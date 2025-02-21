Berryden Burger King drive-thru to stay open until 5am amid ‘customer demand’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Berryden Burger King drive-thru to stay open until 5am amid ‘customer demand’

The council's licensing committee granted Burger King's request to extend its hours.

By Ross Hempseed
Burger King Berryden granted 5am licence. Image: DC Thomson.
The Burger King at Berryden Retail Park has been given permission to dish out some flame-grilled midnight snacks – by staying open until 5am.

The drive-thru has secured consent to extend its opening times by six more hours, after arguing against rules demanding a midnight closing time for premises outside the city centre.

The restaurant will be closed at 11pm but the drive-thru will remain open.
Its biggest competition is McDonald’s, which operates three 24-hour drive-thrus within three miles of the Berryden diner; in Bucksburn, Bridge of Don and Tullos.

With a chuckle, Burger King’s lawyer noted this would put them on par with the rival “whose name he didn’t want to mention”.

Burger King Berryden now able to operate until 5am

The chain’s solicitor said the change would enable them to serve late-night workers, blue-light services and taxi drivers.

And speaking at the committee, he clarified the licence would cover the drive-thru.

The restaurant would still close to customers at 11pm.

He said: “The reason for this application is customer demand, and this is a customer demand that Burger King is seeing not just in Aberdeen but across the country.”

Five staff members would work the night shift, which the manager said would create additional jobs.

How did councillors vote?

The application was met with no objections, and councillors swiftly granted the request.

Competition is fierce as new drive-thrus are popping up in Aberdeen, including the recently opened Popeyes at Altens.

There are also plans to build a Wendy’s drive-thru in Stoneywood.

