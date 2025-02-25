How the St Giles Centre could be key to winning the fight against retail parks: Experts on what the future holds for Elgin town centre

The St Giles Centre could still have a vibrant role in the heart of Elgin in the future if it’s repurposed into a shared shopping, entertainment and residential building, according to retail experts.

It has now been a month since the shopping centre closed its doors as Moray Council chased a huge £750,000 unpaid business rates bill.

The future of the building still remains shrouded in doubt with the owners remaining tight-lipped about their intentions.

The Press and Journal has spoken to two retail and town planning experts about what the future for the St Giles Centre and Elgin town centre could be following the closure. The conversations included;

The formula that could be used at the St Giles Centre to give it a bright future.

What town centres can do to provide an offering that retail parks would find impossible to match.

Why shopping centres still have a role to play in 21st Century town centres.

And how Elgin town centre could create a unique offering to set itself apart.

What could future for St Giles Centre be?

Throughout its 30 years at the heart of the town centre the St Giles Centre relied purely on a retail and food offering and its proximity to the bus station to drive footfall and custom.

However, in its final months management became excited about the prospect of NHS Grampian opening a “community and wellbeing hub” in one of the units.

It was hoped the opening would drive a new wave of footfall into the shopping centre for appointments.

Moray-raised Heriot-Watt University urban planning and property development student Jamie Manson is currently carrying out a study of town centres.

He is focusing on Elgin, Stirling and Airdrie.

During his research he has spoken to senior officials at North Lanarkshire Council, who completed a deal to buy shopping centre “The Centre” in Cumbernauld to drive regeneration in the town by replacing the building.

Mr Manson said: “There had been a 30% decline in retail in the town centre there and the council saw that as an opportunity to make an offer for it.

“What they’re looking at now for the site is a mixed-use facility, possibly including a primary and secondary school.

“But also within that you could maybe have an NHS facility, a police station and perhaps other things like residential accommodation too.

“So the area would become a community hub as much as anything else with different facilities sharing the same space.

“When you look at the future of the St Giles Centre in the context of the High Street and retail trends you really need to consider whether it’s going to be viable as just a shopping centre.

“Mixed-use is really going to be key here, especially when you think it has to compete with Edgar Road and online shopping.”

How Elgin town centre can win fight against retail parks

Elgin town centre is not alone in facing a rising challenge from the development of in-town and out-of-town retail parks.

In recent years Mountain Warehouse and Next have moved from the High Street to Edgar Road while Aldi are currently eyeing a similar move.

Despite offering free parking and national brands, Andrew Turnbull, senior lecturer in retail marketing at Robert Gordon University, believes retail parks can still be trumped by town centres with the right offering.

He said: “High streets tend to offer a more traditional shopping experience and are often associated with a stronger sense of community and local character.

“Shoppers can enjoy an open-air atmosphere, discovering small boutiques, independent retailers, or flagship stores.

“The High Street allows for more exploration, greater expression of individuality and specialisation from independent outlets, with window shopping and a more organic pace.

“Ultimately, the choice between shopping centres, retail parks and high streets depends on individual preferences for convenience versus a more relaxed, diverse shopping atmosphere.”

Mr Manson added: “There’s a circular nature to the decline of town centres.

“There’s an argument it started with the arrival of online shopping and retail parks, which lads to reduced footfall on High Streets, which leads to a decline, which leads to less footfall and so on.

“You need to try and break that cycle and increase footfall by offering something people want.

“It could be something for a younger demographic, it could be more of a focus on providing a shared social space, it could be community services – something Edgar Road can’t deliver.”

Why era of shopping centre is not over after St Giles closure

Following its closure, Elgin shoppers have reminisced about the golden era of the St Giles Centre in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The shopping centre struggled to attract retailers in its final years and only had a 50% occupancy rate when it shut.

However, Mr Turnbull and Mr Manson believe that town centre retail complexes can still thrive in the 21st Century.

Mr Turnbull, who pointed to the success of Union Square in Aberdeen and the Overgate in Dundee, said: “At its height, the St Giles Centre was a significant retail hub in the town over a period of several years.

“It featured a mix of retail stores, cafes, and other amenities, serving as a popular local destination, with proximity to the bus station adding to its convenience.

“But that was then and this is now.

“The centre faced financial challenges more recently due to factors such as changes in consumer shopping habits, the impact of online shopping, and the decline of high street retail in general.

“It’s essential that the offering is kept up to date, the infrastructure is maintained, and the retail mix represents a relevant and appropriate balance.

“The threat of online shopping is constant, and, if no worthwhile experience is provided by the ‘real’ option, then the virtual alternative is likely to win out.”

Why Elgin should establish itself as a ‘centre of excellence’

Both Mr Turnbull and Mr Manson agreed Elgin town centre is full of opportunities to exploit to entice shoppers, retailers and other businesses.

The RGU senior lecturer believes exploiting the community’s connections to the whisky industry could set itself apart.

He said: “There is the ongoing refurbishment of Gordon and MacPhail, the other thing Elgin could do is establish itself as a centre of excellence.

“The connections with Speyside whisky are obvious, but it doesn’t have to be just the spirit, it could be all sorts of drinks alcoholic or otherwise.

“If you get the right mix of shops then it could be something Elgin becomes famous for, people could start talking about it as the place to go to get a variety of products.”

Mr Manson added: “Elgin town centre has so much potential, it’s just a case of finding the right people with the right ideas to invest in it.

“St Giles Church is going to be closing in a few years. That’s a huge opportunity for someone to take on that building and turn it into something really important for the town.”

