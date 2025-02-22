Peterhead’s Deja Vu nightclub to be brought back to life – after drugs gang duped their way into takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead’s Deja Vu nightclub to be brought back to life – after drugs gang duped their way into takeover

The Blue Toon premises was turned into a cannabis factory by a crime gang who took it on under the promise of "reopening it as a nightclub".

By Ben Hendry
The Deja Vu building on Queen Street in Peterhead town centre.
Image: Google Maps

Peterhead’s Deja Vu nightclub could soon be brought back to life – after the previous tenant duped his way in to use it as a drugs factory.

The Queen Street venue last served punters just before Christmas in 2022.

It hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons last year, after a drugs gang set up a huge cannabis farm inside.

And now the owners of the building have revealed how they spent thousands clearing out the site after the crime was exposed.

They also explain how the crooks took on the premises under the pretence of reviving it as a nightclub – and outline fresh hopes that Deja Vu will soon be reopened.

Deja Vu in Peterhead town centre. Image: Google Maps

Owner pleads for new licence at Deja Vu in Peterhead

The owner of the nightspot, which was first opened as a cinema in 1931, has now submitted documents to Aberdeenshire Council ahead of a licensing meeting next week.

Kathleen Flynn, from owners City Centre Pubs, explains the firm’s shock when they learned that £1.5 million worth of drugs were being grown at the building.

Inside Peterhead nightclub where £1.5m of cannabis was found. Image: Supplied

She writes: “We had absolutely no idea or knowledge that this was the tenant’s intentions.

“We leased Deja in May 2024, the tenant’s intention was to renovate and open as a night club in late September…

“In the September, the police executed a warrant – with our help – to search the premises, finding a large cannabis farm.

“We helped the police in every possible way with their investigation.”

Police locked down Peterhead’s Queen Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘You can imagine the state it was in…’

While stressing that they had “no involvement” in the criminal enterprise, the business bosses explain that it caused “unimaginable worry and financial strain”.

The letter continues: “Due to the amount of damage done by these criminals, it’s only now the landlord is at the stage to lease.

“We had to wait for specialist cleaners to come in and gut Deja – costing £15,000, so you can imagine the state it was in.”

Deja Vu. Image: Aberdeenshire Council licensing papers

Good news at last for Deja Vu

The licensing meeting will now discuss fresh plans to bring Deja Vu back to life as part of Peterhead’s night-time scene.

The statement sent to the council adds: “We do have a new tenant ready to go in and to operate as a nightclub.”

Will the sight of Deja Vu bring back memories for some readers? Image: Aberdeenshire Council licensing papers

Deja Vu will be taken over by the owners of an Aberdeen bar – who have submitted an “impressive business plan” on how to make the venue a success.

“Deja Vu opening again will provide at least 15 local jobs, not including DJs, door staff and tradesmen needed,” the papers add.

“Peterhead needs this for employment opportunities and to help build a very non-existent night time economy.”

Who is going to run a revived Deja Vu?

The papers reveal that a Gary Barnes has agreed a new lease to take over the club.

They state: “Mr Barnes has considerable experience in the licensed sector and will re-open the premises, operating mainly as a bar/nightclub.

“Gary has another licensed venue in Aberdeen and has operated similar business
across the UK.”

Queen Street in Peterhead. Image: Google Maps

Are you excited about experiencing Deja Vu all over again? Let us know in our comments section below

What is the new business plan?

The business plan boasts that a reimagined Deja Vu is “poised to redefine the nightlife experience in Peterhead”.

It adds: “The nightlife scene in Peterhead currently lacks variety and excitement, making it difficult for individuals and groups to find a place where they can enjoy a truly unique and engaging experience.

“Many existing venues fail to provide themed events that resonate with different audiences, resulting in a stagnant social atmosphere.”

The Blue Toon building as it looked about a decade ago. Image: Google Maps

The new boss plans to put on “themed nightclub experiences” and live music.

It will cater for events such as birthday parties and corporate gatherings to create “a multidimensional entertainment experience”.

“In our first year of operations, Deja Vu aims to achieve a revenue target of £500,000, with anticipated growth of 20% annually,” the report adds.

The licensing meeting will take place on Wednesday, with councillors able to decide the future of the venue.

