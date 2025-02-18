Aberdeen industrial site with its own drilling rig acquired four years after closure

The former Weatherford manufacturing site in Aberdeen which has its own test drilling rig has been acquired.

AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Hurstwood Holdings, has reinforced its long-term commitment to the Granite City with its acquisition.

The facility, in Bridge of Don’s Exploration Drive, shut down in 2021 and dozens of workers lost their jobs.

Two years later it wound up on the market through selling agent Ryden with a price tag of £1.25 million.

Site will be rebranded

AM Sci Tech will rebrand its newly purchased site in the Aberdeen Energy Park to The Horizon Centre.

The site spans more than seven acres.

Aberdeen Energy and Innovations Parks asset manager Gordon Pirie said: “The acquisition of this site is a fantastic addition to Aberdeen Energy Park.

“Further reinforcing its status as a premier destination for industry and innovation.

“We look forward to marketing the unit and advancing development plans for the remaining site.

“We believe The Horizon Centre will play a key role in attracting businesses looking for high-quality, strategically located facilities.”

Around half of the site consists of a detached industrial unit which extends to 22,005 sq ft as well as a substantial secure yard. The unit also includes office space across two floors.

AM Sci Tech will make the now make the unit available for lease. It is also evaluating its options for the development of the remaining three acres.

The Horizon Centre is an ‘ideal opportunity’ in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Energy and Innovations Parks will “continue to be a focal point for business”.

AM Sci Tech bought the two parks in Bridge of Don in January last year and set out income targets of more than £100m in the next 10 years.

Ryden partner Paul Richardson said: “The Horizon Centre presents an ideal opportunity for a variety of uses.

“Particularly for organisations involved in net zero initiatives, energy transition or decommissioning.

“The site’s strategic location, high-quality facilities and extensive yard space make it a prime choice for businesses looking to establish or expand their operations in Aberdeen.”

AM Sci Tech want The Horizon Centre to “enhance the park’s reputation as a thriving hub for commercial activity and growth”.

The Energy Park is already home to several businesses including Global Port Services, Hydro Group and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.