Budz Bar: Owner going back to drawing board as revamp plan for Aberdeen venue REFUSED by council

Original plans including wrapping the building in steel panelling which would light up under darkness.

Owners of Aberdeen's Budz Bar building Allan Smith and Bruce Porter have ambitious plans to revive it as a new entertainment complex. Picture of (L-R) Bruce Porter and Allan Smith.
Owners of Aberdeen's Budz Bar building Allan Smith and Bruce Porter have ambitious plans to revive it as a new entertainment complex. Picture of (L-R) Bruce Porter and Allan Smith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

Ambitious plans to bring derelict Budz Bar back to life as a multi-storey entertainment mecca have been waylaid – as the eye-catching makeover “would look out of place”.

Developers have now been told to go back to the drawing board in their bid to create Aberdeen’s newest go-to entertainment destination.

The former Budz Bar, which has been vacant for almost 20 years, was earmarked for a complete revamp by Alpha Bravo Investments, run by Allan Smith and Bruce Porter.

In 2023, plans were submitted to Aberdeen City Council detailing the overhaul, which would revitalise the long-empty nightspot and the empty floors above it.

The new venue, to be known as Glitch, would include cocktail bars, a pizzeria and crazy golf across several floors in a building stretching from Union Street to Justice Mill Lane.

The crazy golf would be inspired by 1970s New York Subway trains… Image: Allan Smith

What was the problem with Budz Bar revamp plan?

However, while the plans for the inside were welcomed, the new look for the old building prompted some concerns.

One of the most prominent and controversial features of the scheme turned out to be the new facade dreamed up for the Justice Mill Lane side of the complex.

Design images showed the building wrapped in bronze-coloured corten steel cladding.

Original designs included wrapping the building in corten steel cladding which was the main issue with the design. Image: Tinto Architecture.

The building would have had a similar look to the much-photographed “Hollywood-style” Aberdeen letters, which Mr Smith’s firm built.

Much like that structure at night, the panelling would “come alive” with LED lights strategically placed to create a glowing, ever-changing pattern.

‘This does not enhance the building’

But local historians complained about how this would look in the conservation area.

One opponent said it “looked like the Las Vegas strip at night”.

And ultimately, council officials agreed – rejecting the overhaul due to these concerns.

The refusal statement read: “The proposed development … does not preserve or enhance either the special character or setting of the category C-listed building.”

This is how the building looks just now. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And heritage boffins said it “conflicted with the relevant historic environment policies”.

What’s more, the plans for a modern frontage were also a source of concern – with local authority planning chiefs arguing it should be brought back to how it looked prior to a revamp about 50 years ago…

What now for Budz Bar owners?

Following the refusal, Mr Smith and Mr Porter have gone back to square one when it comes to the outside of the building.

They have now dropped the corten from their plans – and decided to go in a different direction, journeying back more than 100 years for inspiration…

Bruce Porter (L) and Allan Smith (R) are spearheading the project. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Owners plan more traditional facade following council refusal

Mr Smith told The P&J: “The council said, ‘Look, we don’t like it.’

“As well as the Justice Mill Lane issue, they wanted us to alter how the building looked from the Union Street side.

“They want it more traditional, so we have gone the total opposite route.

“We are going to reinstate the Union Street side to how it would have looked in the 1920s, which includes three huge archways.”

Mr Smith has studied how it looked before work was carried out in the 1970s to create the entrance later used by Budz Bar.

He has worked on a redesign to appease council planning bosses.

The bar is currently in limbo until planning is approved. Image: DC Thomson.

Pleased with what he has come up with, the Aberdeen businessman compared the building to “Pandora’s box”.

It would be traditional on the outside – with a modern entertainment hub on the inside.

The finalised plans will be submitted to the council in the coming weeks.

