New details emerge about Gordon and MacPhail’s new shop planned at Johnstons of Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

New details emerge about Gordon and MacPhail’s new shop planned at Johnstons of Elgin

Last week, we exclusively broke the news after whisky insiders spoke to us.

By Sean McAngus
Johnstons of Elgin.
Johnstons of Elgin.

New details have been revealed about Gordon and MacPhail’s new retail shop planned at Johnstons of Elgin.

Last week, we exclusively shared news of whisky specialists’ move to find temporary premises after the shock closure of the St Giles Centre and ongoing transformation of their South Street premises.

Insiders told us renovation work was already underway at the premises on Newmill Road.

Meanwhile it was understood that whisky chiefs wanted to open the shop and be ready for the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

Gordon and MacPhail had been running a popular temporary shop on Elgin’s High Street until the shopping centre shut down.

What are the new details?

Drawing impression.

Now whisky bosses have sought listed building consent for work at the Newmill Cottages.

Partitions could be put up to form a tasting room and a new staff welfare area.

This is part of work to create a new luxury retail store which will include various displays too.

Floor plan revealed.

The floor plans show there will be retail space, a tasting room and much more.

The firms have close ties, with the Urquhart family owning both businesses.

What is the latest on the other St Giles businesses?

Earlier this month, we revealed it was understood that 11 businesses made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure were hoping to stay in Elgin.

Ashers have opened up a new High Street location.

EE is still operating a store from a truck on the Plainstones as they hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

St Giles Centre getting locked up after closure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, £250,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund has been allocated for a grant scheme to assist businesses directly affected by the St Giles Centre closure.

This fund aims to encourage them to stay in Elgin town centre, with grants available to help with relocation, refurbishment, and operational costs.

Read more Elgin stories:

Conversation