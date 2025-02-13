Exclusive: Ironworks hotel plan AXED as firm behind development collapses

The development of a hotel at the former Ironworks site on Academy Street will not go ahead, the Press and Journal can reveal.

After months of speculation surrounding the site’s future, we can confirm the plans will be withdrawn following the collapse of the developer.

In 2022, Bricks Group secured planning permission to replace the Ironworks with a 155-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel as part of a £30 million project.

The Ironworks closed its doors in February 2023, but there has been no sign of demolition after all this time.

This week, The P&J exclusively revealed that the sale of the Ironworks site to Bricks Group had reportedly never taken place.

We can now reveal that the controversial project will not go ahead.

Hotel development at Ironworks site will not go ahead

Bricks Group contacted the Press and Journal after the story was published.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Please note that Bricks Capital (UK) Ltd has gone into liquidation and that Insolvency 360 has been appointed as liquidator.

“The Marriott hotel development, optioned by Bricks Inverness Capital Ltd, is not going ahead and the application will be withdrawn.

“The liquidator will determine the future of the property.”

Ironworks: The story of a controversial failed development

In August 2022, local councillors narrowly approved plans to demolish the beloved Academy Street music venue to make way for a hotel.

The controversial vote was split seven for and seven against the proposal with the chairman having the casting vote.

There was also one abstention.

The decision was a huge blow for music lovers in the Highlands, with Inverness losing its largest concert venue.

The planning application was officially granted on June 8, 2023.

It included the replacement of the Ironworks with a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, featuring 155 rooms, a café, a restaurant, and two gyms, as part of a £30 million project.

However, after nearly two years, there was still no sign of work, leading to speculation about the future of the former live music venue.

Today, almost three years after councillors voted in favour of the development, it has been confirmed that the project will not go ahead.

However, questions about what will happen to the site are still unanswered, with administrators having the fate of the once beloved concert venue in their hands.