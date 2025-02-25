Troubled Aberdeen firm Wood reveals fresh takeover approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Troubled Aberdeen firm Wood reveals fresh takeover approach

Wood's shares have risen strongly on the development.

By Kelly Wilson
Wood Group HQ in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wood Group HQ in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dubai-based Sidara has launched a fresh bid to buy Aberdeen headquartered Wood Group, less than a year after its last takeover bid.

Wood confirmed it has received a approach, which saw shares rise by more than 33% in afternoon trading on Monday.

It rose by a further 7% on Tuesday morning to 40.49p.

Seven years ago, engineering firm Wood was valued at more than £5 billion but failed takeover attempts, job cuts and plunging profits have led to its share prices dropping by more than 97% and a valuation of under £200 million.

Time to make decision

Sidara made a £1.6 billion approach last year but at the time, said the prospective takeover was off “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty”.

It has been given until 5pm on March 24 to announce a firm intention to make an offer.

Sir Ian Wood House, Altens Industrial Estate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sidara is part of Dar Al-Handasah Consultants, which was founded in 1956 in Beirut. The group, which turned over £2.2billion in 2023, is privately owned by 44 partners working in the business.

Responding to speculation, a Wood statement said: “Wood shareholders are advised to take no action in relation to the proposal.

“There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made nor as to the terms of any offer.”

‘Disappointing’ financial year

The fresh takeover bid follows a tumultuous period for Wood, which has received a combined nine offers from Sidara and private equity firm Apollo in recent years.

It’s been a month of turmoil for the firm after it revealed a “difficult” and “disappointing” financial year and said  “significant work” has taken place since the start of its “urgent” independent review by Deloitte, which is still ongoing.

Deloitte identified “weaknesses and failures” in Wood’s financial culture, governance and controls.

The firm expected a “very strong” trading performance in the final quarter of 2024 but it failed to materialise.

This lead to the decision to cancel its annual executive and employee bonus for the year.

And finally, on February 19, Wood’s chief financial officer resigned after 11 months over an “incorrect description of his professional qualifications”.

The board accepted Arvind Balan’s decision with immediate effect after he made an “honest oversight” describing himself as a chartered accountant instead of a certified practicing accountant.

