Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff hits market for offers over £775k

Aberdeenshire’s Fife Arms Hotel and Restaurant, described as a “very profitable business” has been put up for sale.

The current owners, who have invested heavily in the property, are ready to step away from the hospitality trade to spend more time with family.

Located on The Square in Turriff, between Aberdeen and Banff, Fife Arms Hotel is open to freehold offers over £775,000.

Agents say the business has been thriving, with an annual turnover exceeding £1 million and an adjusted net profit of more than £200,000 for the period ending November 2024.

The property boasts 10 en-suite letting rooms, a private dining room for up to 18 people, and a spacious restaurant seating around 70 guests. It comes with a fully stocked bar and outdoor patio seating.

A three-bedroom flat, previously used for staff accommodation, is included in the sale.

Former school for sale near Banff

Meanwhile, Troup House School, a substantial B-listed former school near Banff, has been listed for auction.

The residential school in Gamrie was closed down in 2023 after “significant weaknesses” were identified by the Care Inspectorate during an unannounced visit.

Troup House provided accommodation, education, care, and social support for 12 young people between 8 and 16 years with challenging, social or emotional behaviour.

Originally listed last year for £1.1m, it now comes with a guide price of £675,000.

The property spans over three floors, with approximately 550 square metres of accommodation and sits on 43 acres of woodland, grass and mature gardens.

Outside it has spacious parking, four log buildings once used as classrooms and offices, a double garage/workshop, and a store.

Agents say the property holds potential for residential development, an outward bound centre, or a re-registration as a residential school—subject to necessary consents.

It is being sold by auction in-room on 27 March, but is currently open to pre-auction offers.

24-bed Loch Broom hotel for sale

Elsewhere, a “highly profitable” guest house/hotel with breath-taking views of Loch Broom is now up for sale in Ullapool.

Harbour House is located on the world-famous North Coast 500 route and close to a busy ferry port to the Outer Hebrides.

It offers an opportunity to run a lifestyle business in one of Scotland’s most scenic spots.

The property features 21 en-suite guest rooms, three self-contained one-bedroom cabins, and a refurbished manager’s studio apartment.

Harbour House has a five star Traveller’s Choice rating on TripAdvisor and 9.1 score on Booking.com.

Near £3m for Fort William estate

Inverskilavulin Estate in Glenloy near Banavie, Fort William, has been put on the market with a guide price of £2,950,000.

Set on 9.5 acres, the secluded estate looks out to Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest mountain.

It is currently owned by the Mainardi family, who have a 45-year background in the luxury hotel industry.

The property was purchased in 2006 from Clan Cameron of Loch Eil, who had owned it since 1655.

At the heart of the estate is Inverskilavulin House, a five-bedroom residence complete with a wine cellar, sauna, steam room, and double garage.

The sale also includes two three-bedroom semi-detached cottages, two two-bedroom holiday lodges, and a boutique one-bedroom lodge.