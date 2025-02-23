Huntly nursery founder on supporting local families for more than 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Huntly nursery founder on supporting local families for more than 30 years

Elizabeth Morrison has also called for more government help for the early years care sector.

By Alex Banks
Owner of the Huntly nursery Elizabeth Morrison. The Kindergarten Huntly
The woman who opened Huntly’s first nursery more than three decades ago has called the business a “community collaboration”.

Elizabeth Morrison co-owns The Kindergarten Huntly and has done since 1994 when it first opened its doors on Steven Road.

With no formal childcare facilities in the area, the community came together to open its own.

She answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

Before the community came together to open The Kindergarten Huntly, there were no formal childcare facilities locally.

We knew how important childcare services would be in helping women back into work in rural communities, so this was our main aim in setting up the business.

How did you get to where you are today?

The investment came from local businessman Forbes Shand, my husband David Morrison, and The Enterprise Trust.

We had great support from local businesses including RB Farquhar, who supplied the buildings, and Dean’s of Huntly who sponsored the original site.

Getting the business off the ground in 1994 was a real community collaboration, and over the past 30 years we’ve gone from strength to strength.

Who helped you?

It’s taken hard work and long hours, but David and the whole family have been very supportive. David’s business experience is in finance, and he gave me sound financial advice even when I didn’t want to hear it!

I have a great team of dedicated ladies in the nursery. Most of the management team and staff have been with us for many years.

Also, the local families who continue to support our nursery have been amazing. We’re now caring for the second generation of some families.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Elizabeth Morrison alongside managers Leah Wilson and Anna Leel. Image: The Kindergarten Huntly

Budget is key and sticking to the budget is even more important. Forward planning is crucial and being able to react to situations in a calm manner.

What is your biggest mistake?

For a long time, I thought that I could do most of the critical things in business by myself.

It took building up a strong management team to appreciate that this is not always the case.

What is your greatest achievement?

Celebrating our 30th anniversary last year. It was great to see past and present families all together at our celebration event in Huntly.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

This is becoming increasingly difficult, especially with issues such as the rise in employers’ national insurance contributions.

With this increase just around the corner in April, I know it’s something the Federation of Small Businesses is lobbying the Government on right now.

We also try to shop locally as much as possible. Larger suppliers don’t always offer the best value, so if it’s available locally, we do what we can.

What do you still hope to achieve?

In 2024 we were given an excellent Care Inspectorate report, which is testament to the hard work of the whole team.

Our aim is to maintain and build upon the standards that we’ve already achieved.

How could the Government or Council support your ambitions?

The Scottish Government and the local authority need to engage more with small businesses.

The Private, Voluntary and Independent (PVI) early years sector is largely ignored and grossly underfunded.

The 1140 funded hours are great to help with childcare fees for parents. However, we’re not involved in the planning and the strategy behind the process.

Those in power need to look at the full picture when implementing childcare plans and it’s imperative that small businesses have a voice at the table at the planning stage.

We need to have meaningful talks before there is any further expansion on funded childcare.

