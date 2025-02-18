What’s led to house price boom in Kintore?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What’s led to house price boom in Kintore?

The average price of a detached home in the town has risen by more than £50,000 in the past five years.

By Kelly Wilson
The Square in Kintore. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Square in Kintore. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The picturesque town of Kintore in Aberdeenshire has become a property hotspot, with a sharp rise in both house sales and prices, according to a local expert.

Aberdein Considine has seen the average price of a detached home in the town rise by more than £50,000 in the past five years.

The number of average days on the market for the same property has also decreased from 214 days to 124.

Between 2019 and 2021 Aberdein Considine saw a 57% increase in the number of properties sold in Kintore, which has a population of nearly 5,000 people.

Kintore ‘attractive to family buyer’

Laura Considine, Aberdein Considine partner, believes the addition of the station has made Kintore a “sought after” location.

The town’s train station originally opened in 1854, but closed in 1964 before reopening on a different site in 2020 at a cost of £15 million.

Laura said: “Kintore has always been attractive to family buyers given the local amenities and excellent primary school education, but the addition of the station made it even more sought after.

Laura Considine, Aberdein Considine partner. Image: Big Partnership

“The rise in the average sale price since 2019 appears to directly correlate with the opening of the new railway station in 2020.

“This station reconnected Kintore to rail for the first time since 1964, making the commute to Aberdeen and beyond far more convenient.”

In 2019 the average price of a detached home was £265,710 with the 2024 figure £316,613, according to ASPC.

Strength in property market expected

However, not every property type has seen an increase during the five years.

The average price of a semi-detached property has fallen to £174,432 from £192,532, flats have also decreased from £125,250 to £107,000 while terraced has decreased to £135,000 from £135,600.

Kintore Railway Station opened in 2020. Image: by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

But the average amount of days on the market for a flat has greatly improved with numbers falling from 280 to 95.

Laura said: “Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, we expect to see continued strength in the Kintore market, although price increases will likely begin to align more closely with those throughout Aberdeenshire.”

Kintore train station facilities

Established in the late 12th century as a royal burgh, Kintore’s name originates from the Gaelic phrase ‘Ceann-an-torr’. ‘Ceann’ means the head or the end, while ‘torr’ means a round hill.

The £15 million station has two large car parks, with 168 spaces and a 24-strong bank of electric car charging points.

Councillor Martin Ford and Robert McGregor Aberdeenshire council’s strategic transport officer pictured in 2020. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

A large bike storage rack means people can cycle to the station, while the two platforms are fully accessible.

Some of the original features from the old 1854 station take pride of place, like the accurately restored blue-painted signs and two refurbished benches.

In 2022-23 there were 106,407 passenger journeys, indicating that more and more people are looking to trains as a way of getting about.

