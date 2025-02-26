Inverness man opening city’s first aparthotel on bringing new history to iconic building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness man opening city’s first aparthotel on bringing new history to iconic building

Rosedene House dates back more than 160 years and was the Highland's first maternity hospital in the 1940s.

Amjed Rasul is the brains behind operations at Rosedene Highland House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

The owner of an iconic Inverness building has revealed why he chose to bring the first aparthotel in the city.

Amjed Rasul is the brains behind Rosedene Highland House, a 10-apartment property on Drummond Crescent.

An aparthotel is a combination of an apartment and a hotel, with the amenities of a hotel and the space of an apartment.

The historic building underwent a multi-million-pound transformation in order to offer “high-quality” corporate accommodation in Inverness.

After delays due to Covid, Rosedene Highland House will officially launch this year.

Demand for aparthotel

Amjed said the idea behind opening an aparthotel in Inverness was part of his vision to provide a new product to the Highland capital.

He said: “There hasn’t been an apartment hotel in Inverness previously and this remains the only one at the moment.

“It’s a complex hybrid between hospitality and home. That level of standard isn’t easy to achieve.

“The location was key to the whole concept. We wanted to be close enough to the city centre while also having parking space and green surroundings.

“The history, the style of the building, and the location check so many boxes for travellers. It offers something different from a standard hotel room.”

Amjed Rasul, owner of the Inverness aparthotel. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Amjed said the majority of his clientele are staying staying while on “major projects” in the Highlands.

He added: “From my own personal background I knew there was a big demand for high-quality corporate accommodation which could also be used for the tourism sector.

“A lot of our customers need more than just facilities and amenities, they need to rest well to be efficient at work.

“They need a good night’s sleep and want everything to work without having to think about it.”

History of Rosedene Highland House in Inverness

Rosedene Highland House is full of history and dates back as far as the 19th century when first built as a home by a leather merchant.

Before its transformation, the building played host to an accountant and a business centre.

Amjed said: “The history of the building is phenomenal.

“It is a Victorian property, beautifully designed, with outstanding architectural features.

The building which dates back to the 1860s. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“In the 1920s, the building transitioned into a care establishment, originally for children.

“20 years later it became the first maternity hospital in the Highlands which was really significant at the time.

“It was because of this building Raigmore Hospital eventually got a maternity unit in the 60s. That is part of its incredible history.”

Amjed believes despite the building changing from one use to another, it has always featured an element of care.

He added: “Almost everyone who walks into this building has some personal connection to it. I love talking to people about their experiences here.

“One of the most special connections is from people who were born here and some have even booked a stay to reconnect with their past.”

Bringing new history to iconic building

Amjed wants to continue to bring history through the doors of Rosedene Highland House in Inverness.

He said: “This building has always been ahead of its time. Even looking at the original design, some features are more advanced than what is proposed in new buildings today.

“We’ve just gained a global accreditation for our building safety, security, comfort, duty of care, and quality.

“From the start, we aimed to reach the highest global standard.

Amjed Rasul is hoping to create new history in Inverness with Rosedene Highland House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Even our beds have been custom-designed in order to meet our guests’ comfort needs.

“The feedback has been far better than expected and I’m humbled by the demand we’ve seen.”

Conversation