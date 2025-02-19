Aberdeen subsea specialist to expand after £10m sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen subsea specialist to expand after £10m sales

The Bridge of Don firm has ambitious plans to double production.

By Liza Hamilton
The Subsea Supplies team. Image: Subsea Supplies
Subsea Supplies, an Aberdeen-based supplier of offshore and underwater technology equipment, has had a record-breaking financial year with turnover hitting £10 million in 2024.

This caps a landmark year as the business celebrates its 25th anniversary with plans to expand its workforce and double production capabilities.

Subsea Supplies provides equipment for remote operated and unmanned underwater vehicles, ocean science and defence sectors.

It has grown significantly over the last decade. Its team has gone from just three employees to 15.

It now serves clients across over 45 countries, including major markets such as the US, China, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Norway.

Andrew Smith, managing director and Pauline McCann, sales director of Subsea Supplies. Image: Subsea Supplies

Sales director Pauline McCann said reaching £10m in turnover represents a record for Subsea Supplies.

She also highlighted the company’s strategy of continual investment, not just in its workforce, but in its facilities and production capabilities.

“Reaching the £10m milestone is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our customers and partners,” she said.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we are investing in every aspect of the business, from scaling up our facilities and enhancing production capabilities to strengthening our brand and growing our team.”

Ms McCann said this continued investment will allow the firm to better serve customers globally and drive further growth in the years to come.

“For more than two decades, we have formed partnerships with respected brands, delivering equipment for a broad spectrum of underwater activities,” she added.

“We’ve built our reputation on industry knowledge, a track record for delivery and unparalleled customer service in the supply of quality components.”

Major expansion for Subsea Supplies

Driving this success, Ms McCann said Subsea Supplies had strengthened its team with key hires, including a business development manager, a marketing manager and a sales coordinator.

It is now looking to recruit a sales manager and additional workshop staff.

Currently based at Units 1 and 2 in Murcar Commercial Park, the company is set to expand into Unit 3 in April, significantly increasing the size of its workshop.

The investment will include the addition of a new neoprene moulding machine, doubling production capacity.

This will enhance its service offering to include the refurbishment of Innerspace thrusters and the capability to stock Nexans ROV tethers locally.

Formed in 2000, Subsea Supplies is a global distributor for Burton Subsea, Nexans, Sun Star Electric, Masto, Innerspace and Clear Com.

