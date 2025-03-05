Asian supermarket on move from industrial estate to Elgin High Street

Supermarket Jessica Asian Foods has opened up on Elgin’s High Street.

For three years, the shop operated on the industrial estate at Chanonry Road South.

Now the business’s new home is at 65 High Street.

This shop is on the precinct opposite The Muckle Cross pub near the North Port car park.

With over 1,000 Asian products—plus a selection of African foods—this store offers something different for Elgin shoppers.

How the Asian supermarket was created

Brenda Lee Buscayno Gomba started her business after noticing a gap in the market.

Originally, it began as an online store selling Filipino food only, launching just three months before the pandemic.

Since then, the business has expanded, opening shops in Elgin and Peterhead.

Brenda said: “In the Philippines, I was qualified in accountancy.

“When we came to Scotland, I attended Moray College because there is a big difference between how things are here and in the Philippines.

“For a while, I worked in offices, then I saw a gap in the market for selling Filipino food online.

“It has grown to include a variety of Asian foods after many of my Asian friends suggested I sell other foods from the continent too.”

Move to Elgin High Street

She revealed that her first location choice for a new store in Elgin town centre was at the St Giles Centre before it closed.

Brenda said: “We had the shop at the industrial estate for around three years.

“When I first considered a location in Elgin town centre, I looked at the St Giles Centre, but they were not accepting tenants at the time.

“Then, news of the closure came out.

“With help from my solicitor and local estate agents, I secured the High Street spot, which is great—especially since the shelves were already in place.

“It has been good so far, and I look forward to seeing more people visit our shop.”

Jessica Asian Foods is open everyday at 65 High Street from 10am to 6pm.

