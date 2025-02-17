Fix the Infirmary Bridge and make the islands a mini Central Park: What Inverness businesses want to happen along the river

The River Ness will become even more of a focal point for the city this year as a series of attractions come on stream.

A new-look Inverness Castle will open as a major tourist draw after a £36 million upgrade.

More millions are being spent upgrading the Northern Meeting Park, Bught Stadium and Whin Park.

Since 2022, the Highland Food and Drink Trail has drawn visitors to the riverside next to the cathedral and Eden Court Theatre.

But what else is needed to maximise the potential of the river?

We spoke to some of the most prominent businesses along the Ness to see what they think would make a difference.

The River Ness:What do people want?

Their ideas include better signage to promote the river, repairing the Infirmary Bridge, making the Ness Islands a mini version of New York’s Central Park and more outdoor food and drink outlets.

Don Lawson, owner of Johnny Foxes and The Den on Bank Street, said: “I believe the River Ness is the jewel in the crown of Inverness.

“I would like to see a more purposeful strategy to attract more hospitality businesses to the riverside, to create a cafe culture during the day and vibrant restaurants during the evening.”

General manager Tina MacDonald said the re-opening of the castle is an opportunity to promote local produce and culture.

“Inverness has such a vibrant city centre, but lacks alternative evening options for our visiting tourists and the riverside could offer many things.

“Utilising the walkway on Bishops Road for small open air music events and local markets would be a great use of the area.

“Pop-up street food being promoted further, and perhaps the islands being used for summer events like pop-up craft stalls and kiosks or child friendly entertainment and local musicians, could really engage locals and tourists alike.”

Fix the bridge and use the islands more

The riverside location was key to Tony Story, CEO of Kingsmills Group, acquiring the Ness Walk hotel which opened in 2019.

“To be in the centre and by the river which is an extension of Loch Ness is just so crucial to the whole tourism offering.

“The river is a thing of beauty, we need to cherish it.”

He says the Infirmary Bridge is in “pretty poor shape” and needs repaired.

It currently has to close during major events to prevent too much weight being put on it.

Delayed work costing £535,000 is earmarked for 2025-2026.

Mr Story would also like to see improvements to the Ness Islands.

Flooding an issue

“I would love to see the islands become a sort of New York Central Park.

“It’s difficult to see how you could really invest in it and make it an even better place without some pretty significant flood prevention works.

“But can you imagine having cafes, food vans and music in the summertime? It would be wonderful.

“There is a missed opportunity with the islands, although it will be a big ask as they flood so often.”

Missing potential customers

Ben Larsen, general manager of the Glenmoriston Townhouse Hotel on Ness Bank, also highlights the impact a repaired Infirmary Bridge would have.

“It would significantly boost foot traffic for local businesses.

“Currently, its closure during concerts and large events limits access, causing us to miss out on potential customers.”

He said better lighting in the islands would improve the area, particularly in winter.

“Improved signage (is also needed) to highlight local footpaths and businesses on the riverfront, specifically hotels and those with garden spaces offering outdoor dining experiences.”

Corinna McBain runs McBain’s Restaurant by the River in Bank Street with husband Paul.

She said: “Since Covid more people are walking and have discovered what a nice city we have.

“But we are a little off the beaten track here and away from the main shopping areas.

“More could be done to promote the riverside.

Make the river a destination

“It would be good if something could be done to encourage more folk here, especially at night, perhaps with more lighting and more places to sit by the river.

“It could be made more of a destination.”

She suggests a food and drink trail in Bank Street and possibly more small riverside shops.

“The river is a focal point of the city. Things are going in the right direction, and the castle upgrade will help create more interest.

“But we need to entice more people to visit the riverside.”

Highland Council’s Inverness Strategy includes an aspiration for a maritime trail as part of efforts to exploit the city’s river setting.

The council also points to the £2.5 million Riverside Way scenic route.

The project is to be extended with new surfacing and lighting near the Archive Centre to connect to the footpath at the Rugby Club.

An active travel ramp will also be completed next month at Hydro Ness, connecting to the West Link Road.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.