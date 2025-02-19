New Aberdeen go-karting mecca at John Lewis ‘will bring forgotten George Street back to life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen go-karting mecca at John Lewis ‘will bring forgotten George Street back to life’

Lead designer Richard Tinto hopes the bold transformation of Norco House will create a buzz in a run-down part of the city.

By Ross Hempseed
John Lewis building in Aberdeen which could become a go-kart track.
The John Lewis redevelopment could have a profound effect on the surrounding area if plans go ahead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The reinvention of Aberdeen’s closed John Lewis as a go-karting mecca could be the spark that “brings George Street back to life”.

The Press and Journal yesterday revealed plans had been officially lodged to revamp Norco House as the city’s newest entertainment venue.

Owners EP Properties are banking on an ambitious vision that includes a ten pin bowling alley, arcade, bars and a go-kart track spanning two floors.

Norco House, which housed Aberdeen’s John Lewis store until 2021, has lain vacant while the surrounding area has suffered from dwindling footfall.

One sweet shop owner said George Street had never been the same as she last month announced the closure of her business.

George Street has seen lower footfall since the John Lewis store closed. Image: DC Thomson.

However there are hopes that, if plans for the new complex are approved, the development could mark the end of the doom-and-gloom on George Street.

The project is spearheaded by lead designer Richard Tinto, who has high hopes for the venture…

‘Great news’ for Aberdeen city centre

Mr Tinto hailed the plans as “great news”.

He said: “The investment and effort that our client is putting into realising this vision will bring many more people into the city centre.

“The additional footfall will help drive business to George Street and the Bon Accord Centre at a time when we are struggling for significant visitor numbers in that area.”

Mr Tinto also teased what to expect from the new-look Norco House, including a go-kart track with ramps spanning the second and third floors.

Rich Tinto has suggested Marks and Spencer could become the Aberdeen based for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero once its empty. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Richard Tinto says John Lewis redevelopment will be the “catalyst” for regeneration. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The ground floor is earmarked for transformation into a multi-purpose entertainment area, featuring a pool hall, bar, party area, arcade and bowling alley.

Mr Tinto explained that the first floor is being left vacant for now and could be put to use as the development plans progress.

The project will also help bolster the fortunes of the Bon Accord Centre, as Mr Tinto says it is “fundamentally important” to reopen the link bridge.

Last month several independent businesses were forced to relocate from the Curated Market at the Bon Accord Centre to the Trinity Centre due to plummeting footfall.

John Lewis building ‘catalyst’ for George Street regeneration

Mr Tinto said: “We really hope the impact on the wider George Street area will be positive.

“We know the council has a masterplan for the area, and something like this will refocus them on how the additional footfall can best serve an area of Aberdeen that has been forgotten among all the other plans, such as those for the beach and city centre.”

This will ‘reimagine’ George Street

Anticipating challenges along the way, Mr Tinto declined to put a timeframe on when the project would likely open.

The firm has been working with the building’s owners since they acquired it to determine the best way to utilise the 200,000 sq ft building.

There were discussions about whether it could become a go-kart track, produce market or housing.

Mr Tinto said: “”The impact on the city centre of a few thousand people moving through the north end has the potential to allow the bottom of George Street to reimagine itself and become a fundamental part of the city centre.

“It can be a catalyst to bring a part of Aberdeen back to life—one that has been an afterthought.”

