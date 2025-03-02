New Figment cafe to perk up Aberdeen’s West End coffee scene

Aberdeen’s award-winning Figment Coffee Company is set to expand with the opening of a second cafe in the city’s West End.

Located on Fountainhall Road, just a stone’s throw from Queen’s Cross, the new cafe is due to open its doors on March 17.

The launch will unfold in two phases: initially, it will function as a takeaway-only venue, offering freshly roasted coffee, artisanal baked goods, and sandwiches.

Once the adjoining unit is fitted out, the cafe will evolve into a fully-fledged space, with plans to complete the expansion in time for summer.

With this expansion, Figment expects to create ten new jobs by the time the cafe is fully operational.

Figment opens second cafe in West End

Owner Neil Glover said he was drawn to the West End’s tree-lined streets and charming architecture, which make it an ideal setting for Figment’s second cafe.

“We’re excited to open in a new part of the city,” said Neil. “We want to build on our growing reputation, and we’re eager to share our coffee with a new neighbourhood.

“Figment is very much an Aberdeen-born business, and we hope the local community will support us.”

Direct relationship with coffee bean farmers

Since its launch six years ago at Countesswells Road, Figment Coffee Company has built a loyal following, renowned for its focus on ethically sourced coffee and artisan-quality products.

The cafe secured 11th place on Batch Coffee Club’s prestigious list of the 100 best coffee shops in the UK.

Key to Figment’s success is Neil’s direct relationships with the farmers who supply the roastery.

“My 100% focus is as a coffee roaster,” he explains. “We want to be a world-class roaster. We get deliveries every month from farmers we’ve met personally, and we move with the seasons of the coffee harvest.

“Our job is not to mess up the amazing work that they’ve done, but to enhance it.”

At the moment, Figment is offering beans from Ethiopia, Kenya, and Burundi, with Ecuador and Colombia set to supply the next batch.

“We hope this move to Fountainhall Road will give us a little bit more exposure,” Neil added.

“We can be at trade shows or selling our coffee beans and people often say ‘we didn’t know you existed’.

“Now that we are within walking distance of the top of Union Street, we hope people will come to know us a bit better.”

Looking ahead, Neil is optimistic about further expansion.

“We want to keep growing and sharing our coffee with more people,” he says.

“But always with the same commitment to quality and community.”

Figment’s Fountainhall Road cafe will initially operate Monday to Friday from 8am to 2pm, with plans to extend the hours to weekends in the summer.