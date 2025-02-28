St Giles Centre business Box Brand to reopen in Elgin town centre after £22,000 bill for move

Former St Giles Centre business Box Brand will reopen in Elgin town centre this weekend after being forced to shut its doors for more than a month.

The custom clothing and gifts business had only just opened in the shopping centre before being forced to move.

Storage, new fixtures and redecorating their new premises has cost the small business a massive £22,000, which has been supported by emergency funding administered by Moray Council.

The firm has been fortunate to be able to move next door to sister business IT Central on Harrow Inn Close.

However, the expense of being forced from the St Giles Centre has come with significant financial costs.

Owner Lee Midlane said: “The fixtures and fittings we used for the St Giles Centre were whatever we could beg, borrow or steal. We used charity shops and Facebook marketplace.

“With the move here I thought, we’ll get the right thing, we’ll get proper shop fittings because we’re definitely not planning on moving again.

“Then there’s the electrical work that has needed done because we have a retail counter we need power to, because we make products in here.

“We’ve got heating in, we’ve got lighting in, which is really nice. We have security, we have a fire system, we’ve got flooring, we’ve decorated.

“It’s basically everything from plaster out we’ve had done. It’s been £22,000, which is significantly more than I was expecting.

“For a small business, that’s hefty.”

Importance of getting Box Brand open in Elgin again

Despite being forced to close for a month, Box Brand has continued to trade from online orders.

The firm is producing the personalised leavers hoodies for Elgin Academy this year and will again be managing tickets and merchandise for MacMoray.

Although the company has been getting trade online, Mrs Midlane explained it was still essential for Box Brand to open again in Elgin town centre.

She said: “Doing renovation is stressful. We’re planning to open again on Saturday.

“How we’ll look is anyone’s guess. It might still have boxes everywhere, we might not have anything on the rails, but we’ll be here.”

What is happening with other St Giles Centre businesses?

Box Brand is the fourth St Giles Centre business to secure a permanent new home in Elgin.

Bakery Ashers has opened a new premises on the High Street near North Port while Gordon and MacPhail have moved into Johnstons of Elgin.

Fab Brows Bar has relocated to Elgin Nails Spa on the High Street, near the corner with Lossie Wynd.

Meanwhile, Ramsdens have applied for a second hand dealer’s licence for the former LCTG hairdressers on Batchen Street. However, the building remains on the market for sale.

Mobile phone operator EE is still operating from a temporary van that has been parked on the Plainstones.

Other businesses that signalled their intent to stay in Elgin, including Waterstones, Argos and Vodafone, are yet to secure premises.

Read more from Elgin