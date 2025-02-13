Plans revealed for new £15 million Aberdeen business park

A land developer has submitted plans for a new £15 million business park near Aberdeen Airport.

Arrowmere Capital, part of Hurstwood Holdings Group, is looking to build a new park, delivering 80,000 sq ft of industrial and warehouse space.

The proposed development sits on a 12-acre site within Kirkhill Industrial Estate in Dyce.

Hurstwood Holdings acquired the site, formerly known as Craigievar House, in 2023.

The office building sat empty for several years before being demolished in 2024.

The company said it wants to bring “much-needed” and “state-of-the-art” industrial accommodation to the area.

Continuing demand

Hurstwood Holdings project director Sam Ashworth believes the proposed scheme can help address a “continuing demand”.

The park has been designed by RGP Architects and if given the go-ahead would include five modern units.

Mr Ashworth said: “There is a continuing demand for high-quality industrial and warehouse space in Aberdeen, and this scheme directly responds to that need.

“This project will breathe new life into a derelict site, significantly enhancing the landscape while delivering substantial economic benefits to Dyce.

“Hurstwood Holdings has a strong track record of delivering exceptional industrial parks.

“We are committed to creating a best-in-class working environment that will not only attract businesses but also generate new employment opportunities for the local community.”

Hurstwood Holdings said the proposed business park undermines its commitment to deliver high-quality industrial schemes.

Aberdeen £15m business park

Mr Ashworth said the group has had “positive public consultation” and has considered the feedback.

Hurstwood Holdings wants to create a “major business and industrial development” comprising industrial units, storage and distribution buildings and offices.

Mr Ashworth said: “We carefully considered all feedback to produce a scheme that will be hugely beneficial for the area.

“As responsible developers and investors, we are focused on long-term investment, ensuring this site reaches its full potential while supporting the local economy.”

Hurstwood’s portfolio is valued in excess of £300 million and looks after more than 1,200 occupiers in the UK.

It already has a presence in Aberdeen, with more than 1 million sq ft. This includes the two Innovation and Energy parks.