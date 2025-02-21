Berryden Burger King drive-thru to stay open until 5am amid ‘customer demand’

The Burger King at Berryden Retail Park has been given permission to dish out some flame-grilled midnight snacks – by staying open until 5am.

The drive-thru has secured consent to extend its opening times by six more hours, after arguing against rules demanding a midnight closing time for premises outside the city centre.

Its biggest competition is McDonald’s, which operates three 24-hour drive-thrus within three miles of the Berryden diner; in Bucksburn, Bridge of Don and Tullos.

With a chuckle, Burger King’s lawyer noted this would put them on par with the rival “whose name he didn’t want to mention”.

Burger King Berryden now able to operate until 5am

The chain’s solicitor said the change would enable them to serve late-night workers, blue-light services and taxi drivers.

And speaking at the committee, he clarified the licence would cover the drive-thru.

The restaurant would still close to customers at 11pm.

He said: “The reason for this application is customer demand, and this is a customer demand that Burger King is seeing not just in Aberdeen but across the country.”

Five staff members would work the night shift, which the manager said would create additional jobs.

Will you be heading to Burger King to satisfy your late-night cravings? Let us know in our comments section below

How did councillors vote?

The application was met with no objections, and councillors swiftly granted the request.

Competition is fierce as new drive-thrus are popping up in Aberdeen, including the recently opened Popeyes at Altens.

There are also plans to build a Wendy’s drive-thru in Stoneywood.

Read more