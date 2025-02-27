Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff hits market for offers over £775k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff hits market for offers over £775k

A former Banffshire residential school and a 24-bed loch-side hotel also feature in our commercial property round-up.

By Liza Hamilton
The Fife Arms is up for sale. Image: Jason Hedges
The Fife Arms is up for sale. Image: Jason Hedges

Aberdeenshire’s Fife Arms Hotel and Restaurant, described as a “very profitable business” has been put up for sale.

The current owners, who have invested heavily in the property, are ready to step away from the hospitality trade to spend more time with family.

Located on The Square in Turriff, between Aberdeen and Banff, Fife Arms Hotel is open to freehold offers over £775,000.

Agents say the business has been thriving, with an annual turnover exceeding £1 million and an adjusted net profit of more than £200,000 for the period ending November 2024.

The property boasts 10 en-suite letting rooms, a private dining room for up to 18 people, and a spacious restaurant seating around 70 guests. It comes with a fully stocked bar and outdoor patio seating.

A three-bedroom flat, previously used for staff accommodation, is included in the sale.

Former school for sale near Banff

Meanwhile, Troup House School, a substantial B-listed former school near Banff, has been listed for auction.

The residential school in Gamrie was closed down in 2023 after “significant weaknesses” were identified by the Care Inspectorate during an unannounced visit.

Troup House School, in Gamrie, near Banff, was shut down in 2023.

Troup House provided accommodation, education, care, and social support for 12 young people between 8 and 16 years with challenging, social or emotional behaviour.

Originally listed last year for £1.1m, it now comes with a guide price of £675,000.

The property spans over three floors, with approximately 550 square metres of accommodation and sits on 43 acres of woodland, grass and mature gardens.

Outside it has spacious parking, four log buildings once used as classrooms and offices, a double garage/workshop, and a store.

The property includes four log cabins previously used as classrooms and offices.

Agents say the property holds potential for residential development, an outward bound centre, or a re-registration as a residential school—subject to necessary consents.

It is being sold by auction in-room on 27 March, but is currently open to pre-auction offers.

24-bed Loch Broom hotel for sale

Elsewhere, a “highly profitable” guest house/hotel with breath-taking views of Loch Broom is now up for sale in Ullapool.

Harbour House is located on the world-famous North Coast 500 route and close to a busy ferry port to the Outer Hebrides.

The asking price for Harbour House is available on application.

It offers an opportunity to run a lifestyle business in one of Scotland’s most scenic spots.

The property features 21 en-suite guest rooms, three self-contained one-bedroom cabins, and a refurbished manager’s studio apartment.

Harbour House has a five star Traveller’s Choice rating on TripAdvisor and 9.1 score on Booking.com.

Near £3m for Fort William estate

Inverskilavulin Estate in Glenloy near Banavie, Fort William, has been put on the market with a guide price of £2,950,000.

Set on 9.5 acres, the secluded estate looks out to Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest mountain.

It is currently owned by the Mainardi family, who have a 45-year background in the luxury hotel industry.

Inverskilavulin Estate in Glenloy is nine miles away from Fort William.
Inside the wine cellar at Inverskilavulin Estate.

The property was purchased in 2006 from Clan Cameron of Loch Eil, who had owned it since 1655.

At the heart of the estate is Inverskilavulin House, a five-bedroom residence complete with a wine cellar, sauna, steam room, and double garage.

The sale also includes two three-bedroom semi-detached cottages, two two-bedroom holiday lodges, and a boutique one-bedroom lodge.

