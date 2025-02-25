Aberdeen jobs saved as failed tech firm rescued from administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen jobs saved as failed tech firm rescued from administration

All 15 members of staff have kept their jobs following the takeover.

By Kelly Wilson
IFB chief executive Graeme Gordon. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen tech firm Internet for Business (IFB) has been acquired out of administration, saving all 15 jobs.

The 30-year-old IT firm is now part of Converged Communication Solutions also based in the city.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, comes after Michael Reid, from insolvency company MHA, was appointed last week and brought in to manage the “detailed” process.

It brings the group headcount to 63 and combined turnover of close to £10 million.

IFB ‘vitally important’ sale

Mr Reid said IFB had “struggled to make a profit in the competitive arena of internet service provision”.

He said: “This is the culmination of a five-month period of the board actively marketing the business for sale.

“Because of the company’s liability position, the arm’s length transaction took the form of a pre-packaged sale, which was formally signed on February 20.

“All employees have transferred to the buyer, who has accepted responsibility for looking after the extensive customer base.

“The sale was vitally important to ensure the ongoing and uninterrupted business activity of all customers.

“The financial information available reflects that Internet for Business struggled to make a profit in the competitive arena of internet service provision.

“This deal is positive in that it preserves the services of a long-standing Aberdeen company.”

Deal ‘expands’ market share

IFB has built a reputation for delivering connectivity and IT solutions.

Converged has grown organically and through acquisitions, to become a managed security services provider, with a broader portfolio of connectivity, telephony, IT and cyber security services.

Neil Christie, Converged chief technical officer, said: “This acquisition is a natural fit, uniting two local businesses with a shared passion for using digital technology to drive business success.

“IFB’s expertise in providing connectivity solutions perfectly complements our enhanced business offering, meaning customers will benefit from an even greater range of services.

Neil Christie, founder, Converged Communication Solutions.
Neil Christie, founder, Converged Communication Solutions. Image: Converged

“Additionally, this move expands our market share and brings our combined turnover closer to £10 million.”

All 15 IFB employees will join the Converged team at Spires Business Centre in Bucksburn.

Graeme Gordon, IFB chief executive, said: “Co-founded by chairman, John Michie, IFB has been at the forefront of delivering innovative connectivity and IT solutions to businesses for nearly three decades.

“Joining forces with Converged allows us to take our service offering to the next level, giving our customers access to an even broader portfolio of solutions.”

