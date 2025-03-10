Why a former nurse believes South Street is the place to be after a year of running an Elgin craft shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why a former nurse believes South Street is the place to be after a year of running an Elgin craft shop

Last year, Fiona Morran took over Bee Crafty and now she has opened up about the business.

Bee Crafty owner Fiona Morran pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Bee Crafty owner Fiona Morran pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

The owner of well-known Elgin craft shop Bee Crafty believes South Street is the ideal location and a haven for independent businesses.

Around a year ago, Fiona Morran swapped nursing to become the new owner of the craft store.

Running a business certainly brings many challenges.

But despite it being Fiona’s first time running her own business, she has enjoyed it.

Fiona Morran pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In most city and town centres, a spot on the High Street is keenly sought-after by businesses.

However, Fiona says South Street is the right place in Elgin for her shop with its array of independent businesses.

It also has ongoing regeneration projects including the Gordon and MacPhail building’s transformation and the Junners Jailhouse redevelopment.

Gordon& MacPhail is transforming its building on Elgin’s South Street into a tourist attraction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Fiona said: “I like being on South Street and I feel like it’s better than the High Street because it’s fully occupied with independent shops.

“If I don’t have something in stock, I recommend other shops like Linda’s Wools & Needlecraft or Enchanted Highlands.

“We all help each other on South Street.

“There is a lot happening in South Street with the regeneration work too.

“And generally Elgin has so many independent shops still here.”

South Street in Elgin pictured.

Lure of being something different

Bee Crafty owner Fiona Morran pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Fiona says the store draw shoppers from Moray and beyond.

She said: “The shop attracts a mix of locals and visitors.

“Recently a mum and a daughter from Glasgow visited my shop as they said they didn’t have a store like mine down there.

“They bought over £100 worth of items for the daughter’s university project which was amazing.

“It is nice to have a shop which is something different.

“Many people say to me: “We don’t get shops like yours where we are from.”

Inside the shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What’s the challenge of running a business been like?

Some materials pictured.

Fiona added: “Nursing involved 12-hour shifts, and when I came home, I would more or less forget about work.

“But with this business, I wake up in the morning thinking about orders, pricing, and everything else—it’s 24/7.

“However, it’s good fun, and I feel like I’m contributing to the community through the shop.”

Bee Crafty  sells a variety of crafting materials and is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, at 20 South Street.

