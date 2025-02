Which cruise ships are visiting Aberdeen in 2025?

A new Aberdeen cruise ship season will get underway in April with 62 calls already confirmed.

The Port of Aberdeen is set for its busiest cruise season yet, with calls up by nearly 30%.

The 2025 cruise season will kick off with when Viking Vela– operated by Swiss company Viking Cruises – arrives in the South Harbour.

Around 40,000 visitors are expected to visit the Granite City between April and September.

Making its maiden call to Aberdeen is the World Voyager ship, built at a cost of £63 million.

Owned by Atlas Ocean Voyages, the firm said it had made the decision to include Aberdeen in its schedule “as it is an important cultural and historic city in Scotland as well as a striking one”.

A team of meet-and-greet volunteers will again be on hand and ready to share their Aberdeen recommendations to cruise ship visitors from the World Voyager and every other vessel due to dock.

Confirmed cruise ship bookings for Aberdeen in 2025

April

April 3 Viking Vela – 998 passengers (South Harbour)

April 4 Ambience – 1,400 passengers (South Harbour)

April 9 Viking Vela – 998 passengers (South Harbour)

April 14 Renaissance – 1,100 passengers (South Harbour)

April 25 Ultramarine – 150 passengers (North Harbour)

April 28 Amera – 835 passengers (South Harbour)

May

May 1 Viking Vela – 998 passengers (South Harbour)

May 3 NG Explorer – 148 passengers (North Harbour)

May 4 Le Champlain – 180 passengers (North Harbour)

May 8 Deutchsland – 552 passengers (South Harbour)

May 8 Ocean Nova – 84 passengers (North Harbour)

May 9 MV Hamburg – 408 passengers (North Harbour)

May 10 Ocean Albatros – 189 passengers (North Harbour)

May 16 MS Seaventure – 149 passengers (North Harbour)

May 17 Viking Sky – 930 passengers (South Harbour)

May 18 Ocean Albatros – 189 passengers (North Harbour)

May 22 World Traveller – 176 passengers (North Harbour)

May 23 NG Explorer – 148 passengers (North Harbour)

May 26 Ocean Albatros – 189 passengers (North Harbour)

May 26 Hanseatic Spirit – 230 passengers (Clipper)

May 27 Island Sky – 122 passengers (North Harbour)

May 27 Ocean Nova – 84 passengers (North Harbour)

May 29 AIDAbella – 2050 passengers (South Harbour)

May 29 Viking Jupiter – 930 passengers (South Harbour)

May 29 Greg Mortimer – 126 passengers (North Harbour)

June

June 3 Ocean Endeavour – 199 passengers (North Harbour)

June 5 Viking Saturn – 930 passengers (South Harbour)

June 18 AIDAsol – 2,194 passengers (South Harbour)

June 19 World Voyager – 200 passengers (North Harbour)

June 20 Silver Spirit – 608 passengers (South Harbour)

June 21 Hebridean Sky – 115 passengers (North Harbour)

June 23 Azamara Quest – 716 passengers (South Harbour)

June 23 Ocean Endeavour – 199 passengers (North Harbour)

June 25 Island Sky – 122 passengers (North Harbour)

June 28 Viking Vela – 998 passengers (South Harbour)

July

July 18 Viking Sky – 930 passengers (South Harbour)

July 19 MS Europa – 408 passengers (South Harbour)

July 20 Viking Vela – 998 passengers (South Harbour)

July 24 Azamara Journey – 680 passengers (South Harbour)

July 24 AIDAluna – 2,100 passengers (South Harbour)

July 25 Hebridean Sky – 115 passengers (North Harbour)

July 29 Renaissance – 1,200 passengers (South Harbour)

August

August 4 AIDAsol – 2,194 passengers (South Harbour)

August 6 Borealis – 1,360 passengers (South Harbour)

August 9 Viking Sky – 930 passengers (South Harbour)

August 14 AIDAbella – 2,050 passengers (South Harbour)

August 14 AIDAsol – 2,194 passengers (South Harbour)

August 14 Vasco De Gama – 1,260 passengers (Anchor)

August 15 Viking Jupiter – 930 passengers (South Harbour)

August 17 Azamara Journey – 680 passengers (South Harbour)

August 22 Viking Saturn – 930 passengers (South Harbour)

August 23 Sirena – 688 passengers (South Harbour)

August 23 Viking Vela – 998 passengers (South Harbour)

August 27 Silver Dawn – 596 passengers (South Harbour)

September