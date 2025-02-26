Aberdeen go-kart owners fear rival track in revamped John Lewis could drive them out of business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen go-kart owners fear rival track in revamped John Lewis could drive them out of business

Fast Lane Indoor Raceways was opened in Bridge of Don in 2024 by three Aberdonians...

Owners of Fast Lane Indoor Raceways in Bridge of Don. From L-R: Allan Smith, Reis Robertson, Bruce Porter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Owners of Fast Lane Indoor Raceways in Bridge of Don. From L-R: Allan Smith, Reis Robertson, Bruce Porter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

The owners of an Aberdeen go-kart track are calling for the council to deny plans for a rival operation to launch from the revamped John Lewis building.

When Fast Lane Indoor Raceways opened to petrolheads in October 2024, the owners proudly beamed there was “nothing like it in the north-east”.

The Bridge of Don track is run by three local businessmen, Reis Robertson, Bruce Porter and Allan Smith.

And Fast Lane has built a thriving customer base in the few months it’s been open.

Fast Lane Indoor Raceways caters to petrolheads. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

There are already talks of expanding, with a planned Race Academy to help disadvantaged children gain skills and opportunities through motorsport.

But, they fear their future plans could come to a skidding halt if the council approves proposals for Norco House on George Street.

They include a ten-pin bowling alley, arcade, food outlets and a two-level go-kart track on the second and third floors.

Aberdeen currently has two go-kart tracks—Fast Lane and Codona’s—and there are fears a third could saturate the market…

‘We don’t need three go-karting tracks in Aberdeen’

Since the plans were made public by the P&J last week, objection letters have been mounting—including from each of Fast Lane’s owners.

Developers are hoping the John Lewis project could revitalise George Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Mr Smith told The P&J: “Do we need three go-karting tracks in the city?

“No. I know the market and there is not enough of a market share for three go-kart tracks.

“It works well at the moment because Codona’s are more about entertainment and not about racing, whereas our track is for petrolheads.”

Who would run rival Aberdeen go-karting track?

The go-kart track would be operated by the UK national chain, TeamSport, which runs 37 tracks in the UK.

And in his letter, Mr Robertson warned: “This development would directly threaten multiple businesses that have been part of the local economy for years.”

Mr Robertson is concerned TeamSport could “dominate the market,” and overtake independent businesses.

He stated: “Their presence could force existing venues to lower prices unsustainably or lose customers, leading to potential closures.

“Once competition is removed, TeamSport could raise prices, reducing affordability for customers and limiting options in the city.”

(L-R) Reis Robertson, Bruce Porter, Allan Smith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“A locally run venue is far more likely to continue investing in the community,” he said.

“While a national chain’s focus would be on expansion rather than local impact.”

He also raised concerns over the lack of dedicated parking, with blueprints showing the John Lewis roof would no longer be used as a car park.

Developers say the new entertainment venue would connect via the bridge link to the Bon Accord Centre, which has its own parking.

How would Fast Lane owners launch fightback against rival?

Mr Smith agreed that the larger, more established TeamSport could force smaller businesses like Fast Lane out.

Fast Lane are continuing to invest in the customer experience. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you think Aberdeen needs three go-karting tracks? Let us know in our comments section below

But he is already making plans to boost his Bridge of Don offering – recently returning from a trip to Italy with a fleet of new state-of-the-art go-karts.

And the trio also have plans for a crazy golf venue on Union Street.

Mr Smith said: “If we truly want to repopulate Aberdeen’s city centre and bring back business, we need to start locally—with local businesses and local people.

“Supporting independent businesses ensures that money earned within the city is spent within the city, keeping jobs, investment, and opportunities in Aberdeen rather than being siphoned off to national corporations.

“Sustainable regeneration starts by strengthening the businesses that are already here, not by inviting external competition that could ultimately weaken them.”

The John Lewis development is now being considered by council planning chiefs.

Read more

Conversation