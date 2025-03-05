Asian supermarket on move from industrial estate to Elgin High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asian supermarket on move from industrial estate to Elgin High Street

Jessica Asian Foods owner Brenda Lee Buscayno Gomba shares how her business began and her journey to opening on Elgin's High Street.

Jessica Asian Foods owner Brenda Lee Buscayno Gomba pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Supermarket Jessica Asian Foods has opened up on Elgin’s High Street.

For three years, the shop operated on the industrial estate at Chanonry Road South.

Now the business’s new home is at 65 High Street.

This shop is on the precinct opposite The Muckle Cross pub near the North Port car park.

With over 1,000 Asian products—plus a selection of African foods—this store offers something different for Elgin shoppers.

How the Asian supermarket was created

Brenda Lee Buscayno Gomba and her family.

Brenda Lee Buscayno Gomba started her business after noticing a gap in the market.

Originally, it began as an online store selling Filipino food only, launching just three months before the pandemic.

Since then, the business has expanded, opening shops in Elgin and Peterhead.

Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Brenda said: “In the Philippines, I was qualified in accountancy.

“When we came to Scotland, I attended Moray College because there is a big difference between how things are here and in the Philippines.

“For a while, I worked in offices, then I saw a gap in the market for selling Filipino food online.

“It has grown to include a variety of Asian foods after many of my Asian friends suggested I sell other foods from the continent too.”

Move to Elgin High Street

Brenda pictured outside the shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She revealed that her first location choice for a new store in Elgin town centre was at the St Giles Centre before it closed.

Brenda said: “We had the shop at the industrial estate for around three years.

“When I first considered a location in Elgin town centre, I looked at the St Giles Centre, but they were not accepting tenants at the time.

“Then, news of the closure came out.

“With help from my solicitor and local estate agents, I secured the High Street spot, which is great—especially since the shelves were already in place.

“It has been good so far, and I look forward to seeing more people visit our shop.”

Jessica Asian Foods is open everyday at 65 High Street from 10am to 6pm.

Some of the different drinks on offer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The store is something different for Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The shop has many different items. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

