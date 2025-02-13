Plans revealed for new £15 million Aberdeen business park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Plans revealed for new £15 million Aberdeen business park

If given the go ahead, it will offer 80,000 sq ft of industrial and warehouse space.

By Alex Banks
The former Craigievar House site, which was demolished last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The former Craigievar House site, which was demolished last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A land developer has submitted plans for a new £15 million business park near Aberdeen Airport.

Arrowmere Capital, part of Hurstwood Holdings Group, is looking to build a new park, delivering 80,000 sq ft of industrial and warehouse space.

The proposed development sits on a 12-acre site within Kirkhill Industrial Estate in Dyce.

Hurstwood Holdings acquired the site, formerly known as Craigievar House, in 2023.

The office building sat empty for several years before being demolished in 2024.

The company said it wants to bring  “much-needed” and “state-of-the-art” industrial accommodation to the area.

Continuing demand

Hurstwood Holdings project director Sam Ashworth believes the proposed scheme can  help address a “continuing demand”.

The park has been designed by RGP Architects and if given the go-ahead would include five modern units.

Mr Ashworth said: “There is a continuing demand for high-quality industrial and warehouse space in Aberdeen, and this scheme directly responds to that need.

Sam Ashworth of Hurstwood Holdings. Image: Fiona Riddell PR

“This project will breathe new life into a derelict site, significantly enhancing the landscape while delivering substantial economic benefits to Dyce.

Hurstwood Holdings has a strong track record of delivering exceptional industrial parks.

“We are committed to creating a best-in-class working environment that will not only attract businesses but also generate new employment opportunities for the local community.”

Hurstwood Holdings said the proposed business park undermines its commitment to deliver high-quality industrial schemes.

Aberdeen £15m business park

Mr Ashworth said the group has had “positive public consultation” and has considered the feedback.

Hurstwood Holdings wants to create a “major business and industrial development” comprising industrial units, storage and distribution buildings and offices.

Mr Ashworth said: “We carefully considered all feedback to produce a scheme that will be hugely beneficial for the area.

Sam Ashworth said the £15m Aberdeen business park will meet a “much-needed” demand. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

“As responsible developers and investors, we are focused on long-term investment, ensuring this site reaches its full potential while supporting the local economy.”

Hurstwood’s portfolio is valued in excess of £300 million and looks after more than 1,200 occupiers in the UK.

It already has a presence in Aberdeen, with more than 1 million sq ft. This includes the two Innovation and Energy parks.

Conversation