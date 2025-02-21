GB Energy appoints interim CEO for Aberdeen HQ after recruitment struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GB Energy appoints interim CEO for Aberdeen HQ after recruitment struggles

The Aberdeen headquartered company is expected to create up to 300 jobs.

By Alex Banks
Dan McGrail has been appointed as interim chief executive of GB Energy. Image: Renewable UK
GB Energy has appointed an interim chief executive for its Aberdeen headquarters after recruitment struggles

Dan McGrail will take on the role at the new publicly funded company.

He will help to drive forward the government’s Plan for Change and clean energy “superpower” mission.

GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier said it could create 200-300 jobs in Aberdeen after the Granite City was chosen as its headquarters location.

Earlier this month, it was also revealed the company was having problems trying to recruit a top dog.

Mr McGrail will be based in Aberdeen and will take up his post in March on an initial six-month contract.

New CEO will draw on ‘wealth of experience’

Mr McGrail is currently chief executive of RenewableUK, the trade association for businesses developing wind, wave, tidal, storage and green hydrogen projects.

He also sits on the board for WindEurope and previously held the role of managing director at Siemens Power Generation.

GB Energy said Mr McGrail will draw on “his wealth of experience” in clean energy to provide “strong leadership”.

Mr McGrail said: “Homegrown, affordable clean power has never been more important.

“It’s a privilege to take up the role of interim CEO of GB Energy at such a pivotal moment.

Aberdeen view
The UK government revealed Aberdeen would be home to GB Energy in September. Image: Frame.

“Together with the talented leadership team, I’m excited to hit the ground running to scale up the company and work with industry to unleash billions of investment in clean energy.

“Helping to grow new industries at scale with job opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people, as well as helping the government achieve its clean power targets.”

GB Energy said recruitment for a permanent chief executive will begin shortly.

The latest appointment follows January’s announcement of five new non-executive directors joining Mr Maier on the board.

GB Energy interim CEO

Energy secretary Ed Miliband believes the appointment leaves a “fantastic team” in place to deliver the government’s Plan for Change.

He said: “Great British Energy is at the heart of our clean power mission, and will support thousands of well-paid jobs, drive growth and investment into our communities and deliver energy security for the British people.”

Chairman Mr Maier said: “Dan brings invaluable experience from a long career in clean energy and joins GB Energy at a critical time to help spearhead our work to help make Britain energy independent.”

GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier. Image: DESNZ

Earlier this month, Mr Maier said it could take 20 years to deliver on a pledge to deliver 1,000 jobs at its Aberdeen HQ.

In November, he said he expects the firm will create up to 300 Aberdeen jobs – despite previously saying the number of jobs could exceed 1,000.

