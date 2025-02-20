Stewart Milne Group: Nearly £3 million worth of new claims made in last six months

New claims totalling nearly £3 million have been submitted against housebuilder Stewart Milne Group within the past six months.

The north-east group left a nine-figure debt mountain in its wake when it ceased trading in January last year.

Hundreds of contractors, suppliers, customers and staff have lodged claims worth more than £33.4m in the first six months of the administration.

That’s on top of £107.9m owed to secured creditor Bank of Scotland.

A new report from administrators Teneo Financial Advisory shows claims against the company have continued to be submitted.

New claims, worth nearly £3m, have been submitted within the past six months alone, bringing the total claims by unsecured creditors to £36.4m.

The firm has given its latest update on work to establish the scale of the debts and liquidate assets from Stewart Milne Group (SMG) and five subsidiaries.

‘No prospect’ for unsecured creditors

Previously Teneo had said it only expected to make payments to secured creditors.

The report, which covers the administration period from July 8 to January 7, details a payment of £9.2m to secured creditor Bank of Scotland.

The bank holds a first ranking standard security over the companies’ land and other assets – meaning it is first in the queue for any payouts.

Administrators have reiterated there’s still no payment for unsecured creditors.

The document states: “Based on present information, there is no prospect of a distribution for unsecured creditors, therefore we do not intend to undertake any work to agree any creditor claims received.”

SMG, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, had 329 employees at the time of its collapse.

A total of 217 workers were made redundant immediately, as the firm ceased trading.

Remaining sites sold

The collapse of SMG and five of its subsidiaries left 10 projects unfinished.

Teneo have confirmed all sites have now been sold with the final three, Charleston in Cove, Aberdeen, Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven, and Hunter’s Meadow in Auchterarder, Perthshire, selling within the past six months.

The sale of Hunter’s Meadow raised £544,865, while the other two sites and a SMG office in Manchester totalled £1.2m.

Despite having hundreds of home to sell at sites across the UK there’s now only one individual unit still for sale at The Orchard, East Linton development in East Lothian.

Stewart Milne administrator charges

Meanwhile, charges by Teneo for winding up SMG and its subsidiaries continue to grow.

During the six month period, from July 2024 to January this year, Teneo has charged £2.4m for its services.

The total for six months prior to this was £6.1m.

Teneo said it expects to end the administration period on January 8, 2026.

