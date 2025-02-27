Banchory subsea firm to create 100 jobs after £9.2m cash injection

Banchory energy firm Subsea Micropiles is planning to grow its team following a seven-figure cash injection.

The company, which specialises in marine anchor systems for offshore projects, said the move will help reduce import requirements within the sector.

The Brathens Eco Business Park-based firm has received a £9.2 million investment, led by £6.7m from the Scottish National Investment Bank and £2.5m funding from Marubeni Itochu Steel Inc.

The company was founded in 2017 by Derek Robertson who had previously served in the US Navy.

Jobs boost

Around 100 jobs are expected to be created over the next five years as the firm looks to further develop its technology and expand operations in Scotland.

Derek Robertson, Subsea Micropiles chief executive, said: “There is so much potential in Scotland’s offshore wind market, and we are excited to play our part in the supply chain with our lower cost system that, critically, is less environmentally impactful.

“Our plan to manufacture anchors in Scotland will help reduce import requirements for key offshore components and our technology will give further flexibility and reliability to developers by using smaller and more readily available vessels along with remote seabed drilling systems.”

A new manufacturing facility will be built but no further information has been revealed about its location.

The firm currently has nine employees at its Banchory base with another two members of staff joining in coming weeks.

Subsea Micropiles, headquartered in Dublin, said its marine anchor system is designed for industrialisation, allowing large offshore construction projects to be completed at lower cost with reduced environmental impact.

The micropiles are suitable for a wider range of load requirements and soil conditions, helping unlock opportunities in the floating offshore wind industry.

The technology is less carbon intensive due to the use of smaller vessels and is a low-noise and low-vibration alternative to driven piles, reducing disturbances to marine ecosystems.

Subsea Micropiles ‘pioneering spirit’

Laura Fidao, SNIB director, said: “Easing bottlenecks in the renewable

energy supply chain is an essential part of delivering clean energy and driving Scotland’s international reputation in the sector.

“Subsea Micropiles’ technology aligns to our net zero and innovation missions as an impact-led investment bank.”

Makoto Ishitani, president & chief executive at Marubeni – Itochu Steel Inc said: “We recognise the pioneering spirit of Subsea Micropiles and are proud to join the round with investment in a leading innovator of scalable industrial offshore foundations.

“We are aligned in our vision of supporting the growth of global offshore wind and a more sustainable future.”