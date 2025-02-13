Exclusive: Ironworks hotel plan AXED as firm behind development collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Ironworks hotel plan AXED as firm behind development collapses

The application to turn the well-known Inverness site into a 155-room hotel will be withdrawn.

Ironworks building
The Ironworks in Inverness closed its doors in February 2023. Image: Sandy McCook
By Alberto Lejarraga

The development of a hotel at the former Ironworks site on Academy Street will not go ahead, the Press and Journal can reveal.

After months of speculation surrounding the site’s future, we can confirm the plans will be withdrawn following the collapse of the developer.

In 2022, Bricks Group secured planning permission to replace the Ironworks with a 155-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel as part of a £30 million project.

The Ironworks closed its doors in February 2023, but there has been no sign of demolition after all this time.

This week, The P&J exclusively revealed that the sale of the Ironworks site to Bricks Group had reportedly never taken place.  

We can now reveal that the controversial project will not go ahead.

Hotel development at Ironworks site will not go ahead

Bricks Group contacted the Press and Journal after the story was published.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Please note that Bricks Capital (UK) Ltd has gone into liquidation and that Insolvency 360 has been appointed as liquidator.

“The Marriott hotel development, optioned by Bricks Inverness Capital Ltd, is not going ahead and the application will be withdrawn.

“The liquidator will determine the future of the property.”

Ironworks: The story of a controversial failed development

In August 2022, local councillors narrowly approved plans to demolish the beloved Academy Street music venue to make way for a hotel.

The controversial vote was split seven for and seven against the proposal with the chairman having the casting vote.

There was also one abstention.

White Ironworks building
The closure of the Ironworks on Academy Street was a major blow for the city. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

The decision was a huge blow for music lovers in the Highlands, with Inverness losing its largest concert venue.

The planning application was officially granted on June 8, 2023.

It included the replacement of the Ironworks with a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, featuring 155 rooms, a café, a restaurant, and two gyms, as part of a £30 million project.

However, after nearly two years, there was still no sign of work, leading to speculation about the future of the former live music venue.

Today, almost three years after councillors voted in favour of the development, it has been confirmed that the project will not go ahead.

However, questions about what will happen to the site are still unanswered, with administrators having the fate of the once beloved concert venue in their hands.

