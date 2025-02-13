Nairn Victorian hotel up for sale for £590,000

A Nairn hotel with 14 bedrooms has been listed for sale at £590,000.

The Clubhouse Hotel can be found amongst the highlights of the Highlands and Moray commercial property listings.

Meanwhile a Thurso shop and Elgin office building are also up for sale.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

The Clubhouse Hotel, Nairn

This week we start in Nairn, where a 14-bedroom hotel is on the market for £590,000.

The Clubhouse Hotel is an extended Victorian villa which is being marketed by ASG Commercial.

The property also includes 14 bedrooms, a restaurant and a modern bar and the selling agent said it has seen a period of “significant” inward investment.

ASG Commercial said: “The hotel effortlessly blends a modern contemporary feel with the grandeur of original Victorian features resulting in a truly must see property.

“The current owners, having invested heavily in the infrastructure of this hotel when they ran it personally until 2018.

“They have decided to pursue other interests which places this unique and perfectly ready opportunity to the market.

“New owners can take this beautifully decorated platform and develop the business to take it to the next level of operation.”

Office building, Elgin

Next, a substantial two storey office block in Elgin is up for sale for £670,000.

The South Street building with a large modern extension is predominantly laid out with an open-plan floor.

Allied Surveyors Scotland is in charge of the listing which has on site parking and is centrally located in Elgin.

It said: “The subjects comprise a substantial detached office building arranged over two floors, benefiting from a large modern extension to the rear.

“The front section is of traditional stone construction beneath a pitched and slated roof.

“The ground floor features a mix of suspended and solid flooring, while the first floor is constructed with a concrete metal deck.”

The Lodge on the Loch, Fort William

A 21-bedroom hotel 10 miles south of Fort William is up for sale with a price of £870,000.

Marketed by CCL Property, The Lodge on the Loch has 19 en-suite rooms as well as a two-bedroom suite.

The Victorian villa has a grand dining room, a roof terrace as well as staff accommodation.

It also includes a spacious reception area with a bar, a traditional guest lounge overlooking Loch Linnhe.

CCL Property said: “The Lodge on the Loch Hotel in Onich offers a blend of historic charm and modern amenities in a prime Scottish Highlands location.

“With its stunning views, well-appointed rooms, and potential for growth, it presents an excellent investment opportunity in the hospitality market.”