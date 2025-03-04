Aberdeen-headquartered Johnston Carmichael Wealth acquired by London firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen-headquartered Johnston Carmichael Wealth acquired by London firm

Partners Wealth Management (PWM) has confirmed all 60 Johnston Carmichael Wealth employees will move over as part of the deal.

By Liza Hamilton
Partners Wealth Management has struck a deal to acquire Johnston Carmichael Wealth. Pictured are Dean Proctor, Craig Hendry, Fiona Oliver, Mark Houston. Image: Partners Wealth Management
Aberdeen-headquartered Johnston Carmichael Wealth has been acquired by a London firm looking to expand its presence in Scotland.

The Albyn Place financial planner is the wealth management arm of Johnston Carmichael, Scotland’s largest firm of independent chartered accountants and business advisors.

It manages approximately £855 million in assets for around 1,500 private clients.

This includes work on financial planning, investment, retirement planning, estate planning, and business protection.

As part of the deal, Johnston Carmichael Wealth will retain its existing team of 60 employees, led by managing director Craig Hendry.

It will maintain its brand for the time being.

And will continue to work closely with Johnston Carmichael LLP, to ensure continuity for clients.

Johnston Carmichael Wealth deal

Following today’s acquisition PWM will now look after combined assets totalling £6 billion on behalf of 5,500 private clients.

“Joining PWM, and the wider 7IM group, provides an exciting opportunity for our firm to grow while maintaining the values and service our clients expect,” said Mr Hendry.

“With access to PWM’s extensive resources, investment solutions, and technology, we are well-positioned to enhance our offering.”

Craig Hendry, managing director of Johnston Carmichael Wealth. The Aberdeen firm has been named top financial adviser in Britain for three years running. Image: Johnstone Carmichael Wealth

Mark Houston, chair and senior partner at Johnston Carmichael LLP said the deal marks an exciting time for the firm.

“Today’s deal with PWM brings significant benefits most importantly for our clients and the Johnston Carmichael Wealth team, supporting their growth as they transition to the PWM brand,” he said.

“With our ambitious growth plans, it’s an exciting time for Johnston Carmichael.

“This will support investment in our next chapter, creating enduring impact for our clients, our people, and the communities in which we serve.”

Expanding footprint in Scotland

Meanwhile, Fiona Oliver, managing partner at PWM said the acquisition would allow it to expand its footprint in Scotland.

She added: “Johnston Carmichael Wealth has a long-standing reputation for excellence, and their commitment to client relationships and innovative financial planning makes them an ideal partner.

“We’re thrilled to welcome them to the PWM family.”

Conversation