New Aberdeen go-karting mecca at John Lewis ‘will bring forgotten George Street back to life’

The reinvention of Aberdeen’s closed John Lewis as a go-karting mecca could be the spark that “brings George Street back to life”.

The Press and Journal yesterday revealed plans had been officially lodged to revamp Norco House as the city’s newest entertainment venue.

Owners EP Properties are banking on an ambitious vision that includes a ten pin bowling alley, arcade, bars and a go-kart track spanning two floors.

Norco House, which housed Aberdeen’s John Lewis store until 2021, has lain vacant while the surrounding area has suffered from dwindling footfall.

One sweet shop owner said George Street had never been the same as she last month announced the closure of her business.

However there are hopes that, if plans for the new complex are approved, the development could mark the end of the doom-and-gloom on George Street.

The project is spearheaded by lead designer Richard Tinto, who has high hopes for the venture…

‘Great news’ for Aberdeen city centre

Mr Tinto hailed the plans as “great news”.

He said: “The investment and effort that our client is putting into realising this vision will bring many more people into the city centre.

“The additional footfall will help drive business to George Street and the Bon Accord Centre at a time when we are struggling for significant visitor numbers in that area.”

Mr Tinto also teased what to expect from the new-look Norco House, including a go-kart track with ramps spanning the second and third floors.

The ground floor is earmarked for transformation into a multi-purpose entertainment area, featuring a pool hall, bar, party area, arcade and bowling alley.

Mr Tinto explained that the first floor is being left vacant for now and could be put to use as the development plans progress.

The project will also help bolster the fortunes of the Bon Accord Centre, as Mr Tinto says it is “fundamentally important” to reopen the link bridge.

Last month several independent businesses were forced to relocate from the Curated Market at the Bon Accord Centre to the Trinity Centre due to plummeting footfall.

John Lewis building ‘catalyst’ for George Street regeneration

Mr Tinto said: “We really hope the impact on the wider George Street area will be positive.

“We know the council has a masterplan for the area, and something like this will refocus them on how the additional footfall can best serve an area of Aberdeen that has been forgotten among all the other plans, such as those for the beach and city centre.”

This will ‘reimagine’ George Street

Anticipating challenges along the way, Mr Tinto declined to put a timeframe on when the project would likely open.

The firm has been working with the building’s owners since they acquired it to determine the best way to utilise the 200,000 sq ft building.

There were discussions about whether it could become a go-kart track, produce market or housing.

Mr Tinto said: “”The impact on the city centre of a few thousand people moving through the north end has the potential to allow the bottom of George Street to reimagine itself and become a fundamental part of the city centre.

“It can be a catalyst to bring a part of Aberdeen back to life—one that has been an afterthought.”

