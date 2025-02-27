Banchory subsea firm to create 100 jobs after £9.2m cash injection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banchory subsea firm to create 100 jobs after £9.2m cash injection

The company specialises in marine anchor systems for offshore projects.

By Kelly Wilson
Jimmy Williamson, executive director, net zero, Scottish National Investment Bank; Laura Fidao, investment director, net zero, Scottish National Investment Bank; Jon Machin, executive director, Subsea Micropiles and Derek Robertson, chief executive and founder, Subsea Micropiles. Image: Charlotte Street Partners
Banchory energy firm Subsea Micropiles is planning to grow its team following a seven-figure cash injection.

The company, which specialises in marine anchor systems for offshore projects, said the move will help reduce import requirements within the sector.

The Brathens Eco Business Park-based firm has received a £9.2 million investment, led by £6.7m from the Scottish National Investment Bank and £2.5m funding from Marubeni Itochu Steel Inc.

The company was founded in 2017 by Derek Robertson who had previously served in the US Navy.

Jobs boost

Around 100 jobs are expected to be created over the next five years as the firm looks to further develop its technology and expand operations in Scotland.

Derek Robertson, Subsea Micropiles chief executive, said: “There is so much potential in Scotland’s offshore wind market, and we are excited to play our part in the supply chain with our lower cost system that, critically, is less environmentally impactful.

“Our plan to manufacture anchors in Scotland will help reduce import requirements for key offshore components and our technology will give further flexibility and reliability to developers by using smaller and more readily available vessels along with remote seabed drilling systems.”

A new manufacturing facility will be built but no further information has been revealed about its location.

The firm currently has nine employees at its Banchory base with another two members of staff joining in coming weeks.

Subsea Micropiles, headquartered in Dublin, said its marine anchor system is designed for industrialisation, allowing large offshore construction projects to be completed at lower cost with reduced environmental impact.

The micropiles are suitable for a wider range of load requirements and soil conditions, helping unlock opportunities in the floating offshore wind industry.

The technology is less carbon intensive due to the use of smaller vessels and is a low-noise and low-vibration alternative to driven piles, reducing disturbances to marine ecosystems.

Subsea Micropiles ‘pioneering spirit’

Laura Fidao, SNIB director, said: “Easing bottlenecks in the renewable
energy supply chain is an essential part of delivering clean energy and driving Scotland’s international reputation in the sector.

“Subsea Micropiles’ technology aligns to our net zero and innovation missions as an impact-led investment bank.”

Makoto Ishitani, president & chief executive at Marubeni – Itochu Steel Inc said: “We recognise the pioneering spirit of Subsea Micropiles and are proud to join the round with investment in a leading innovator of scalable industrial offshore foundations.

“We are aligned in our vision of supporting the growth of global offshore wind and a more sustainable future.”

