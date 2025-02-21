GB Energy appoints interim CEO for Aberdeen HQ after recruitment struggles

GB Energy has appointed an interim chief executive for its Aberdeen headquarters after recruitment struggles

Dan McGrail will take on the role at the new publicly funded company.

He will help to drive forward the government’s Plan for Change and clean energy “superpower” mission.

GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier said it could create 200-300 jobs in Aberdeen after the Granite City was chosen as its headquarters location.

Earlier this month, it was also revealed the company was having problems trying to recruit a top dog.

Mr McGrail will be based in Aberdeen and will take up his post in March on an initial six-month contract.

New CEO will draw on ‘wealth of experience’

Mr McGrail is currently chief executive of RenewableUK, the trade association for businesses developing wind, wave, tidal, storage and green hydrogen projects.

He also sits on the board for WindEurope and previously held the role of managing director at Siemens Power Generation.

GB Energy said Mr McGrail will draw on “his wealth of experience” in clean energy to provide “strong leadership”.

Mr McGrail said: “Homegrown, affordable clean power has never been more important.

“It’s a privilege to take up the role of interim CEO of GB Energy at such a pivotal moment.

“Together with the talented leadership team, I’m excited to hit the ground running to scale up the company and work with industry to unleash billions of investment in clean energy.

“Helping to grow new industries at scale with job opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people, as well as helping the government achieve its clean power targets.”

GB Energy said recruitment for a permanent chief executive will begin shortly.

The latest appointment follows January’s announcement of five new non-executive directors joining Mr Maier on the board.

GB Energy interim CEO

Energy secretary Ed Miliband believes the appointment leaves a “fantastic team” in place to deliver the government’s Plan for Change.

He said: “Great British Energy is at the heart of our clean power mission, and will support thousands of well-paid jobs, drive growth and investment into our communities and deliver energy security for the British people.”

Chairman Mr Maier said: “Dan brings invaluable experience from a long career in clean energy and joins GB Energy at a critical time to help spearhead our work to help make Britain energy independent.”

Earlier this month, Mr Maier said it could take 20 years to deliver on a pledge to deliver 1,000 jobs at its Aberdeen HQ.

In November, he said he expects the firm will create up to 300 Aberdeen jobs – despite previously saying the number of jobs could exceed 1,000.