How an Elgin video production company which transformed a former fish shop into a studio is competing with the industry’s so-called big guns

Northport was born from Dianne and Tom Duncan’s desire to create a business with focus on high-quality video production in the centre of Elgin.

Now, the business is competing with the so-called big guns of the industry for work.

In the beginning, Northport was a shared studio for local freelance contractors on Lossie Wynd before it evolved into a production company in 2017.

Then they bought the former Lossie Fish shop at 5 Culbard Street.

They transformed it into a multi-functional studio which is still their home today.

Northport’s rise proves you don’t need to be in a big city to be a success.

They specialise in film, aerial, live streaming and stock.

They have worked on locations all around the world.

They produced a series of films to help NHS Grampian’s recruitment drive at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

‘Gradual growth story’

Tom said: “I co-founded the company with my wife Dianne and she had a career in advertising.

“Meanwhile, I had a freelance career in cinematography and filmmaking in general.

“In 2017, we decided to set up a production company that did everything rather than just offer our individual specialisms.

“It has been a gradual growth story with the business.”

He added: “Our previous home was in Lossie Wynd which was a co-working space and home to a lot of creatives.

“In time, our focus moved towards high end production and making campaigns for organisations.

“It was a rush of excitement when we spent early mornings and late nights to strip back the former Lossie fish shop and transform it into the studio.

“We got help from HIE with the capital and now it is a fantastic and comfortable space.”

Since the pandemic, the business has shifted its work to whisky and Scotland.

These have included the Dalmore, Gordon and MacPhail and The Cairn.

He said: “When the pandemic hit, it was tough.

“Over the last five years, we have focused more on whisky and opportunities in Scotland in tourism and interesting architecture.

“We have done some work with Johnstons of Elgin and the new development of the Inverness Castle.

“At the end of the day, we love making films and want to give every client high quality work.”

Meanwhile, they have been shooting on 18 different locations for the luxury retail brand Vila which is across Europe.

What is the biggest challenge?

Tom revealed how facing off against agencies from the big cities for work is the biggest challenge.

He believes the company holds their own on the global stage.

And he thinks they can produce even better work from their office in Elgin than firms from London and Glasgow.

He added: “The biggest challenge is reputation, as at the level we operate at, we are competing against agencies in Glasgow, Edinburgh and London.

“If you have a business in this part of the world that create a premium product such as whisky and textiles, you don’t need to go to the agencies from the cities.

“That’s our message and we are as good as them and in fact even better which we want to prove.

“Also every pound spent with us making a campaign goes back into the local economy.”

Drive to show young people don’t have to move away for creative career

Tom says it is important to show young people they don’t need to move away to get into the industry.

He said: “We want to show young people that want to get into the business, that there are routes to get into this industry in this part of the world.

“There is a point of view that you need to go elsewhere to do a career like this.

“It is just wrong and more and more people want to work from home and have a better relationship with their work place and balance.

“We are been trying to build a talent pipeline through the business.

“We are employing young people and people still come up to me and say they didn’t know there was a production company in Elgin.”

What does the future hold for Northport?

Tom says the firm has plans to expand even more, while continuing to get better.

He said: “We have plans for a new space as we are just about getting too big for our current home.

“There is going to be a lot of change in the next couple of years in the Elgin town centre and we want to grow and change with it.

“We want to keep getting better and have our films seen by more people.

“Being sustainable will be important in our growth.”

“We have fantastic team and my job is about trying to help them fulfil their potential and spend less time on sets.

“I spend more time on building relationships and partnerships.”

