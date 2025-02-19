Aberdeen subsea specialist to expand after £10m sales

Subsea Supplies, an Aberdeen-based supplier of offshore and underwater technology equipment, has had a record-breaking financial year with turnover hitting £10 million in 2024.

This caps a landmark year as the business celebrates its 25th anniversary with plans to expand its workforce and double production capabilities.

Subsea Supplies provides equipment for remote operated and unmanned underwater vehicles, ocean science and defence sectors.

It has grown significantly over the last decade. Its team has gone from just three employees to 15.

It now serves clients across over 45 countries, including major markets such as the US, China, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Norway.

Sales director Pauline McCann said reaching £10m in turnover represents a record for Subsea Supplies.

She also highlighted the company’s strategy of continual investment, not just in its workforce, but in its facilities and production capabilities.

“Reaching the £10m milestone is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our customers and partners,” she said.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we are investing in every aspect of the business, from scaling up our facilities and enhancing production capabilities to strengthening our brand and growing our team.”

Ms McCann said this continued investment will allow the firm to better serve customers globally and drive further growth in the years to come.

“For more than two decades, we have formed partnerships with respected brands, delivering equipment for a broad spectrum of underwater activities,” she added.

“We’ve built our reputation on industry knowledge, a track record for delivery and unparalleled customer service in the supply of quality components.”

Major expansion for Subsea Supplies

Driving this success, Ms McCann said Subsea Supplies had strengthened its team with key hires, including a business development manager, a marketing manager and a sales coordinator.

It is now looking to recruit a sales manager and additional workshop staff.

Currently based at Units 1 and 2 in Murcar Commercial Park, the company is set to expand into Unit 3 in April, significantly increasing the size of its workshop.

The investment will include the addition of a new neoprene moulding machine, doubling production capacity.

This will enhance its service offering to include the refurbishment of Innerspace thrusters and the capability to stock Nexans ROV tethers locally.

Formed in 2000, Subsea Supplies is a global distributor for Burton Subsea, Nexans, Sun Star Electric, Masto, Innerspace and Clear Com.