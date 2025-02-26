Aberdeen go-kart owners fear rival track in revamped John Lewis could drive them out of business

The owners of an Aberdeen go-kart track are calling for the council to deny plans for a rival operation to launch from the revamped John Lewis building.

When Fast Lane Indoor Raceways opened to petrolheads in October 2024, the owners proudly beamed there was “nothing like it in the north-east”.

The Bridge of Don track is run by three local businessmen, Reis Robertson, Bruce Porter and Allan Smith.

And Fast Lane has built a thriving customer base in the few months it’s been open.

There are already talks of expanding, with a planned Race Academy to help disadvantaged children gain skills and opportunities through motorsport.

But, they fear their future plans could come to a skidding halt if the council approves proposals for Norco House on George Street.

They include a ten-pin bowling alley, arcade, food outlets and a two-level go-kart track on the second and third floors.

Aberdeen currently has two go-kart tracks—Fast Lane and Codona’s—and there are fears a third could saturate the market…

‘We don’t need three go-karting tracks in Aberdeen’

Since the plans were made public by the P&J last week, objection letters have been mounting—including from each of Fast Lane’s owners.

Mr Smith told The P&J: “Do we need three go-karting tracks in the city?

“No. I know the market and there is not enough of a market share for three go-kart tracks.

“It works well at the moment because Codona’s are more about entertainment and not about racing, whereas our track is for petrolheads.”

Who would run rival Aberdeen go-karting track?

The go-kart track would be operated by the UK national chain, TeamSport, which runs 37 tracks in the UK.

And in his letter, Mr Robertson warned: “This development would directly threaten multiple businesses that have been part of the local economy for years.”

Mr Robertson is concerned TeamSport could “dominate the market,” and overtake independent businesses.

He stated: “Their presence could force existing venues to lower prices unsustainably or lose customers, leading to potential closures.

“Once competition is removed, TeamSport could raise prices, reducing affordability for customers and limiting options in the city.”

“A locally run venue is far more likely to continue investing in the community,” he said.

“While a national chain’s focus would be on expansion rather than local impact.”

He also raised concerns over the lack of dedicated parking, with blueprints showing the John Lewis roof would no longer be used as a car park.

Developers say the new entertainment venue would connect via the bridge link to the Bon Accord Centre, which has its own parking.

How would Fast Lane owners launch fightback against rival?

Mr Smith agreed that the larger, more established TeamSport could force smaller businesses like Fast Lane out.

But he is already making plans to boost his Bridge of Don offering – recently returning from a trip to Italy with a fleet of new state-of-the-art go-karts.

And the trio also have plans for a crazy golf venue on Union Street.

Mr Smith said: “If we truly want to repopulate Aberdeen’s city centre and bring back business, we need to start locally—with local businesses and local people.

“Supporting independent businesses ensures that money earned within the city is spent within the city, keeping jobs, investment, and opportunities in Aberdeen rather than being siphoned off to national corporations.

“Sustainable regeneration starts by strengthening the businesses that are already here, not by inviting external competition that could ultimately weaken them.”

The John Lewis development is now being considered by council planning chiefs.

