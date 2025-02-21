Turriff tractor depot to be levelled to make way for new petrol station and shop

Plans have been unveiled for a new petrol station in Turriff, with a disused tractor depot marked for demolition to make way for it.

The site just off the A947 Turriff to Oldmeldrum road is occupied by HRN Tractors, which closed the town’s dealership last summer.

This was due to cost-cutting measures across much of the industry.

The prime location now presents an opportunity for a well-used petrol station if plans lodged with the council this week are given the go-ahead.

Currently, Turriff has two petrol stations, with one just a few hundred feet down the road.

The tractor depot is slated for demolition before work on the petrol station can begin.

The plans include four stands, as well as a separate EV charging station and a shop with front parking.

Who is behind the plan?

It is not clear at this point who the operator of the proposed store could be.

However, the application has been lodged by the same owners as the Kessock Service Station, which also operates a vehicle repair shop on South Harbour Road in Fraserburgh.

The plans allude to a double service counter set up in the store, meaning there could be space for a hot food takeaway.

The application is now in the hands of Aberdeenshire Council planning chiefs and can be viewed on the local authority’s website.

