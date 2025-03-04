Portlethen heat pump pioneer on track for £1m turnover

Aberdeen Air Source, a heat pump installation company based in Portlethen, is set to achieve a £1 million turnover this year.

The firm, founded by Robbie Devine in 2020, has recently moved into new premises at City South Business Park.

Mr Devine says he’s working toward creating a one-stop shop for all renewable technologies.

Previously a gas safety engineer with years of experience in boiler installations, Robbie took a leap of faith during the pandemic, moving into the renewable energy sector with a focus on air source heat pumps.

Aberdeen Air Source Heating

At the time, he says heat pumps were not yet widely accepted, and there was plenty of skepticism about the technology.

However, Robbie’s decision was driven by his passion for renewable technologies and a desire for change.

“The pandemic was a turning point for me. I was fed up with what I was doing, and it felt like the right time to make a change,” says Robbie. “It was risky, but I was determined to make it work.”

Despite growing interest in green energy, Robbie says convincing customers to invest in heat pumps was difficult.

Government incentives made the switch to heat pumps more affordable, helping to fuel the company’s growth.

“Government grants played a huge role in getting customers on board,” Robbie explains. “People were more willing to invest in renewable energy systems because the grants made it more financially viable.”

Starting from his home with a single van, Robbie worked tirelessly to establish his company.

Studying hydronics in downtime

He managed every aspect, from installations to paperwork, and took on the challenging task of obtaining Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) accreditation.

This certification was crucial for accessing government funding and required months of preparation and study.

“It was tough, working long days installing systems and studying at night,” says Robbie. “But it paid off. Now, we’ve got the right systems in place, and it’s much easier to manage.”

Today, Aberdeen Air Source Heating employs five people, including four installers.

The business has grown steadily and is now on track to reach a £1 million turnover in just its fourth year of operation.

Robbie is no longer required to handle every task, allowing him to focus on expanding the business and offering additional services.

“I love interacting with ‘technical’ customers who have a similar passion for renewables and see the benefits of increased efficiency by installing a heat pump,” he says.

“There are reduced tariffs to take advantage of along with government funding to offset the initial cost and more clients becoming wise to the benefits, by installing battery storage to further reduce their bills.”

Goal is one-stop shop for green energy

Robbie says he’s happy to go on growing organically, taking on one client at a time and focusing on doing high-quality work.

Looking forward, Aberdeen Air Source plans to continue expanding its renewable energy offerings, with a long-term goal of becoming a one-stop shop for green energy solutions.

“I love the technology and I love the work,” adds Robbie. “They say if you love your job you’ll never work a day in your life. I hadn’t experienced that before.

“I’m 55 now, and I started this business at 51. This is the first time I can honestly say I’m loving my work.”