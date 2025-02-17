Elgin housebuilder boss on profits boost and plan to wipe £63m debt in three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Elgin housebuilder boss on profits boost and plan to wipe £63m debt in three years

Springfield Properties saw profits triple and chief executive Innes Smith is anticipating a "boom" in demand for Highland homes.

Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties.
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties, has revealed plans to wipe all debts within three years. Image: Springfield Properties
By Alex Banks

Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties has seen profits almost triple in the first half of the year.

The Elgin firm saw pre-tax profits of £3.5 million for the six months up to November 30 2024.

Springfield said “strategic action” is behind the growth from £1.2m in the first half of the previous year.

The boost comes despite turnover being down by £16.1m, dropping to £105m for the year.

Springfield also confirmed the sale of 2,480 plots, including 138 in Inverness, to fellow housebuilder Barratt for £64.2m.

Plans to tackle debt under way

Springfield has also reduced its debt to £62.9m, down from £93.4m a year ago.

Chief executive Innes Smith said this is down to land sales and a sustained focus on cost control.

He said: “We significantly improved our gross margin and achieved a strong increase in profit.

“While we are disappointed that some of our affordable housing projects were delayed due to uncertainty over availability of public funding, we are encouraged by the increase in activity in this area following the Scottish budget in December.

“The housing market continues to be influenced by the wider economy and
subdued confidence resulted in a dip in reservation rates from mid-December.

“We are currently seeing an increase in visitor levels, bolstered by the reduction in interest rates earlier this month, giving us optimism that reservation rates will recover in the near term.”

Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith.
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith. Image: Springfield Properties

Mr Smith said Springfield wants to clear all of its £62.9m debt in the next three years.

He added: “We’re in the process of really delivering our new strategy to take out our debt by the end of 2027.

“People want their kids to grow up in the Highlands, in Moray, like myself – and they want them to have great opportunities. We can play our part in that with affordable housing.

“The requirement for new housing in the Highlands and Moray is substantial.

“With significant land holdings across the Highlands and Moray and an established presence, Springfield is uniquely placed to deliver on this increased demand for homes.”

Springfield Properties land sale to help grow profits

Mr Smith believes selling land outside of the north of Scotland can help to provide “a positive story” for Springfield.

Its latest deal with Barratt will see 2,480 Scottish plots sold on, including 138 in Inverness.

Proceeds will be received over four years and will also be used to accelerate the debt-free strategy.

Mr Smith said: “This profitable land sale will enable us to realise the value of our assets, accelerate our plans to remove bank debt and focus on the significant opportunity in the North of Scotland.”

