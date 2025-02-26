Reopening of Peterhead’s Deja Vu nightclub waylaid over licensing wrangle – despite new boss being ‘ready to go’

Plans to reopen the Deja Vu nightclub in Peterhead have become entangled in red tape – with hopes for an imminent revival waylaid at a meeting today.

The well-known nightspot closed to clubgoers in December 2022.

Following this, the Queen Street venue was put on the market by owners City Centre Pubs.

As various attempts to revive it faltered, the venue’s licence to sell booze elapsed – and hopes of bringing it back to life suffered a blow last year when it was turned into a cannabis farm.

Kathleen Flynn, from City Centre Pubs, hoped to have this wrangle resolved to ensure a speedy reopening now a new tenant has been secured.

She appeared at an Aberdeenshire Council licensing board meeting this week to argue her case to councillors.

Deja Vu drug den shocked owners

It was claimed that the drug dealers who took over the venue did so last year under the pretence of reopening it.

Ms Flynn recalled trying to gain entry to the premises in August to check on the “renovations” being done inside…

In September, police working with Ms Flynn raided Deja Vu, where officers uncovered 1,800 cannabis plants worth £1.5 million.

Two men were charged in connection with the discovery, while the horrified owners were left facing a massive clean-up bill.

However, councillors were asked to disregard the drug bust when determining whether the nightclub could ultimately reopen.

The debate centred on whether the alcohol licence had “ceased” after the club closed in 2022 – which would mean bosses have to go through the process of applying for a new one.

Officials argued that nightclub owners missed the deadline to request it be extended.

Deja Vu nightclub reopening waylaid for now

Ms Flynn admitted to councillors that she had failed to apply for an extension because the club was up for sale.

She said: “I apologise for not getting in touch sooner. I didn’t realise we had to apply for an extension for closure for licensing.

“That is our fault and bad management.

“When a premises is open, you are on top of things, but when it closes, things get forgotten…”

Councillors agreed that, based on the facts, the licence ceased four months after Deja Vu closed in December 2022.

Therefore, it was decided that the licence no longer applied and Ms Flynn would have to apply for a new one.

Hopes fade for rapid reopening

Ms Flynn revealed she has a tenant lined up and “ready to go”, who will now have to wait longer for the grand reopening.

What do you make of the wrangle? Let us know in our comments section below

Last week, she submitted plans for the new and improved club spearheaded by Gary Barnes, a well-known pub boss.

Mr Barnes, who already owns an Aberdeen venue, would turn around the fortunes of Deja Vu and was “poised to redefine the nightlife experience in Peterhead”.

However, the reopening of Deja Vu could now take months due to the licensing board requiring a new licence to sell alcohol.

Read more