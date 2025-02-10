Forres beef jerky factory to cease operations with 36 job losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres beef jerky factory to cease operations with 36 job losses

The group behind the facility has blamed the remote location of Forres for its closure.

By Alex Banks
The Forres factory is closing in April. Image: Google Maps
A Forres food factory which produces dried meat snacks will cease production with the loss of 36 jobs.

Forres New World Foods on Greshop Industrial Estate, which is part of Valeo Foods UK, will shut its doors on April 30.

The decision comes following a “comprehensive strategic review” of its UK businesses in order to optimise “the manufacturing footprint”.

Why is Forres facility closing?

A spokesman for Valeo Foods said a number of “logistical challenges” were presented by the factory’s location.

The business, which specialises in beef jerky, operates three manufacturing facilities located in York, Wigan as well as Forres.

He said: “Ultimately the aim is to position the business for future growth and success.

“Key factors were taken into consideration when reviewing the meat snacks footprint.

“Forres presents significant logistical challenges due to its remote location. These challenges have made it increasingly difficult to maintain cost efficiencies, which are crucial in today’s competitive market.

The Forres New World Foods closure will impact 36 jobs. Image: Google Maps

“The strategic review considered many different options from a capacity, cost and cash perspective.

“As a result the proposal was to cease operations at our meat snacks production facility in Forres and transfer production to sister Valeo sites.

“We conducted a collective consultation with all employees at the Forres site and no alternative solutions were found to mitigate this proposal.”

The spokesman also said the capacity for growth and future development potential played a part in the decision.

Forres New World Foods closure

Valeo’s strategic review considered many different options from a capacity, cost and cash perspective.

It also assessed the projected investment required across all sites, along with identifying operational improvement opportunities.

Valeo Foods UK Kevin Moore said: “This closure is in no way a reflection on the dedicated efforts of the Forres team, who have shown great commitment to improve the performance of the site in recent years.”

The site was originally home to a company called Meat Snacks which then became New World Foods which was acquired by Valeo Foods UK in 2021.

Valeo said it will work closely with a third-party specialist to try to find alternate employment for its staff.

