Aberdeen cocktail bar Orchid to close permanently

Orchid Cocktails has announced that it will close its doors for the final time on Friday.

This marks the end of a 15-year stint as one of the Granite City’s most popular premium drink spots.

Located at 51 Langstane Place, the venue has been on the market since August.

Throughout this period, Orchid has received critical acclaim and several notable awards.

This includes being named SLTN Best Cocktail Bar in Scotland four times, featuring on the UK’s top 50 Best Bars and being shortlisted by GQ for their bar of the year.

Despite the success, Orchid was listed for sale in August of last year, with the intention of finding new owners.

The bar owners said at the time: “For now, it is business as usual so please do continue to visit for a cocktail or two as a new chapter for 51 Langstane Place awaits.”

After the search for new owners was unsuccessful, the decision has been made for Orchid to close permanently on Friday, February 26.

Directors’ statement as Orchid announces closure

Orchid is owned by the company Monkey Bars Aberdeen Limited.

The company’s other Aberdeen venture Bar Ninety-Nine was listed as being for sale last week.

A statement from the directors reads: “While this marks the end of an incredible chapter, we take immense pride in the memories we’ve created and the cocktail bar community that we’ve built and nurtured over the last 15 years in Aberdeen.

“The hospitality industry is facing significant challenges.

This includes soaring business rates, rising energy costs and shifting consumer habits.

“Combined with a sharp decline in footfall in Aberdeen city centre, our trading environment has become increasingly difficult in recent years.

“We are deeply grateful to our team, supporters, and partners who have been a part of the journey.”