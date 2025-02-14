Aberdeen energy firm Wood share price plunges after ‘difficult’ and ‘disappointing’ results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen energy firm Wood share price plunges after ‘difficult’ and ‘disappointing’ results

Cutbacks meant the group decided to cancel its annual bonus for employees.

Aberdeen-based Wood Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

Aberdeen company Wood has seen another dramatic collapse in its share price – dropping by more than 30%.

The engineering firm, which employs 35,000 people, has revealed a “difficult” and “disappointing” financial year.

Following today’s update, Wood’s value fell by almost £140 million as shares dropped from Thursday’s closing price of 65.4p to 39.6p per share.

Wood said “significant work” has taken place since the start of its “urgent” independent review by Deloitte, which is still ongoing.

‘Difficult and disappointed’

Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin said the latest update was a “difficult announcement” to make amid its transformation period.

He said: “While we have made progress, I am disappointed in our financial performance.

“Consequently, we are taking decisive actions to ensure we can meet the opportunities we have in growing markets, principally energy.

“While the likely findings from the independent review are expected to have no material impact on the group’s cash position and future cash generation, it clearly gives us areas to focus on.

“We are initiating steps now to further improve our financial culture, governance and controls.”

Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. Image: Wood

Wood said it expected a “very strong” trading performance in the final quarter of 2024 but it failed to materialise.

This lead to the decision to cancel its annual executive and employee bonus for the year.

Mr Gilmartin added: “We have announced further actions to address the cost base of the business to right size Wood for the future, and have laid out a very clear route to positive free cash flow in 2026.

“As we look ahead, notwithstanding the challenges today, I am confident the fundamentals of this company remain strong.

“We are in growing markets, with considerable in-demand engineering skills, trusted client relationships. We’re well positioned to grow the business.”

Wood share price plunges amid ongoing review

Wood said it will wait until Deloitte’s work and assessment is completed before reaching any conclusions of its own.

In August, Wood announced its half-year results, which showed a decline in turnover and a £756m loss.

However, it said significant work has been undertaken based on feedback and it doesn’t expect the findings to have a material impact on the group’s cash position.

Wood Group HQ in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Wood completed the sale of EthosEnergy in January, earning the firm £110 million.

It also increased its order book to around £5 billion, up significantly from £4.3 billion at September 30 2024.

However, its net debt on December 31 2024 sat at £550m.

Conversation