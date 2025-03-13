What do Beauly businesses think of the North Coast 500?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What do Beauly businesses think of the North Coast 500?

Has the inception of the 516-mile route been good for businesses? Beauly business leaders have their say.

Sarah Marr of Iain Marr Antiques in her shop with her dog
Sarah Marr of Iain Marr Antiques has had her say on the NC500. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

The North Coast 500 has reached its 10-year anniversary since the official marketing started.

Beauly features on the NC500 twice, near the very beginning and near the very end.

But what do its business owners think of the 516-mile route, its promotion and what it brings to the area?

Extra footfall, putting Beauly on the map and supercars were all topics of interests among the village’s business leaders.

Money, money, money

Alexander Stewart, who works at Morisons Ironmongers, said businesses in the Highlands rely on tourism.

He said: “The NC500 is an attraction and it brings so many people to Beauly and other areas.

“Businesses, especially seasonal ones, rely on these type of transactions. There are loads of tourism and gift shops.

“It will always put money in at least one person’s pocket.”

A smiling Andrew Stewart in his shop
Andrew Stewart believes the North Coast 500 has been good for Beauly businesses. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

Cafe Biagiotti co-owner Rosie Calder believes the NC500 has “put Beauly on the map”.

Rosie opened the cafe eight years ago alongside sister Flora Valentine.

She said: “Me and my sister grew up just along the road. I think the NC500 is a great thing.

“I have met people from across the world and they’re aware of the route so for business owners that’s a real positive.

Cafe Biagiotti in Beauly. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

“We see a lot of tourists here, whether that’s through the NC500 or just people coming directly to Beauly.

“I wouldn’t change anything from a business perspective. There’s more people coming through the door.

“I can understand how it may be frustrating for road users but for businesses it’s hard to think of any negatives.”

Beauly antique shop boss on North Coast 500

Sarah Marr of Ian Marr Antiques said she would “always head north” when she needed a break – and believes the branding has only exposed the region‘s beauty to more people.

She said: “When the children were younger we always took the route and would camp; it was great.

“When it officially became NC500, ultimately it became a lot busier and the secret places aren’t so secret anymore.

Stop in the small places, go for a drink and meet the locals.” Business owner Sarah Marr.

“However, I do think it’s a fantastic way for tourists to see what a beautiful country we live in and I do think the area has benefited.

“Beauly is a beautiful little village. Maybe the NC500 brings more people through or maybe people plan to come here, anyway.”

Sarah does have a couple of concerns regarding the route and its maintenance – and would like to see additional information for travellers.

She added: “If people abide by the rules of leaving no trace then I can’t see an issue – unfortunately, not all do.

a car drives through Beauly
Beauly features twice on the NC500 route. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

“The infrastructure available does mean it won’t work out for everyone. We hear numerous stories of supercars stuck on the narrow roads.

“Large motorhomes struggle too, the roads just aren’t built for them.

“We have an antique shop and, I must admit, I love seeing old vintage cars coming through. It only causes issues in the villages where they speed through.

“I do think it was a good idea to advertise the route, of course like everything it has good and bad bits.

“If I was to offer any advice, I would say: stop in the small places, go for a drink and meet the locals.

“We’re very blessed to live here and other people should get to enjoy it too.”

