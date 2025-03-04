Portlethen heat pump pioneer on track for £1m turnover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portlethen heat pump pioneer on track for £1m turnover

Aberdeen Air Source Heating has relocated to larger premises at Portlethen's City South Business Park.

By Liza Hamilton
The Aberdeen Air Source team is now working out of new premises in Portlethen's City South Business park. Image: Aberdeen Air Source
Aberdeen Air Source, a heat pump installation company based in Portlethen, is set to achieve a £1 million turnover this year.

The firm, founded by Robbie Devine in 2020, has recently moved into new premises at City South Business Park.

Mr Devine says he’s working toward creating a one-stop shop for all renewable technologies.

Previously a gas safety engineer with years of experience in boiler installations, Robbie took a leap of faith during the pandemic, moving into the renewable energy sector with a focus on air source heat pumps.

Aberdeen Air Source Heating

At the time, he says heat pumps were not yet widely accepted, and there was plenty of skepticism about the technology.

However, Robbie’s decision was driven by his passion for renewable technologies and a desire for change.

“The pandemic was a turning point for me. I was fed up with what I was doing, and it felt like the right time to make a change,” says Robbie. “It was risky, but I was determined to make it work.”

Despite growing interest in green energy, Robbie says convincing customers to invest in heat pumps was difficult.

Government incentives made the switch to heat pumps more affordable, helping to fuel the company’s growth.

Aberdeen Air Source founder Robbie Devine. Image: Aberdeen Air Source

“Government grants played a huge role in getting customers on board,” Robbie explains. “People were more willing to invest in renewable energy systems because the grants made it more financially viable.”

Starting from his home with a single van, Robbie worked tirelessly to establish his company.

Studying hydronics in downtime

He managed every aspect, from installations to paperwork, and took on the challenging task of obtaining Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) accreditation.

This certification was crucial for accessing government funding and required months of preparation and study.

“It was tough, working long days installing systems and studying at night,” says Robbie. “But it paid off. Now, we’ve got the right systems in place, and it’s much easier to manage.”

Today, Aberdeen Air Source Heating employs five people, including four installers.

The business has grown steadily and is now on track to reach a £1 million turnover in just its fourth year of operation.

Robbie Devine when he first launched Aberdeen Air Source Heating. Image: Aberdeen Air Source

Robbie is no longer required to handle every task, allowing him to focus on expanding the business and offering additional services.

“I love interacting with ‘technical’ customers who have a similar passion for renewables and see the benefits of increased efficiency by installing a heat pump,” he says.

“There are reduced tariffs to take advantage of along with government funding to offset the initial cost and more clients becoming wise to the benefits, by installing battery storage to further reduce their bills.”

Goal is one-stop shop for green energy

Robbie says he’s happy to go on growing organically, taking on one client at a time and focusing on doing high-quality work.

Looking forward, Aberdeen Air Source plans to continue expanding its renewable energy offerings, with a long-term goal of becoming a one-stop shop for green energy solutions.

“I love the technology and I love the work,” adds Robbie. “They say if you love your job you’ll never work a day in your life. I hadn’t experienced that before.

“I’m 55 now, and I started this business at 51. This is the first time I can honestly say I’m loving my work.”

 

