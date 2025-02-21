Turriff tractor depot to be levelled to make way for new petrol station and shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Turriff tractor depot to be levelled to make way for new petrol station and shop

Plans include pumps, EV charging station and a grocery store.

By Ross Hempseed
HRN Tractors depot in Turriff has been empty since summer 2024.
HRN Tractors depot has been empty since summer 2024. Image: Supplied.

Plans have been unveiled for a new petrol station in Turriff, with a disused tractor depot marked for demolition to make way for it.

The site just off the A947 Turriff to Oldmeldrum road is occupied by HRN Tractors, which closed the town’s dealership last summer.

This was due to cost-cutting measures across much of the industry.

The prime location now presents an opportunity for a well-used petrol station if plans lodged with the council this week are given the go-ahead.

 

The site blueprint includes a forecourt and shop. Image: Supplied

New petrol station earmarked for Turriff

Currently, Turriff has two petrol stations, with one just a few hundred feet down the road.

The tractor depot is slated for demolition before work on the petrol station can begin.

The plans include four stands, as well as a separate EV charging station and a shop with front parking.

The plans for the shop and petrol forecourt were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council. Image: Supplied

Do you think Turriff needs a new petrol station? Let us know in our comments section below

Who is behind the plan?

It is not clear at this point who the operator of the proposed store could be.

However, the application has been lodged by the same owners as the Kessock Service Station, which also operates a vehicle repair shop on South Harbour Road in Fraserburgh.

The plans allude to a double service counter set up in the store, meaning there could be space for a hot food takeaway.

The application is now in the hands of Aberdeenshire Council planning chiefs and can be viewed on the local authority’s website.

Read more

Conversation