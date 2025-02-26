Why having an Elgin shop is important to whisky specialists Gordon and MacPhail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why having an Elgin shop is important to whisky specialists Gordon and MacPhail

Gordon and MacPhail have revealed they will open their new store at Johnstons this weekend and hope to continue to bring tourists to the town.

Gordon MacPhail's director of prestige Stephen Rankin pictured outside the premises.
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Whisky specialists Gordon and MacPhail’s commitment to Elgin remains strong after almost 130 years.

In January, the closure of St Giles Shopping Centre rocked the town centre.

This led to the closure of the company’s popular temporary shop on Elgin’s High Street.

However, a quick turnaround has led them to find a new temporary home.

My exclusive which first revealed the news.  Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

This weekend, the firm will open up a new retail shop and whisky tasting rooms at The Courtyard on Newmill Road at the site of Johnstons of Elgin.

It comes as the transformation of their South Street premises continues.

Retail manager Fraser Robson previously revealed to councillors on the licensing board that the firm needs the premises for at least 18 months and maybe up to two years.

The building which will have the shop and tasting rooms.

Director of Prestige Stephen Rankin believes still having an Elgin shop is important.

And there is hopes it will continue to attract tourists in their droves to the area.

The whisky industry continues to a major driver for Moray’s economy.

Gordon MacPhail’s director of prestige Stephen Rankin pictured.

Stephen said: “It is hugely important to have a shop to show our support and passion for Elgin.

“We have a commitment to this community and a sense of always striving for excellence.

“The company has been here for 130 years so we want to support the town and need to do so by opening this shop.”

The building pictured.

He added: “Gordon and MacPhail and our peers in the whisky industry is a huge attraction for tourists.

“And therefore if we produce something like this is going to be another reason for people to come to this part of the world.

“And benefits everybody by bringing more people here and help the hotels, bars, restaurants and other experiences in the area.”

‘Team effort’

He praised everyone for their hard work in making this happen.

Local contractors, including Forteath & Sinclair, Campbell McHardy, Hendersons Decorators, architects LDN, and POD design were all involved in the project.

Stephen said: “It has been team effort with everyone involved in this shop.

“They have worked tirelessly to make this happen and open around six weeks after we were told about the St Giles closure.”

The store will open to customers on Saturday at 10am offering a ‘new, modern and interactive’ whisky experience for visitors.

Whisky tastings can be tailored to everyone’s different tastes.

Products include rare whiskies, gins, vodkas and rums including company’s CRN57° Blended Malt whisky range.

