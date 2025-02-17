Falls of Shin bosses on ‘devastation’ after fire shut doors for months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Falls of Shin bosses on ‘devastation’ after fire shut doors for months

Local couple Tom Bannerman and Annie-Rose Munro were looking to celebrate one year in charge.

Tom Bannerman and Annie-Rose Munro, who run Falls of Shin. Image: The Salt and Salmon Company
Tom Bannerman and Annie-Rose Munro, who run Falls of Shin. Image: The Salt and Salmon Company
By Alex Banks

The couple behind Falls of Shin has told of their devastation after having to close the building after a fire.

Tom Bannerman and Annie-Rose Munro have run the Sutherland site as The Salt and Salmon Company since January last year.

Annie-Rose said the journey has been “nothing short of incredible” after a rewarding start to time in charge.

However, an electrical fire in the staff room on December 30 has prevented them for celebrating too much – with the venue closed since.

Work is now under way to repair the damage on the £1.4 million salmon-shaped building which was erected in 2017.

Worry that history may repeat itself

Annie-Rose and Tom were away visiting family when the fire broke out.

Falls of Shin has a history with flames, with the original building destroyed in a fire almost 12 years ago.

Annie-Rose said: “This wasn’t the end to the year we were hoping for.

“When we got a phone call from our security team about a fire alarm going off, my sister Jessie went straight over to the Falls to make sure everything was okay.”

A fire engine outside of the popular tourist attraction on December 30. Image: The Salt and Salmon Company

When Jessie arrived she could see smoke coming out of the rear of the building and called the fire brigade immediately.

Teams from Inverness, Dornoch and Invergordon arrived at the scene.

Annie-Rose added: “We were very worried so headed up as soon as we could.

“We were devastated to have to shut our doors after the fire as we had lots planned for the coming months.

“Fortunately the fire brigade got there when they did and managed to contain the fire that started in the staff room.”

Falls of Shin future as bosses eye reopening date

Annie-Rose said no reopening date has been set yet but hopes to bring Falls of Shin “back to its busy self” in the coming months.

The pair also “filled with excitement” for what’s to come as they look to expand its menu and offer new events.

She said: “Like any new venture, the first year brought its share of challenges and the fire has led to us unfortunately closing temporarily.

Falls of Shin in the Highlands. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

“However, we’ve faced each challenge with determination and passion, and the hard work has paid off.

“We’re proud of how far we’ve come and excited for the future. We plan to expand our menu, offer new events, and even have some weddings booked.

“Our team have been fantastic in getting everything repaired and ready for reopening.

“We hope to announce an opening date closer to the time.”

Conversation