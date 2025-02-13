Nairn Victorian hotel up for sale for £590,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn Victorian hotel up for sale for £590,000

A 21-bedroom hotel and Elgin office building are among this week's commercial property listings.

By Alex Banks
The Nairn hotel is up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial
The Nairn hotel is up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial

A Nairn hotel with 14 bedrooms has been listed for sale at £590,000.

The Clubhouse Hotel can be found amongst the highlights of the Highlands and Moray commercial property listings.

Meanwhile a Thurso shop and Elgin office building are also up for sale.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

The Clubhouse Hotel, Nairn

This week we start in Nairn, where a 14-bedroom hotel is on the market for £590,000.

The Clubhouse Hotel is an extended Victorian villa which is being marketed by ASG Commercial.

The property also includes 14 bedrooms, a restaurant and a modern bar and the selling agent said it has seen a period of “significant” inward investment.

ASG Commercial said: “The hotel effortlessly blends a modern contemporary feel with the grandeur of original Victorian features resulting in a truly must see property.

Inside The Clubhouse Hotel which is for sale. Image: ASG Commercial

“The current owners, having invested heavily in the infrastructure of this hotel when they ran it personally until 2018.

“They have decided to pursue other interests which places this unique and perfectly ready opportunity to the market.

“New owners can take this beautifully decorated platform and develop the business to take it to the next level of operation.”

Office building, Elgin

Next, a substantial two storey office block in Elgin is up for sale for £670,000.

The South Street building with a large modern extension is predominantly laid out with an open-plan floor.

Allied Surveyors Scotland is in charge of the listing which has on site parking and is centrally located in Elgin.

The office building in central Elgin. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland

It said: “The subjects comprise a substantial detached office building arranged over two floors, benefiting from a large modern extension to the rear.

“The front section is of traditional stone construction beneath a pitched and slated roof.

“The ground floor features a mix of suspended and solid flooring, while the first floor is constructed with a concrete metal deck.”

The Lodge on the Loch, Fort William

A 21-bedroom hotel 10 miles south of Fort William is up for sale with a price of £870,000.

Marketed by CCL Property, The Lodge on the Loch has 19 en-suite rooms as well as a two-bedroom suite.

The Victorian villa has a grand dining room, a roof terrace as well as staff accommodation.

The Lodge on the Loch is a 21-bedroom hotel. Image: CCL Property

It also includes a spacious reception area with a bar, a traditional guest lounge overlooking Loch Linnhe.

CCL Property said: “The Lodge on the Loch Hotel in Onich offers a blend of historic charm and modern amenities in a prime Scottish Highlands location.

“With its stunning views, well-appointed rooms, and potential for growth, it presents an excellent investment opportunity in the hospitality market.”

