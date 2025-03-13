What do Beauly businesses think of the North Coast 500?

The North Coast 500 has reached its 10-year anniversary since the official marketing started.

Beauly features on the NC500 twice, near the very beginning and near the very end.

But what do its business owners think of the 516-mile route, its promotion and what it brings to the area?

Extra footfall, putting Beauly on the map and supercars were all topics of interests among the village’s business leaders.

Money, money, money

Alexander Stewart, who works at Morisons Ironmongers, said businesses in the Highlands rely on tourism.

He said: “The NC500 is an attraction and it brings so many people to Beauly and other areas.

“Businesses, especially seasonal ones, rely on these type of transactions. There are loads of tourism and gift shops.

“It will always put money in at least one person’s pocket.”

Cafe Biagiotti co-owner Rosie Calder believes the NC500 has “put Beauly on the map”.

Rosie opened the cafe eight years ago alongside sister Flora Valentine.

She said: “Me and my sister grew up just along the road. I think the NC500 is a great thing.

“I have met people from across the world and they’re aware of the route so for business owners that’s a real positive.

“We see a lot of tourists here, whether that’s through the NC500 or just people coming directly to Beauly.

“I wouldn’t change anything from a business perspective. There’s more people coming through the door.

“I can understand how it may be frustrating for road users but for businesses it’s hard to think of any negatives.”

Beauly antique shop boss on North Coast 500

Sarah Marr of Ian Marr Antiques said she would “always head north” when she needed a break – and believes the branding has only exposed the region‘s beauty to more people.

She said: “When the children were younger we always took the route and would camp; it was great.

“When it officially became NC500, ultimately it became a lot busier and the secret places aren’t so secret anymore.

Stop in the small places, go for a drink and meet the locals.” Business owner Sarah Marr.

“However, I do think it’s a fantastic way for tourists to see what a beautiful country we live in and I do think the area has benefited.

“Beauly is a beautiful little village. Maybe the NC500 brings more people through or maybe people plan to come here, anyway.”

Sarah does have a couple of concerns regarding the route and its maintenance – and would like to see additional information for travellers.

She added: “If people abide by the rules of leaving no trace then I can’t see an issue – unfortunately, not all do.

“The infrastructure available does mean it won’t work out for everyone. We hear numerous stories of supercars stuck on the narrow roads.

“Large motorhomes struggle too, the roads just aren’t built for them.

“We have an antique shop and, I must admit, I love seeing old vintage cars coming through. It only causes issues in the villages where they speed through.

“I do think it was a good idea to advertise the route, of course like everything it has good and bad bits.

“If I was to offer any advice, I would say: stop in the small places, go for a drink and meet the locals.

“We’re very blessed to live here and other people should get to enjoy it too.”