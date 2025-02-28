Staff members ‘defeated’ as Game’s Bon Accord store to shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Staff members ‘defeated’ as Game’s Bon Accord store to shut

A 20% closing down sale is being advertised in the shop's window.

By Derry Alldritt
Store closing sign in window of Game store
Game's Bon Accord centre will close. Image: Supplied.

Staff at an Aberdeen video game store have been left feeling “defeated and overlooked” after the decision to shut the shop.

Game Bon Accord has announced its upcoming closure with posters in the window advertising a 20% off sale.

The store, which is the only remaining standalone Game shop in the city, will close in April.

It is understood the majority of the shop’s seven workers are on zero-hour contracts and are losing their jobs without redundancy pay.

Staff at the store in the shopping centre are “gutted” by the news. Image: Supplied.

‘All staff to lose jobs’

A member of staff who did not wish to be named said that workers were gutted about the decision.

They said that “all seven are losing their jobs” leaving them feeling defeated and overlooked by the company.

They continued: “It’s crazy, we are all losing our jobs. Most of the staff are working to support themselves through studying and are worried about getting something else.

“The jobs market in Aberdeen is really tough in retail at the moment with stores such as Itsu, Hollister and FatFace closing.

“The whole thing is so disappointing.

“We have had to let customers down because we haven’t been getting deliveries.

“There have been pre-orders we have not been able to deliver for months after the agreed date.”

Sale items at Game store in the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen
Some of the toys on sale in the Bon Accord store. Image: Supplied.

Game staff say customers ‘let down’

“It’s not nice to have to let customers down.

“The majority of staff are on zero-hours contracts and despite being hardworking and loyal for more than a year won’t get any redundancy payment.”

It is understood the brand’s other store in Aberdeen, which is inside Sports Direct at the Berryden retail park, is unaffected by the closure.

The unnamed source told the Press and Journal: “It feels like the brand is moving away from standalone stores”.

Game closing down sale at Bon Accord

The closing down sale is offering customers 20% discounts on all stock other than “first-party branded items” such as Playstation and Xbox hardware.

The store sells gaming software and hardware from brands such as Nintendo, Xbox and Playstation.

Popular toys, board games and plushies are also on offer.

Vacant units at the Bon Accord centre
Vacant units at the Bon Accord centre. Image: Supplied.

The closure will leave the future of the unit in the Bon Accord Centre in doubt. Neighbouring units 35, 36 and 39 also lie vacant.

Frasers Group, which owns and operates the Game brand, bought the firm in 2019 in a deal worth £52 million. Since the acquisition, the group has closed a number of standalone stores around the UK.

Branches in Bradford, Plymouth and Devon all closed last year.

Frasers Group has been contacted for comment.

