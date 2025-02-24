How an Elgin video production company which transformed a former fish shop into a studio is competing with the industry’s so-called big guns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

How an Elgin video production company which transformed a former fish shop into a studio is competing with the industry’s so-called big guns

Director Tom Duncan lifts the lid on the journey to create Northport and how it continues to be a roaring success.

Northport's cinematographer Ryan Daglish, camera operator/editor Steffan Kirkpatrick, animator Finn Meisterplass, producer Niamh Craig and director Tom Duncan are all pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Northport's cinematographer Ryan Daglish, camera operator/editor Steffan Kirkpatrick, animator Finn Meisterplass, producer Niamh Craig and director Tom Duncan are all pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Northport was born from Dianne and Tom Duncan’s desire to create a business with focus on high-quality video production in the centre of Elgin.

Now, the business is competing with the so-called big guns of the industry for work.

In the beginning, Northport was a shared studio for local freelance contractors on Lossie Wynd before it evolved into a production company in 2017.

Then they bought the former Lossie Fish shop at 5 Culbard Street.

Former Lossie fish shop pictured before the transformation. Image: Google Maps
The studio. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

They transformed it into a multi-functional studio which is still their home today.

Northport’s rise proves you don’t need to be in a big city to be a success.

They specialise in film, aerial, live streaming and stock.

Previous coverage of their rise.  Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

They have worked on locations all around the world.

They produced a series of films to help NHS Grampian’s recruitment drive at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

‘Gradual growth story’

Northport’s cinematographer Ryan Daglish, camera operator/editor Steffan Kirkpatrick, animator Finn Meisterplass, producer Niamh Craig and director Tom Duncan are all pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Tom said: “I co-founded the company with my wife Dianne and she had a career in advertising.

“Meanwhile, I had a freelance career in cinematography and filmmaking in general.

“In 2017, we decided to set up a production company that did everything rather than just offer our individual specialisms.

“It has been a gradual growth story with the business.”

Director Tom Duncan pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “Our previous home was in Lossie Wynd which was a co-working space and home to a lot of creatives.

“In time, our focus moved towards high end production and making campaigns for organisations.

“It was a rush of excitement when we spent early mornings and late nights to strip back the former Lossie fish shop and transform it into the studio.

“We got help from HIE with the capital and now it is a fantastic and comfortable space.”

Camera operator and editor Steffan Kirkpatrick working away. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Since the pandemic, the business has shifted its work to whisky and Scotland.

These have included the Dalmore, Gordon and MacPhail and The Cairn.

He said: “When the pandemic hit, it was tough.

“Over the last five years, we have focused more on whisky and opportunities in Scotland in tourism and interesting architecture.

“We have done some work with Johnstons of Elgin and the new development of the Inverness Castle.

“At the end of the day, we love making films and want to give every client high quality work.”

Meanwhile, they have been shooting on 18 different locations for the luxury retail brand Vila which is across Europe.

What is the biggest challenge?

Director Tom Duncan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Tom revealed how facing off against agencies from the big cities for work is the biggest challenge.

He believes the company holds their own on the global stage.

And he thinks they can produce even better work from their office in Elgin than firms from London and Glasgow.

Elgin from the sky. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “The biggest challenge is reputation, as at the level we operate at, we are competing against agencies in Glasgow, Edinburgh and London.

“If you have a business in this part of the world that create a premium product such as whisky and textiles, you don’t need to go to the agencies from the cities.

“That’s our message and we are as good as them and in fact even better which we want to prove.

“Also every pound spent with us making a campaign goes back into the local economy.”

Drive to show young people don’t have to move away for creative career

Tom Duncan says people can stay in the area and have a creative career. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Tom says it is important to show young people they don’t need to move away to get into the industry.

He said: “We want to show young people that want to get into the business, that there are routes to get into this industry in this part of the world.

“There is a point of view that you need to go elsewhere to do a career like this.

“It is just wrong and more and more people want to work from home and have a better relationship with their work place and balance.

“We are been trying to build a talent pipeline through the business.

“We are employing young people and people still come up to me and say they didn’t know there was a production company in Elgin.”

What does the future hold for Northport?

The current base. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Tom says the firm has plans to expand even more, while continuing to get better.

He said: “We have plans for a new space as we are just about getting too big for our current home.

“There is going to be a lot of change in the next couple of years in the Elgin town centre and we want to grow and change with it.

“We want to keep getting better and have our films seen by more people.

“Being sustainable will be important in our growth.”

“We have fantastic team and my job is about trying to help them fulfil their potential and spend less time on sets.

“I spend more time on building relationships and partnerships.”

Read more about Elgin businesses

Conversation