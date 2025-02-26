Aberdeen cocktail bar Orchid to close permanently

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen cocktail bar Orchid to close permanently

The award winning bar has been a popular spot for cocktail lovers for 15 years.

By Jamie Sinclair
Orchid will close for the final time on Friday. Image Supplied by Conor Gault Photography/ Orchid.
Orchid will close for the final time on Friday. Image Supplied by Conor Gault Photography/ Orchid.

Orchid Cocktails has announced that it will close its doors for the final time on Friday.

This marks the end of a 15-year stint as one of the Granite City’s most popular premium drink spots.

Located at 51 Langstane Place, the venue has been on the market since August.

Throughout this period, Orchid has received critical acclaim and several notable awards.

This includes being named SLTN Best Cocktail Bar in Scotland four times, featuring on the UK’s top 50 Best Bars and being shortlisted by GQ for their bar of the year.

The search for new owners was unsuccessful. Image supplied by Conor Gault Photography.

Despite the success, Orchid was listed for sale in August of last year, with the intention of finding new owners.

The bar owners said at the time: “For now, it is business as usual so please do continue to visit for a cocktail or two as a new chapter for 51 Langstane Place awaits.”

After the search for new owners was unsuccessful, the decision has been made for Orchid to close permanently on Friday, February 26.

New owners could not be secured for Orchid. Image supplied by Graham and Sibbald.

Directors’ statement as Orchid announces closure

Orchid is owned by the company Monkey Bars Aberdeen Limited.

The company’s other Aberdeen venture Bar Ninety-Nine was listed as being for sale last week.

A statement from the directors reads: “While this marks the end of an incredible chapter, we take immense pride in the memories we’ve created and the cocktail bar community that we’ve built and nurtured over the last 15 years in Aberdeen.

“The hospitality industry is facing significant challenges.

This includes soaring business rates, rising energy costs and shifting consumer habits.

“Combined with a sharp decline in footfall in Aberdeen city centre, our trading environment has become increasingly difficult in recent years.

“We are deeply grateful to our team, supporters, and partners who have been a part of the journey.”

Conversation