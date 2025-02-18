What’s led to house price boom in Kintore?

The picturesque town of Kintore in Aberdeenshire has become a property hotspot, with a sharp rise in both house sales and prices, according to a local expert.

Aberdein Considine has seen the average price of a detached home in the town rise by more than £50,000 in the past five years.

The number of average days on the market for the same property has also decreased from 214 days to 124.

Between 2019 and 2021 Aberdein Considine saw a 57% increase in the number of properties sold in Kintore, which has a population of nearly 5,000 people.

Kintore ‘attractive to family buyer’

Laura Considine, Aberdein Considine partner, believes the addition of the station has made Kintore a “sought after” location.

The town’s train station originally opened in 1854, but closed in 1964 before reopening on a different site in 2020 at a cost of £15 million.

Laura said: “Kintore has always been attractive to family buyers given the local amenities and excellent primary school education, but the addition of the station made it even more sought after.

“The rise in the average sale price since 2019 appears to directly correlate with the opening of the new railway station in 2020.

“This station reconnected Kintore to rail for the first time since 1964, making the commute to Aberdeen and beyond far more convenient.”

In 2019 the average price of a detached home was £265,710 with the 2024 figure £316,613, according to ASPC.

Strength in property market expected

However, not every property type has seen an increase during the five years.

The average price of a semi-detached property has fallen to £174,432 from £192,532, flats have also decreased from £125,250 to £107,000 while terraced has decreased to £135,000 from £135,600.

But the average amount of days on the market for a flat has greatly improved with numbers falling from 280 to 95.

Laura said: “Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, we expect to see continued strength in the Kintore market, although price increases will likely begin to align more closely with those throughout Aberdeenshire.”

Kintore train station facilities

Established in the late 12th century as a royal burgh, Kintore’s name originates from the Gaelic phrase ‘Ceann-an-torr’. ‘Ceann’ means the head or the end, while ‘torr’ means a round hill.

The £15 million station has two large car parks, with 168 spaces and a 24-strong bank of electric car charging points.

A large bike storage rack means people can cycle to the station, while the two platforms are fully accessible.

Some of the original features from the old 1854 station take pride of place, like the accurately restored blue-painted signs and two refurbished benches.

In 2022-23 there were 106,407 passenger journeys, indicating that more and more people are looking to trains as a way of getting about.