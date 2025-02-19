Hundreds gather to pay tribute to Aberdeen’s legendary hotelier Stewart Spence

Close to 700 mourners packed into Aberdeen’s Fountainhall Church today to celebrate the life of much-loved former Marcliffe Hotel owner, Stewart Spence MBE.

The Aberdeen hotelier was remembered as a “true legend” and “consummate host” whose 55-year career featured a roll call of some of the world’s leading men and women.

From serving Hollywood stars Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor in Paris to dining with US President Donald Trump in New York, Mr Spence also persuaded former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev to officially open the Marcliffe Hotel at Pitfodels in 1993.

Mr Spence, who passed away last month aged 77, was fondly remembered in tributes from friends and family for “aiming high and dreaming big”.

Scottish hospitality pioneer

Alison Booth, his niece, returned from New Zealand to attend the service, and described him as a true gentleman.

She said his greatest satisfaction came from seeing others happy.

“Uncle Stewart was, in every sense of the word, a visionary,” she said. “From humble beginnings, he grew to become a beacon of excellence.

“He was a pioneer whose impact on the Scottish hospitality industry and beyond was profound.”

What truly set him apart, she said, was his unwavering dedication to hard work.

“Behind every success, every accolade and every achievement, there was a tireless work ethic,” she said.

“He was a mentor, and a true gentleman. He understood that a successful business was built not only on great service, but on the spirit of collaboration and respect.

“We’ll remember him for his humility, his wisdom, and his relentless pursuit of perfection.

“We’ll miss his laughter, his ability to light up any room, and his unwavering belief in the power of hard work.”

Humble beginnings for Aberdeen hotelier Stewart Spence

Friend and former Press and Journal editor Damian Bates spoke of Mr Spence’s kindness, remembering he always took time to chat with everyone he met.

“We all have a story to tell about Mr Spence,” he added. “His warmth, his charm, his cheeky side, and always the impact he had on all our lives, witnessed by this huge turnout today. In that, there can be no finer tribute.”

Mr Spence’s journey to becoming one of Scotland’s best-known hoteliers began at the age of 15.

After completing his schooling at Robert Gordon’s College, he entered the hospitality industry as a waiter and trainee chef at the Station Hotel in Aberdeen.

In 1965, his career took him to Paris, where he worked as a barman and waiter at the prestigious Foquet’s, serving Hollywood legends Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

By 1967, he was in London, honing his skills at the Great Northern before returning to Aberdeen in 1968 as assistant manager at Treetops.

In 1970, he became general manager of the Commodore Hotel in Stonehaven, two years later, purchasing his first hotel, The Atholl Hotel on King’s Gate in Aberdeen.

Over the next two decades, he expanded his empire, owning a series of establishments including the Capitol Restaurant, the Queens Hotel, and the Belvidere Hotel.

A hotelier’s legacy

However, it was the Marcliffe Hotel that truly marked his legacy. After purchasing the original Marcliffe on Queens Terrace in 1979, Mr Spence moved it to a larger site on Queens Road in 1983, renaming it the New Marcliffe.

In 1993, the hotel relocated to its current eight-acre site in Pitfodels, where it became known as one of Aberdeen’s finest hotels.

The Marcliffe was officially opened by former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and soon became a favoured destination for royalty, politicians, actors, and athletes alike.

High-profile guests included members of the royal family, Aberdeen Football Club legend Sir Alex Ferguson, former prime ministers Baroness Margaret Thatcher, Sir Tony Blair, and Sir John Major, as well as rock legend Sir Rod Stewart and golfers Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.

Movie stars Sharon Stone, Charlton Heston, and Arnold Schwarzenegger also stayed at the Marcliffe.

“Only Stewart could persuade Soviet Premier, Mikhail Gorbachev, to open the hotel while he was visiting the city to receive the freedom of Aberdeen,” said Mr Bates in his eulogy.

“He was an extraordinary man and an all-round legend. We come together not only to mourn his passing, but to honour a legacy that will live on in in the countless lives he touched, the businesses he shaped and the community he built.”

A true gentleman and friend

Martin Gilbert, a friend and former chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management, spoke of Mr Spence’s kindness and philanthropy.

He also reminisced about their adventures together, including golfing and fishing trips around the world.

One memorable moment was dining with US President Donald Trump in New York before he ran for office.

“Early on Stewart recognised the importance of Trump’s new golf course at Menie and gave his full support, recognising the importance for business in Aberdeen,” he recalled.

“We had a memorable dinner with Donald Trump in New York, he took us to his restaurant which was inevitably ‘the best restaurant in the world’ and the chef was summoned out of the kitchen who was ‘the best chef in the world’.

“One of the things I do remember very clearly is how Stewart and Trump both spoke at once, so they were both speaking at the same time and not listening to each other. It was great! I just had to sit and listen for the whole dinner.”

He ended his tribute by encouraging everyone to join in a “round of applause for a legend.”

After the service, hundreds of mourners were invited back to the Marcliffe Hotel for a reception, where they continued to honour Mr Spence’s remarkable life.