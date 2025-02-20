Aberdeen bar with self-service beer taps on market for £350,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen bar with self-service beer taps on market for £350,000

An Aberdeen Energy Park unit and a derelict Aberdeenshire hotel are also among this week's commercial property listings.

By Alex Banks
The building which is home to OGV Taproom is up for sale. Image: TSA Property Consultants
An Aberdeen bar and nightclub investment opportunity has danced onto the market with a price of £350,000.

OVG Taproom on Windmill Brae can be found amongst the highlights of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire commercial property listings.

Meanwhile, an Aberdeen Energy Park industrial unit and a derelict New Aberdour hotel are also amongst the highlights.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

OGV Taproom, Aberdeen

We start in the Granite City, where the opportunity to own a bar is on the market for £350,000.

Home to OGV Taproom, the property is being marketed by TSA Property Consultants as an investment opportunity.

The current operators hold a lease until December 2028 and currently pay £50,000 a year in rent. OGV Taproom also has its own self-service beer taps.

The OGV Taproom in Aberdeen. image: TSA Property Consultants

What’s up for grabs? A leisure premises arranged over the lower ground floor, upper ground floor and part of the first floor in a four-storey building.

The lower ground bar has a fitted seating area, a bar and a commercial kitchen area.

Meanwhile, the upper ground floor has another bar area as well as store rooms and the first floor features an office space.

Claymore Drive, Aberdeen Energy Park

Staying in Aberdeen with a trip to Claymore Drive in Bridge of Don, where an industrial facility has come onto the market.

The Aberdeen Energy Park 30,500 sq ft industrial unit is available to lease for £325,000 per year.

The property is made up of a detached facility which is laid out to provide a two-storey office as well as a workshop and yard to the rear.

The Aberdeen Energy Park unit. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

It also has “substantial” parking availability to its front.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is in charge of the listing and said the offices are laid out to provide a mixture of open plan and cellular accommodation.

The selling agent said: “The property occupies a prominent location within the Aberdeen Energy Park on the east side of Claymore Drive.

“It is an established business location within the Bridge of Don area.”

The Dower Hotel, New Aberdour

Last but not least, an Aberdeenshire hotel which is a “work in progress” has come onto the market for £100,000.

The Dower Hotel in New Aberdour is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal as a “unique development opportunity”.

The hotel has plenty of background, shutting in 2007. New American owners The Clan Baird Society Worldwide launched ambitious plans in 2023.

They revealed a £2 million revamp project which would “bring the hotel back to its former splendor”.

The Dower Hotel, which was set to have £2 million spent on it. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Inside the derelict hotel. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

McEwan Fraser said the work in progress is up for sale due to the current owners having to relocate mid-project.

The selling agent said: “Having been derelict for 15 years until 2022, there was nothing of this fine old building’s interior left to save.

“The current owners have made good the roof structure, completely re-slated the roof; restored the chimneys, stripped the stone walls of their damp cement render and repaired and repointed them in breathable lime.

“This work has removed all the ‘conservation risk’ from this beautiful old building leaving it wind and water tight, ready for a ‘modern’ eco house to be built within.”

