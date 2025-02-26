Why having an Elgin shop is important to whisky specialists Gordon and MacPhail

Whisky specialists Gordon and MacPhail’s commitment to Elgin remains strong after almost 130 years.

In January, the closure of St Giles Shopping Centre rocked the town centre.

This led to the closure of the company’s popular temporary shop on Elgin’s High Street.

However, a quick turnaround has led them to find a new temporary home.

This weekend, the firm will open up a new retail shop and whisky tasting rooms at The Courtyard on Newmill Road at the site of Johnstons of Elgin.

It comes as the transformation of their South Street premises continues.

Retail manager Fraser Robson previously revealed to councillors on the licensing board that the firm needs the premises for at least 18 months and maybe up to two years.

Director of Prestige Stephen Rankin believes still having an Elgin shop is important.

And there is hopes it will continue to attract tourists in their droves to the area.

The whisky industry continues to a major driver for Moray’s economy.

Stephen said: “It is hugely important to have a shop to show our support and passion for Elgin.

“We have a commitment to this community and a sense of always striving for excellence.

“The company has been here for 130 years so we want to support the town and need to do so by opening this shop.”

He added: “Gordon and MacPhail and our peers in the whisky industry is a huge attraction for tourists.

“And therefore if we produce something like this is going to be another reason for people to come to this part of the world.

“And benefits everybody by bringing more people here and help the hotels, bars, restaurants and other experiences in the area.”

‘Team effort’

He praised everyone for their hard work in making this happen.

Local contractors, including Forteath & Sinclair, Campbell McHardy, Hendersons Decorators, architects LDN, and POD design were all involved in the project.

Stephen said: “It has been team effort with everyone involved in this shop.

“They have worked tirelessly to make this happen and open around six weeks after we were told about the St Giles closure.”

The store will open to customers on Saturday at 10am offering a ‘new, modern and interactive’ whisky experience for visitors.

Whisky tastings can be tailored to everyone’s different tastes.

Products include rare whiskies, gins, vodkas and rums including company’s CRN57° Blended Malt whisky range.