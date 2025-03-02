New Figment cafe to perk up Aberdeen’s West End coffee scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

New Figment cafe to perk up Aberdeen’s West End coffee scene

Coffee roaster Neil Glover says he's excited to open his second city cafe.

By Liza Hamilton
Figment cafe owner Neil Glover gets ready to open his second business at Fountainhall Road this month. Image: Liza Hamilton
Figment cafe owner Neil Glover gets ready to open his second business at Fountainhall Road this month. Image: Liza Hamilton

Aberdeen’s award-winning Figment Coffee Company is set to expand with the opening of a second cafe in the city’s West End.

Located on Fountainhall Road, just a stone’s throw from Queen’s Cross, the new cafe is due to open its doors on March 17.

The launch will unfold in two phases: initially, it will function as a takeaway-only venue, offering freshly roasted coffee, artisanal baked goods, and sandwiches.

Once the adjoining unit is fitted out, the cafe will evolve into a fully-fledged space, with plans to complete the expansion in time for summer.

With this expansion, Figment expects to create ten new jobs by the time the cafe is fully operational.

Figment opens second cafe in West End

Owner Neil Glover said he was drawn to the West End’s tree-lined streets and charming architecture, which make it an ideal setting for Figment’s second cafe.

Figment Cafe owner Neil Glover is fitting out new premises on Fountainhall Road. Image: Liza Hamilton/DC Thomson.

“We’re excited to open in a new part of the city,” said Neil. “We want to build on our growing reputation, and we’re eager to share our coffee with a new neighbourhood.

“Figment is very much an Aberdeen-born business, and we hope the local community will support us.”

Direct relationship with coffee bean farmers

Since its launch six years ago at Countesswells Road, Figment Coffee Company has built a loyal following, renowned for its focus on ethically sourced coffee and artisan-quality products.

The cafe secured 11th place on Batch Coffee Club’s prestigious list of the 100 best coffee shops in the UK.

Key to Figment’s success is Neil’s direct relationships with the farmers who supply the roastery.

“My 100% focus is as a coffee roaster,” he explains. “We want to be a world-class roaster. We get deliveries every month from farmers we’ve met personally, and we move with the seasons of the coffee harvest.

“Our job is not to mess up the amazing work that they’ve done, but to enhance it.”

At the moment, Figment is offering beans from Ethiopia, Kenya, and Burundi, with Ecuador and Colombia set to supply the next batch.

The original Figment Cafe at Countesswells Road. Image: Kenny Elrick

“We hope this move to Fountainhall Road will give us a little bit more exposure,” Neil added.

“We can be at trade shows or selling our coffee beans and people often say ‘we didn’t know you existed’.

“Now that we are within walking distance of the top of Union Street, we hope people will come to know us a bit better.”

Looking ahead, Neil is optimistic about further expansion.

“We want to keep growing and sharing our coffee with more people,” he says.

“But always with the same commitment to quality and community.”

Figment’s Fountainhall Road cafe will initially operate Monday to Friday from 8am to 2pm, with plans to extend the hours to weekends in the summer.

 

Conversation