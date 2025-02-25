McBain’s Restaurant By The River: family business plans to move onwards and upwards after delayed start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McBain’s Restaurant By The River: family business plans to move onwards and upwards after delayed start

Venue training future staff with expansion in mind

McBain's owners Paul and Corinna McBain with son and trainee chef David. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By John Ross

After a delayed start to their dream venture, the team behind McBain’s Restaurant By the River are looking to the future.

And the plans include continuing a family tradition in the kitchen.

Husband and wife Paul and Corinna McBain took over the Bank Steet business in 2019.

Coming from a long line of chefs, it fulfilled Paul’s long-held wish to run his own restaurant.

Restaurant ‘an ideal opportunity’

He was previously a head chef in the Inverness area and, with Corinna, ran the catering franchise at Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club.

“The goal was always to have our own place, so it was ideal when the opportunity arose here”, says Corinna.

“We felt there was a gap in the market for this kind of restaurant which provides good quality home-made food, produced from scratch from our own traditional recipes.

“Other places may do something similar, but we are unique in what we do.

Paul and Corinna McBain took over the business in 2019. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“However, it was a leap of faith as, like every restaurant, you wonder will people come.”

Customers did come but, just as McBain’s was starting to build a reputation among locals and visitors, Covid hit.

“We only had one year before the pandemic.

“It was unfortunate and came just as we were trying to put our stamp on the city”, says Corinna, who works front of house.

“When the lockdown ended it felt like we were starting from scratch again.

“People forget you’re here when they start coming out again. We’re still building the business as that set us back a bit.”

Riverside location an attraction

Those who have visited tend to return, with the riverside location, as well as the food, an attraction for both locals and tourists.

“I thought it was a nice spot when we looked at taking over the business”, said Corinna.

“But I didn’t realise how nice until we started working here.

“A lot of local people love coming again and again which is great to see.

“Some are very familiar and we get to know them which is really nice.

“Smaller businesses like ours need people to support us.”

The family-run business has plans to expand. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Building on their growing success, Corinna and Paul’s next step is to buy the building where they run the restaurant.

Eventually they want to expand by converting offices upstairs to add to the 32 tables they have at present.

“What we have at the moment is not big enough”, says Corinna.

“We get a lot of demand for bigger parties and we have to turn away hundreds of people at the height of the summer which is frustrating for them and us.

“It would be nice if we had a second floor to cater for more people.

“But we will take our time and make sure we do it right.”

Training for future expansion

The couple are already preparing the staff of the future, offering training opportunities and SVQ qualifications via the On Track Training scheme.

Among the trainees are a second chef, a kitchen assistant and two commis chefs. The intake includes their son David, 16, who initially wanted to train to be a PE teacher.

Corinna adds: “David worked with us in the restaurant in the summer and now really wants to be a chef.

It was a long-held ambition of Paul’s to open his own restaurant. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“He’s got the talent, natural flair and attention to detail his dad’s got so it’s definitely in the genetics.

“It keeps the tradition of chefs in the family alive and it also helps us to have chefs in training for when we expand in future.”

