Why a former nurse believes South Street is the place to be after a year of running an Elgin craft shop

The owner of well-known Elgin craft shop Bee Crafty believes South Street is the ideal location and a haven for independent businesses.

Around a year ago, Fiona Morran swapped nursing to become the new owner of the craft store.

Running a business certainly brings many challenges.

But despite it being Fiona’s first time running her own business, she has enjoyed it.

In most city and town centres, a spot on the High Street is keenly sought-after by businesses.

However, Fiona says South Street is the right place in Elgin for her shop with its array of independent businesses.

It also has ongoing regeneration projects including the Gordon and MacPhail building’s transformation and the Junners Jailhouse redevelopment.

Fiona said: “I like being on South Street and I feel like it’s better than the High Street because it’s fully occupied with independent shops.

“If I don’t have something in stock, I recommend other shops like Linda’s Wools & Needlecraft or Enchanted Highlands.

“We all help each other on South Street.

“There is a lot happening in South Street with the regeneration work too.

“And generally Elgin has so many independent shops still here.”

Lure of being something different

Fiona says the store draw shoppers from Moray and beyond.

She said: “The shop attracts a mix of locals and visitors.

“Recently a mum and a daughter from Glasgow visited my shop as they said they didn’t have a store like mine down there.

“They bought over £100 worth of items for the daughter’s university project which was amazing.

“It is nice to have a shop which is something different.

“Many people say to me: “We don’t get shops like yours where we are from.”

What’s the challenge of running a business been like?

Fiona added: “Nursing involved 12-hour shifts, and when I came home, I would more or less forget about work.

“But with this business, I wake up in the morning thinking about orders, pricing, and everything else—it’s 24/7.

“However, it’s good fun, and I feel like I’m contributing to the community through the shop.”

Bee Crafty sells a variety of crafting materials and is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, at 20 South Street.

Read more about Elgin businesses