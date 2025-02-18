Aberdeen industrial site with its own drilling rig acquired four years after closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen industrial site with its own drilling rig acquired four years after closure

The development appeared on the commercial property market in 2023 for £1.25 million.

By Alex Banks
The former Weatherford site has been purchased two years after going on sale. Image: Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks
The former Weatherford manufacturing site in Aberdeen which has its own test drilling rig has been acquired.

AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Hurstwood Holdings, has reinforced its long-term commitment to the Granite City with its acquisition.

The facility, in Bridge of Don’s Exploration Drive, shut down in 2021 and dozens of workers lost their jobs.

Two years later it wound up on the market through selling agent Ryden with a price tag of £1.25 million.

Site will be rebranded

AM Sci Tech will rebrand its newly purchased site in the Aberdeen Energy Park to The Horizon Centre.

The site spans more than seven acres.

Aberdeen Energy and Innovations Parks asset manager Gordon Pirie said: “The acquisition of this site is a fantastic addition to Aberdeen Energy Park.

“Further reinforcing its status as a premier destination for industry and innovation.

“We look forward to marketing the unit and advancing development plans for the remaining site.

Asset manager Gordon Pirie. Image: Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks

“We believe The Horizon Centre will play a key role in attracting businesses looking for high-quality, strategically located facilities.”

Around half of the site consists of a detached industrial unit which extends to 22,005 sq ft as well as a substantial secure yard. The unit also includes office space across two floors.

AM Sci Tech will make the now make the unit available for lease. It is also evaluating its options for the development of the remaining three acres.

The Horizon Centre is an ‘ideal opportunity’ in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Energy and Innovations Parks will “continue to be a focal point for business”.

AM Sci Tech bought the two parks in Bridge of Don in January last year and set out income targets of more than £100m in the next 10 years.

Ryden partner Paul Richardson said: “The Horizon Centre presents an ideal opportunity for a variety of uses.

“Particularly for organisations involved in net zero initiatives, energy transition or decommissioning.

Aerial view of Aberdeen Energy Park.
An aerial view of Aberdeen Energy Park with the former Weatherford site at the heart. Image: Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

“The site’s strategic location, high-quality facilities and extensive yard space make it a prime choice for businesses looking to establish or expand their operations in Aberdeen.”

AM Sci Tech want The Horizon Centre to “enhance the park’s reputation as a thriving hub for commercial activity and growth”.

The Energy Park is already home to several businesses including Global Port Services, Hydro Group and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

