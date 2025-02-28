St Giles Centre business Box Brand to reopen in Elgin town centre after £22,000 bill for move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Giles Centre business Box Brand to reopen in Elgin town centre after £22,000 bill for move

The custom clothing and merchandise firm was forced to move just months after opening in the shopping centre.

By David Mackay
Lee Midlane on Harrow Inn Close.
Box Brand owner Lee Midlane on Harrow Inn Close outside the new home for the business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Former St Giles Centre business Box Brand will reopen in Elgin town centre this weekend after being forced to shut its doors for more than a month.

The custom clothing and gifts business had only just opened in the shopping centre before being forced to move.

Storage, new fixtures and redecorating their new premises has cost the small business a massive £22,000, which has been supported by emergency funding administered by Moray Council.

The firm has been fortunate to be able to move next door to sister business IT Central on Harrow Inn Close.

Lee Midlane inside Box Brand.
Lee Midlane inside Box Brand’s St Giles Centre home. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

However, the expense of being forced from the St Giles Centre has come with significant financial costs.

Owner Lee Midlane said: “The fixtures and fittings we used for the St Giles Centre were whatever we could beg, borrow or steal. We used charity shops and Facebook marketplace.

“With the move here I thought, we’ll get the right thing, we’ll get proper shop fittings because we’re definitely not planning on moving again.

“Then there’s the electrical work that has needed done because we have a retail counter we need power to, because we make products in here.

“We’ve got heating in, we’ve got lighting in, which is really nice. We have security, we have a fire system, we’ve got flooring, we’ve decorated.

“It’s basically everything from plaster out we’ve had done. It’s been £22,000, which is significantly more than I was expecting.

“For a small business, that’s hefty.”

Importance of getting Box Brand open in Elgin again

Despite being forced to close for a month, Box Brand has continued to trade from online orders.

The firm is producing the personalised leavers hoodies for Elgin Academy this year and will again be managing tickets and merchandise for MacMoray.

Products for sale at Box Brand.
Box Brand sells customised clothing and Elgin-themed merchandise. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Although the company has been getting trade online, Mrs Midlane explained it was still essential for Box Brand to open again in Elgin town centre.

She said: “Doing renovation is stressful. We’re planning to open again on Saturday.

“How we’ll look is anyone’s guess. It might still have boxes everywhere, we might not have anything on the rails, but we’ll be here.”

What is happening with other St Giles Centre businesses?

Box Brand is the fourth St Giles Centre business to secure a permanent new home in Elgin.

Bakery Ashers has opened a new premises on the High Street near North Port while Gordon and MacPhail have moved into Johnstons of Elgin.

Ashers bakery exterior.
The new Ashers in Elgin near North Port. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

Fab Brows Bar has relocated to Elgin Nails Spa on the High Street, near the corner with Lossie Wynd.

Meanwhile, Ramsdens have applied for a second hand dealer’s licence for the former LCTG hairdressers on Batchen Street. However, the building remains on the market for sale.

Mobile phone operator EE is still operating from a temporary van that has been parked on the Plainstones.

Other businesses that signalled their intent to stay in Elgin, including Waterstones, Argos and Vodafone, are yet to secure premises.

