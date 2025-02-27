Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel courtyard to become glass dome brasserie

Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel has announced plans for a new glass domed dining space as part of a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

The courtyard will be transformed into a brasserie with it being described as a “unique space” for the city.

The new restaurant is the first upgrade announced for the five-star hotel as part of multi-million-pound plans.

Up to 30 new jobs are set to be created.

Work is expected to start in April with it ready for opening before the end of the year.

Brasserie ‘truly special’ for Aberdeen

Marcliffe owner Sir Jim Milne said the dome will bring a new experience for the people of Aberdeen.

He said: “The dome-style dining space will add a completely new dimension to the Marcliffe experience, offering a unique space for Aberdeen, where guests and visitors can dine, celebrate and experience something truly special.”

The all-weather venue will feature a central bar and be constructed by Aberdeen-headquartered Chap and other local contractors.

The Marcliffe’s existing restaurant will also continue to operate.

Marcliffe feedback ‘invaluable’

Also announced as part of renovations is the upgrade of 10 bedrooms, along with a new luxury bridal suite being created.

This will include improved air conditioning, refreshed interiors and modernised amenities.

Sir Jim said the decision had been taken on the back of the hotel’s #MyMarcliffe survey which sought guest feedback.

He said: “Feedback from our survey has been invaluable in helping us prioritise areas for investment.

“We are committed to cementing Marcliffe’s position as one of Scotland’s leading hospitality destinations.

“This is part of a long-term strategy of ongoing investment.”

The Marcliffe closed its doors temporarily last month to use the time for staff training and developing its culture.

Balmoral Group became owner of The Marcliffe in June last year after acquiring it from the Spence family.

All pre-booked events, weddings, functions, and stays at Marcliffe during the construction period will be honoured.