Peterhead’s Deja Vu nightclub to be brought back to life – after drugs gang duped their way into takeover

Peterhead’s Deja Vu nightclub could soon be brought back to life – after the previous tenant duped his way in to use it as a drugs factory.

The Queen Street venue last served punters just before Christmas in 2022.

It hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons last year, after a drugs gang set up a huge cannabis farm inside.

And now the owners of the building have revealed how they spent thousands clearing out the site after the crime was exposed.

They also explain how the crooks took on the premises under the pretence of reviving it as a nightclub – and outline fresh hopes that Deja Vu will soon be reopened.

Owner pleads for new licence at Deja Vu in Peterhead

The owner of the nightspot, which was first opened as a cinema in 1931, has now submitted documents to Aberdeenshire Council ahead of a licensing meeting next week.

Kathleen Flynn, from owners City Centre Pubs, explains the firm’s shock when they learned that £1.5 million worth of drugs were being grown at the building.

She writes: “We had absolutely no idea or knowledge that this was the tenant’s intentions.

“We leased Deja in May 2024, the tenant’s intention was to renovate and open as a night club in late September…

“In the September, the police executed a warrant – with our help – to search the premises, finding a large cannabis farm.

“We helped the police in every possible way with their investigation.”

‘You can imagine the state it was in…’

While stressing that they had “no involvement” in the criminal enterprise, the business bosses explain that it caused “unimaginable worry and financial strain”.

The letter continues: “Due to the amount of damage done by these criminals, it’s only now the landlord is at the stage to lease.

“We had to wait for specialist cleaners to come in and gut Deja – costing £15,000, so you can imagine the state it was in.”

Good news at last for Deja Vu

The licensing meeting will now discuss fresh plans to bring Deja Vu back to life as part of Peterhead’s night-time scene.

The statement sent to the council adds: “We do have a new tenant ready to go in and to operate as a nightclub.”

Deja Vu will be taken over by the owners of an Aberdeen bar – who have submitted an “impressive business plan” on how to make the venue a success.

“Deja Vu opening again will provide at least 15 local jobs, not including DJs, door staff and tradesmen needed,” the papers add.

“Peterhead needs this for employment opportunities and to help build a very non-existent night time economy.”

Who is going to run a revived Deja Vu?

The papers reveal that a Gary Barnes has agreed a new lease to take over the club.

They state: “Mr Barnes has considerable experience in the licensed sector and will re-open the premises, operating mainly as a bar/nightclub.

“Gary has another licensed venue in Aberdeen and has operated similar business

across the UK.”

What is the new business plan?

The business plan boasts that a reimagined Deja Vu is “poised to redefine the nightlife experience in Peterhead”.

It adds: “The nightlife scene in Peterhead currently lacks variety and excitement, making it difficult for individuals and groups to find a place where they can enjoy a truly unique and engaging experience.

“Many existing venues fail to provide themed events that resonate with different audiences, resulting in a stagnant social atmosphere.”

The new boss plans to put on “themed nightclub experiences” and live music.

It will cater for events such as birthday parties and corporate gatherings to create “a multidimensional entertainment experience”.

“In our first year of operations, Deja Vu aims to achieve a revenue target of £500,000, with anticipated growth of 20% annually,” the report adds.

The licensing meeting will take place on Wednesday, with councillors able to decide the future of the venue.

