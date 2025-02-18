New details emerge about Gordon and MacPhail’s new shop planned at Johnstons of Elgin

New details have been revealed about Gordon and MacPhail’s new retail shop planned at Johnstons of Elgin.

Last week, we exclusively shared news of whisky specialists’ move to find temporary premises after the shock closure of the St Giles Centre and ongoing transformation of their South Street premises.

Insiders told us renovation work was already underway at the premises on Newmill Road.

Meanwhile it was understood that whisky chiefs wanted to open the shop and be ready for the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

Gordon and MacPhail had been running a popular temporary shop on Elgin’s High Street until the shopping centre shut down.

What are the new details?

Now whisky bosses have sought listed building consent for work at the Newmill Cottages.

Partitions could be put up to form a tasting room and a new staff welfare area.

This is part of work to create a new luxury retail store which will include various displays too.

The floor plans show there will be retail space, a tasting room and much more.

The firms have close ties, with the Urquhart family owning both businesses.

What is the latest on the other St Giles businesses?

Earlier this month, we revealed it was understood that 11 businesses made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure were hoping to stay in Elgin.

Ashers have opened up a new High Street location.

EE is still operating a store from a truck on the Plainstones as they hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

Meanwhile, £250,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund has been allocated for a grant scheme to assist businesses directly affected by the St Giles Centre closure.

This fund aims to encourage them to stay in Elgin town centre, with grants available to help with relocation, refurbishment, and operational costs.

Read more Elgin stories: