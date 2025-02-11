Aberdeen property expert says ETZ has ‘transformed’ city’s industrial market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen property expert says ETZ has ‘transformed’ city’s industrial market

Altens has overtaken Westhill and Dyce as the city's most desired industrial location.

An aerial shot of the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) in Aberdeen. Image: Scottish Enterprise
An aerial shot of the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) in Aberdeen. Image: Scottish Enterprise
By Alex Banks

An Aberdeen property expert has revealed why more than two-thirds of the city’s take-up from industrial occupiers last year were in the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

Knight Frank said 97 deals were concluded in 2024, with the total space amounting to 768,000 sq ft.

The ETZ saw a take-up of more than 272,000 sq ft, 35% of Aberdeen’s total.

Knight Frank industrial agent David Gavan expects the “hot demand” to continue in Altens, which has overtaken Westhill and Dyce as the number one desired location for most of his clients.

He believes the ETZ is “rejuvenating the city’s southside” and helped to deliver the third best year of the last decade.

‘There’s plenty of opportunities’

The Energy Transition Zone comprises a 250-hectare site in close proximity to the brand new £420 million Aberdeen South Harbour.

It initially enabled 40 hectares of “premium development opportunities” through a combination of revitalised commercial properties.

Mr Gavan said there are a number of reasons for the popularity of Aberdeen’s ETZ which has “transformed commercial property” in Aberdeen.

He said: “Since the south harbour has opened there has certainly been an increase in activity across different industries.

“Being located between the old and new is attracting people, which we weren’t seeing before the creation of the ETZ.

“The property improvement fund, tax incentives, green project funding and strategic partnerships.

“The feedback from occupiers is all of the above benefits are driving them to the area.”

Altens Industrial Estate in 2015 before its transformation.

Mr Gavan believes attention has moved away from the likes of Westhill and Dyce, which were previous hotspots, in favour of Altens and the ETZ.

He added: “More often than not the requirement for clients is now to find somewhere in Altens.

“It’s changed the image of the area and the work which has been done has had a tangible impact.

“The hot demand will also continue. There is a push to ramp up what’s currently been done.

“There’s still around 500,000 sq ft left in the area so there’s plenty of opportunities left in the area for businesses and developers.

“The ETZ has had strong backing and the market data is stressing the trend will continue.

“With the supply of good quality space tightening and occupier expectations rising, competition for the best stock is intensifying.”

Aberdeen ETZ Knight Frank research

The take-up in 2024 was the third strongest since 2015, only beaten by a post-pandemic surge in 2022 and 2023.

Availability of space fell to below two million sq ft for the first time in recent years.

Dyce has the highest share of vacant space at 31%, while Altens and East Tullos saw 23%.

Westhill continues to be “one of the most popular” industrial locations in the region, with historically low vacancy figures.

A drone short of Altens Lorry Park in the Aberdeen ETZ which is being marketed for sale by Knight Frank.

Created in 2021, the ETZ aims to support Aberdeen and the wider region’s energy supply chain, delivering new and brownfield development sites through a coordinated revitalisation of the existing industrial estates at Altens and East Tullos.

Before the formation of the zone, these areas accounted for an average of 22% of take-up, which has since seen a 45%  increase according to Knight Frank.

Conversation