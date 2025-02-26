Reopening of Peterhead’s Deja Vu nightclub waylaid over licensing wrangle – despite new boss being ‘ready to go’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Reopening of Peterhead’s Deja Vu nightclub waylaid over licensing wrangle – despite new boss being ‘ready to go’

The Blue Toon nightclub has been closed since December 2022.

By Ross Hempseed
DejaVu has been shuttered for more than two years.
DejaVu has been shuttered for more than two years. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Plans to reopen the Deja Vu nightclub in Peterhead have become entangled in red tape – with hopes for an imminent revival waylaid at a meeting today.

The well-known nightspot closed to clubgoers in December 2022.

Following this, the Queen Street venue was put on the market by owners City Centre Pubs.

As various attempts to revive it faltered, the venue’s licence to sell booze elapsed – and hopes of bringing it back to life suffered a blow last year when it was turned into a cannabis farm.

Inside Peterhead nightclub where £1.5m of cannabis was found. Image: Supplied.

Kathleen Flynn, from City Centre Pubs, hoped to have this wrangle resolved to ensure a speedy reopening now a new tenant has been secured.

She appeared at an Aberdeenshire Council licensing board meeting this week to argue her case to councillors.

Deja Vu drug den shocked owners

It was claimed that the drug dealers who took over the venue did so last year under the pretence of reopening it.

Ms Flynn recalled trying to gain entry to the premises in August to check on the “renovations” being done inside…

In September, police working with Ms Flynn raided Deja Vu, where officers uncovered 1,800 cannabis plants worth £1.5 million.

The Deja Vu building on Queen Street. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Two men were charged in connection with the discovery, while the horrified owners were left facing a massive clean-up bill.

However, councillors were asked to disregard the drug bust when determining whether the nightclub could ultimately reopen.

The debate centred on whether the alcohol licence had “ceased” after the club closed in 2022 – which would mean bosses have to go through the process of applying for a new one.

Officials argued that nightclub owners missed the deadline to request it be extended.

Deja Vu nightclub reopening waylaid for now

Ms Flynn admitted to councillors that she had failed to apply for an extension because the club was up for sale.

She said: “I apologise for not getting in touch sooner. I didn’t realise we had to apply for an extension for closure for licensing.

“That is our fault and bad management.

“When a premises is open, you are on top of things, but when it closes, things get forgotten…”

Inside the Deja Vu nightclub in Peterhead. Image: Supplied.

Councillors agreed that, based on the facts, the licence ceased four months after Deja Vu closed in December 2022.

Therefore, it was decided that the licence no longer applied and Ms Flynn would have to apply for a new one.

Hopes fade for rapid reopening

Ms Flynn revealed she has a tenant lined up and “ready to go”, who will now have to wait longer for the grand reopening.

The venue remains in limbo. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

What do you make of the wrangle? Let us know in our comments section below

Last week, she submitted plans for the new and improved club spearheaded by Gary Barnes, a well-known pub boss.

Mr Barnes, who already owns an Aberdeen venue, would turn around the fortunes of Deja Vu and was “poised to redefine the nightlife experience in Peterhead”.

However, the reopening of Deja Vu could now take months due to the licensing board requiring a new licence to sell alcohol.

Read more

Conversation