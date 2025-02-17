How an Elgin vintage clothes shop well-known for Doc Martens has become a hit with shoppers from Moray and beyond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How an Elgin vintage clothes shop well-known for Doc Martens has become a hit with shoppers from Moray and beyond

Docs and Frocks owner Julie Flanighan has revealed why her town centre shop, which just opened in October, has been a success so far.

Docs and Frocks owner Julie Flanighan is pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Docs and Frocks owner Julie Flanighan is pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Docs and Frocks might have only opened in the Elgin town centre around four months ago.

However, the vintage and retro shop at 6 Harrow Inn Close has quickly become a hit with shoppers.

For owner Julie Flanighan, the initial buzz around the store’s arrival hasn’t disappeared.

Even in the winter months, trade has been a treat for the business which offers a range of pre-loved and brand new items.

Julie deals predominantly in iconic Doc Martens and vintage dresses.

Docs and Frocks owner Julie Flanighan wearing some Docs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Founded in 1947, Doc Martens have become instantly recognisable as an iconic shoe brand.

A variety of colours, designs and sizes is on offer at Docs and Frocks, as well as bags, scarves and hats from the brand.

These shoes continue to fly off the shelves.

And shoppers from as far as Edinburgh and Glasgow come and visit the store.

There are dozens of Doc Martens shoes in a range of designs and sizes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Julie said: “I think I might have hit the market at the right time.

“The buzz remains in my busy wee shop and so many people say “We really needed this shop” which is great to hear.

“They love the bright colours and the atmosphere.

“It’s been really good so far and I get customers from all over.”

Owner Julie Flanighan is happy with the success. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Customers come from central belt

Inside the shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “I have had people come to Elgin just to visit my shop which is amazing.

“I have regular customers, including a lady who comes in nearly every week which I really appreciate.

“I have even had people from Glasgow and Edinburgh who have been told by family members about my shop.”

Doc Martens pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She is happy with the location of her shop nestled in a close which connects South Street and High Street.

Julie said: “I love the location and the shop is the perfect size for what I need.

“It’s a busy wee close with the barbers and the Little Lunchbox.

“Between noon and 2pm, the Little Lunchbox is always really busy which certainly brings footfall.”

Some clothes pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What does the future hold for Docs and Frocks?

Docs and Frocks pictured.

Julie remains focused on ensuring the Elgin shop continues to be a success.

She said: “Sometimes people say why not get a bigger shop, but I’m happy with the shop that I have at the moment.

“I also might expand by bring in some more male items at some point.

“My shop attracts people of all ages which is great to see.”

The shop is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11am to 4pm.

Soon Doc Martens sandals and summer dresses will be in stock.

