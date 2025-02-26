Inverness man opening city’s first aparthotel on bringing new history to iconic building

The owner of an iconic Inverness building has revealed why he chose to bring the first aparthotel in the city.

Amjed Rasul is the brains behind Rosedene Highland House, a 10-apartment property on Drummond Crescent.

An aparthotel is a combination of an apartment and a hotel, with the amenities of a hotel and the space of an apartment.

The historic building underwent a multi-million-pound transformation in order to offer “high-quality” corporate accommodation in Inverness.

After delays due to Covid, Rosedene Highland House will officially launch this year.

Demand for aparthotel

Amjed said the idea behind opening an aparthotel in Inverness was part of his vision to provide a new product to the Highland capital.

He said: “There hasn’t been an apartment hotel in Inverness previously and this remains the only one at the moment.

“It’s a complex hybrid between hospitality and home. That level of standard isn’t easy to achieve.

“The location was key to the whole concept. We wanted to be close enough to the city centre while also having parking space and green surroundings.

“The history, the style of the building, and the location check so many boxes for travellers. It offers something different from a standard hotel room.”

Amjed said the majority of his clientele are staying staying while on “major projects” in the Highlands.

He added: “From my own personal background I knew there was a big demand for high-quality corporate accommodation which could also be used for the tourism sector.

“A lot of our customers need more than just facilities and amenities, they need to rest well to be efficient at work.

“They need a good night’s sleep and want everything to work without having to think about it.”

History of Rosedene Highland House in Inverness

Rosedene Highland House is full of history and dates back as far as the 19th century when first built as a home by a leather merchant.

Before its transformation, the building played host to an accountant and a business centre.

Amjed said: “The history of the building is phenomenal.

“It is a Victorian property, beautifully designed, with outstanding architectural features.

“In the 1920s, the building transitioned into a care establishment, originally for children.

“20 years later it became the first maternity hospital in the Highlands which was really significant at the time.

“It was because of this building Raigmore Hospital eventually got a maternity unit in the 60s. That is part of its incredible history.”

Amjed believes despite the building changing from one use to another, it has always featured an element of care.

He added: “Almost everyone who walks into this building has some personal connection to it. I love talking to people about their experiences here.

“One of the most special connections is from people who were born here and some have even booked a stay to reconnect with their past.”

Bringing new history to iconic building

Amjed wants to continue to bring history through the doors of Rosedene Highland House in Inverness.

He said: “This building has always been ahead of its time. Even looking at the original design, some features are more advanced than what is proposed in new buildings today.

“We’ve just gained a global accreditation for our building safety, security, comfort, duty of care, and quality.

“From the start, we aimed to reach the highest global standard.

“Even our beds have been custom-designed in order to meet our guests’ comfort needs.

“The feedback has been far better than expected and I’m humbled by the demand we’ve seen.”