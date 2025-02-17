How an Elgin vintage clothes shop well-known for Doc Martens has become a hit with shoppers from Moray and beyond

Docs and Frocks might have only opened in the Elgin town centre around four months ago.

However, the vintage and retro shop at 6 Harrow Inn Close has quickly become a hit with shoppers.

For owner Julie Flanighan, the initial buzz around the store’s arrival hasn’t disappeared.

Even in the winter months, trade has been a treat for the business which offers a range of pre-loved and brand new items.

Julie deals predominantly in iconic Doc Martens and vintage dresses.

Founded in 1947, Doc Martens have become instantly recognisable as an iconic shoe brand.

A variety of colours, designs and sizes is on offer at Docs and Frocks, as well as bags, scarves and hats from the brand.

These shoes continue to fly off the shelves.

And shoppers from as far as Edinburgh and Glasgow come and visit the store.

Julie said: “I think I might have hit the market at the right time.

“The buzz remains in my busy wee shop and so many people say “We really needed this shop” which is great to hear.

“They love the bright colours and the atmosphere.

“It’s been really good so far and I get customers from all over.”

Customers come from central belt

She added: “I have had people come to Elgin just to visit my shop which is amazing.

“I have regular customers, including a lady who comes in nearly every week which I really appreciate.

“I have even had people from Glasgow and Edinburgh who have been told by family members about my shop.”

She is happy with the location of her shop nestled in a close which connects South Street and High Street.

Julie said: “I love the location and the shop is the perfect size for what I need.

“It’s a busy wee close with the barbers and the Little Lunchbox.

“Between noon and 2pm, the Little Lunchbox is always really busy which certainly brings footfall.”

What does the future hold for Docs and Frocks?

Julie remains focused on ensuring the Elgin shop continues to be a success.

She said: “Sometimes people say why not get a bigger shop, but I’m happy with the shop that I have at the moment.

“I also might expand by bring in some more male items at some point.

“My shop attracts people of all ages which is great to see.”

The shop is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11am to 4pm.

Soon Doc Martens sandals and summer dresses will be in stock.

