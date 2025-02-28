Staff members ‘defeated’ as Game’s Bon Accord store to shut

Staff at an Aberdeen video game store have been left feeling “defeated and overlooked” after the decision to shut the shop.

Game Bon Accord has announced its upcoming closure with posters in the window advertising a 20% off sale.

The store, which is the only remaining standalone Game shop in the city, will close in April.

It is understood the majority of the shop’s seven workers are on zero-hour contracts and are losing their jobs without redundancy pay.

‘All staff to lose jobs’

A member of staff who did not wish to be named said that workers were gutted about the decision.

They said that “all seven are losing their jobs” leaving them feeling defeated and overlooked by the company.

They continued: “It’s crazy, we are all losing our jobs. Most of the staff are working to support themselves through studying and are worried about getting something else.

“The jobs market in Aberdeen is really tough in retail at the moment with stores such as Itsu, Hollister and FatFace closing.

“The whole thing is so disappointing.

“We have had to let customers down because we haven’t been getting deliveries.

“There have been pre-orders we have not been able to deliver for months after the agreed date.”

Game staff say customers ‘let down’

“It’s not nice to have to let customers down.

“The majority of staff are on zero-hours contracts and despite being hardworking and loyal for more than a year won’t get any redundancy payment.”

It is understood the brand’s other store in Aberdeen, which is inside Sports Direct at the Berryden retail park, is unaffected by the closure.

The unnamed source told the Press and Journal: “It feels like the brand is moving away from standalone stores”.

Game closing down sale at Bon Accord

The closing down sale is offering customers 20% discounts on all stock other than “first-party branded items” such as Playstation and Xbox hardware.

The store sells gaming software and hardware from brands such as Nintendo, Xbox and Playstation.

Popular toys, board games and plushies are also on offer.

The closure will leave the future of the unit in the Bon Accord Centre in doubt. Neighbouring units 35, 36 and 39 also lie vacant.

Frasers Group, which owns and operates the Game brand, bought the firm in 2019 in a deal worth £52 million. Since the acquisition, the group has closed a number of standalone stores around the UK.

Branches in Bradford, Plymouth and Devon all closed last year.

Frasers Group has been contacted for comment.