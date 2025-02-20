Stewart Milne Group: Nearly £3 million worth of new claims made in last six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stewart Milne Group: Nearly £3 million worth of new claims made in last six months

Unsecured creditor claims already totalled £33.4m on top of bank loans of £107.9m.

By Kelly Wilson
Stewart Milne Group's headquarters, Peregrine House, in Westhill.
New claims totalling nearly £3 million have been submitted against housebuilder Stewart Milne Group within the past six months.

The north-east group left a nine-figure debt mountain in its wake when it ceased trading in January last year.

Hundreds of contractors, suppliers, customers and staff have lodged claims worth more than £33.4m in the first six months of the administration.

That’s on top of £107.9m owed to secured creditor Bank of Scotland.

A new report from administrators Teneo Financial Advisory shows claims against the company have continued to be submitted.

New claims, worth nearly £3m, have been submitted within the past six months alone, bringing the total claims by unsecured creditors to £36.4m.

The firm has given its latest update on work to establish the scale of the debts and liquidate assets from Stewart Milne Group (SMG) and five subsidiaries.

‘No prospect’ for unsecured creditors

Previously Teneo had said it only expected to make payments to secured creditors.

The report, which covers the administration period from July 8 to January 7, details a payment of £9.2m to secured creditor Bank of Scotland.

The bank holds a first ranking standard security over the companies’ land and other assets – meaning it is first in the queue for any payouts.

Stewart Milne.
Administrators have reiterated there’s still no payment for unsecured creditors.

The document states: “Based on present information, there is no prospect of a distribution for unsecured creditors, therefore we do not intend to undertake any work to agree any creditor claims received.”

SMG, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, had 329 employees at the time of its collapse.

A total of 217 workers were made redundant immediately, as the firm ceased trading.

Remaining sites sold

The collapse of SMG and five of its subsidiaries left 10 projects unfinished.

Teneo have confirmed all sites have now been sold with the final three, Charleston in Cove, Aberdeen, Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven, and Hunter’s Meadow in Auchterarder, Perthshire, selling within the past six months.

Milestone Developments has taken over the former Stewart Milne site in Charleston, Cove. Image: Milestone Developments

The sale of Hunter’s Meadow raised £544,865, while the other two sites and a SMG office in Manchester totalled £1.2m.

Despite having hundreds of home to sell at sites across the UK there’s now only one individual unit still for sale at The Orchard, East Linton development in East Lothian.

Stewart Milne administrator charges

Meanwhile, charges by Teneo for winding up SMG and its subsidiaries continue to grow.

During the six month period, from July 2024 to January this year, Teneo has charged £2.4m for its services.

The total for six months prior to this was £6.1m.

Teneo said it expects to end the administration period on January 8, 2026.

Conversation