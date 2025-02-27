Aberdeenshire ice cream firm Mackie’s scoops up more profits but rising costs leave bitter aftertaste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire ice cream firm Mackie’s scoops up more profits but rising costs leave bitter aftertaste

The firm thinks its ice cream was consumed by one in five Scottish homes last year.

By Kelly Wilson
Stuart Common, Mackie's managing director. Image: Holyrood PR
Stuart Common, Mackie's managing director. Image: Holyrood PR

Aberdeenshire ice cream firm Mackie’s has seen a rise in profits but is warning of “challenging market conditions”.

Turnover at the family firm rose from £20.8 million to £22.3m last financial year.

Mackie’s sold more than 14.3 million litres of ice cream, with Co-op, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco store deals earning them 400,000 new UK buyers.

Pre-tax profits rose 67% to £2.2m for the year ending May 2024, from £1.3m in 2023.

However, managing director Stuart Common has warned “wet and windy weather” and rising ingredient costs has already led to a “difficult start” during the summer last year.

Increasing costs

Meanwhile, the price of cream reached an all-time high in 2024. At one point it was 47% higher than the same period the previous year.

Mackie’s, which employs 110 people, uses fresh milk and cream in every tub, so the sharp rises in cream prices registered in the current financial year is expected to have a strong impact on the company’s margins.

A shortfall in cocoa crops in the past year has also caused this ingredient to skyrocket 300% in price compared to the previous financial year.

Stuart said: “Wet and windy weather in the summer months of 2024 made for a difficult start to the year, which has been compounded by rising costs, especially cream prices.

“Our long-term strategic focus continues to be driving sustainable growth. We prioritise reinvestment in our people, products, and sustainability, aiming to ensure resilience in an evolving market.”

The firm also added changes to the National Insurance rules and annual hikes to the real living wage will add significant labour cost increases to the list of rising expense.

Ice cream attracting new customers

Mackie’s experienced significant growth across its product lines, with ice cream sales rising by 10%.

It was purchased by around 20% of households in Scotland.

Mackie’s traditional tubs. Image: Holyrood PR

Stuart said: “We’re always delighted to see new consumers buying Mackie’s products, but what’s been particularly encouraging is that they are becoming repeat buyers, which can only mean they are loving our classic and delicious ice cream.”

The fourth generation family farm, Westertown, near Rothienorman, is powered by renewable energy and started making ice cream – using milk and dairy from its own herd – in 1986.

Stuart said: “Our sustainable initiatives, which see us renewably produce twice as much energy as we use at the farm, have stood us in good stead in recent years, allowing us to keep our offering very competitive while refusing to compromise on quality, amid rising costs across the board.”

