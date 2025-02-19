Crisis at Aberdeen firm Wood deepens as chief financial officer resigns over ‘mistake’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crisis at Aberdeen firm Wood deepens as chief financial officer resigns over ‘mistake’

The dramatic announcement comes after its share price plummeted by more than 64% in the past five days.

By Alex Banks
Arvind Balan has resigned from his role as chief executive officer of Wood.
Aberdeen energy firm Wood’s chief financial officer has resigned over an “incorrect description of his professional qualifications”.

The board has accepted Arvind Balan’s decision with immediate effect.

The engineering firm has seen its share price plunge across the past week after revealing a “difficult” and “disappointing” financial year.

The company’s share price sat at 65.4p per share upon last Thursday’s closing but now sits at just 24.5p per share – dropping by 64.3% in the past five days.

Mr Balan said he regrets his mistake and revealed the decision he made was based on “minimising distraction”.

He said: “Regrettably, I made an honest oversight with respect to the description of my professional qualification as a chartered accountant instead of a certified practicing accountant.

“I continue to believe in the long-term potential of the company and its people.

“My decision is based on minimising distraction at this very pivotal time with our investors and lenders.”

Wood appointed Mr Balan to the company’s board as chief financial officer and executive director on April 15 2024.

He arrived from the same role at the civil aerospace business of Rolls-Royce and had worked in numerous financial roles for the oil firm Shell.

Mr Balan succeeded David Kemp, whose intention to retire was announced in August 2023.

Wood said an announcement on Mr Balan’s successor as well as interim cover will be made in due course.

Chief executive Ken Gilmartin said: “On behalf of the board and the company, I would like to wish Arvind all the best in his future endeavours”.

What next for Wood Group after chief financial officer resigns?

Mr Balan’s resignation is more bad news for Wood, which had expected a “very strong” trading performance in the final quarter of 2024, but it failed to materialise.

This led to the decision to cancel its annual executive and employee bonus for the year.

The troubled firm employs 35,000 people and suffered a series of setbacks in 2024, with 22 Aberdeen jobs cut.

It then saw its share price collapse in August when Sidara walked away from a proposed takeover deal.

More bad news followed when announcing its half-year results which showed a £756 million loss.

In November, it saw the collapse of its market value by £500 million when it announced an “urgent” independent review of its books.

