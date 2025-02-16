Inverness businessman on expansion plans after launching national sports website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness businessman on expansion plans after launching national sports website

Chris Hawkes and Ed Lopez "don’t use cookie cutter templates" and have a big focus on quality.

Chris Hawkes of Strut in Inverness. Image:. DCT Design/FSB
By Alex Banks

An Inverness businessman has told how launching a national sports website has helped his agency expand.

Chris Hawkes is behind creative services firm Strut, alongside Ed Lopez and the pair have nine employees at their business in the Highland capital.

After creating a national rugby website, Chris is now looking to future expansion – with more clients in sport a target of his.

Chris answered our questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

My business partner Ed and I had worked together at another agency but then went our separate ways.

However, we always collaborated well, so when we had the opportunity to form our own agency in 2016, we did just that and Strut was born.

Ed Lopez and Chris Hawkes of Strut in Inverness, which is looking to expand through new clients. Image: FSB

How did you get to where you are today?

We like to think through a shared vision, hard work and perseverance.

It’s not easy to build a name for yourself in the creative industries, as it’s a highly competitive marketplace.

We don’t use cookie cutter templates and have a big focus on quality which our clients appreciate.

This has meant we’ve retained customers well over the years and gained a healthy number via referrals too.

Who helped you?

First and foremost, we have a fantastic team willing to go above and beyond.

I’ve also learned a lot about business from my parents, who worked in hospitality and later ran a small web design firm.

Ed gained valuable experience in agencies and working client-side, expanding his brand knowledge through top-level workshops.

Chris Hawkes and Ed Lopez helped to launch The Premiership Women’s Rugby website. Image: FSB

We also work with strategists from Orkney, who help guide us to maximise our effectiveness.

The Federation of Small Businesses has been an invaluable resource, too. The advice gained from the network has been priceless on a number of occasions.

Lastly, our customers – we’ve attracted some ambitious brands who push us beyond our comfort zone, helping us grow into a stronger agency.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Never judge a book by its cover.

Some of our biggest contracts have come from initially small pieces of work that didn’t feel particularly noteworthy.

But as the relationships have grown, they have led to much larger opportunities.

What is your biggest mistake?

Focusing too much on one customer.

A few years ago, we were fortunate to land a large client in the hospitality sector.

Whilst they provided us with lots of work, it drew our focus and in hindsight prevented us growing in other areas.

We’ve now got a more diverse portfolio and are less reliant on any single client.

What is your greatest achievement?

We are very proud of many of the projects that we have worked on, but probably our greatest achievement to date was launching the new website for Premiership Women’s Rugby.

This is a national sports brand with a rapidly growing audience, and delivering such a prestigious project was a great moment for the team.

It’s also very fulfilling to be supporting a women’s sport that has been underrepresented for many years and is now slowly getting the recognition it deserves.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We’d like to continue our growth journey. We have an expanding network of contacts, helped by the FSB.

The sport sector is of particular interest, as we are now Scotland’s only Cortex implementation partners.

This platform gives us a fantastic toolkit to support sports clubs and organisations on their digital journey, presenting a real opportunity for growth.

Conversation