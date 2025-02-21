New Aberdeen housing developments worth £92m to support 200 local jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen housing developments worth £92m to support 200 local jobs

Persimmon Homes is eyeing more sites as it makes "a long-term investment" in the city.

By Kelly Wilson
Computer generated image of Persimmon Homes proposed site in Bridge of Don. Image: Persimmon Homes
Computer generated image of Persimmon Homes proposed site in Bridge of Don. Image: Persimmon Homes

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes says two new Aberdeen housing developments will create nearly 200 city jobs.

The firm has started work on its first Granite City development in eight years and is hoping to have another two new sites by the end of the year.

North managing director James MacKay revealed £92m worth of investment is being spent between its Strabathie site in Blackdog and the former AECC site in Bridge of Don which is currently going through planning.

Persimmon has just started work at its Strabathie Village development in Blackdog where 120 homes will be constructed.

‘Long-term investment in Aberdeen’

Planning permission is currently in for 333 homes at the Bridge of Don site which is located just behind the former AECC building, where the auditorium and overspill car parks once were.

Mr MacKay said: “We expect there’ll be about 80 jobs created by Strabathie.

“On our other site, which is currently going through planning we anticipate that’ll create 125 jobs.

“Our total site investment at Strabathie is £24m and at the former exhibition site in Bridge of Don it is £68m.

James MacKay, Persimmon Homes north managing director. Image: Persimmon Homes

“And there’s a further pipeline and development plan beyond that as well.

“What I would say is that we’re not doing this as a kind of just a toe in the water, one development or two.

“We are expecting to be live on three to four developments by the end of this year.

“And the expectation is, subject to seeing how the market performs, we would expect that this is going to be the first tranche of sites of probably more to follow through 2026.

“We do expect to be making a long-term investment in Aberdeen and be able to set down routes there.”

Persimmon Homes to establish roots in Aberdeen

Mr MacKay, who has been north managing director for five years, believes now is the right time for the firm to make its move back into Aberdeen.

He said: “We have operated in Aberdeen historically and the last time was probably 2017.

“It was always intended we would be in the Aberdeen market but a combination of some internal operational matters and timing didn’t see it happen.

Persimmon Homes will create 125 jobs at its site in Bridge of Don. Image: Persimmon Homes

“It was also when the oil sector had the decline, and that obviously created a bit of a constraint in the housing market.

“So, it’s always been a real stride for us to get back into Aberdeen, and I think now’s a good time to do that and get the investment back in.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve been identifying development sites, and we’re looking to make that move.”

Opportunities for local supply chain

As well as creating new jobs Persimmon Homes is also looking to work with local companies for its developments.

Mr Mackay, who has worked for Persimmon Homes for 14 years, also revealed there will be an opportunity for apprenticeships.

He said: “We’ve got the biggest apprenticeship programme in Scotland, and that’s something we are very passionate about.

“It’s absolutely my intention we will be committing to some apprenticeships in Aberdeen to try and build up our pipeline of talent there.

“We’re very mindful Aberdeen’s got a really strong workforce, a really strong supply chain, and as part of our market entry have really been trying to tap into that and reach out to those already established in the supply chain and build those relationships.”

